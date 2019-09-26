A-Ha: in arrivo il box “Hunting High and Low Expanded Edition”

Il prossimo 15 novembre verrà pubblicata una nuova versione di “Hunting High And Low 30th Anniversary Edition” degli A-Ha - uscita nel 2015 per festeggiarne il 30esimo anniversario – che si intitola “Hunting High and Low Expanded Edition”.

Il cofanetto includerà tutti i 4 CD della pubblicazione originale insieme ad una versione adattata del libretto presentato in un soft pack che include un saggio di Kieron Tyler.

Sul secondo CD sono incise più di due dozzine di demo rare, come una versione di "Take On Me" registrata nel 1982 sotto il titolo di "Lesson One." Da sottolineare anche le demo di 5 singoli estrapolati dall'album: la title track "The Sun Always Shines On T.V.", "Train Of Thought", "Love Is Reason" e ovviamente "Take On Me."

Nel terzo CD sono riuniti remix e versioni alternative di varie tracce di “Hunting High And Low”, tra queste le versioni in precedenza disponibili solo su vinile 7" di "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." e il remix del singolo "Hunting High And Low". Questo disco presenta inoltre versioni estese di "Train Of Thought" (Dub Mix) e "Take On Me" (1985 12" Mix), con anche i B-sides "Driftwood" e "Stop! And Make Your Mind Up".

Il disco finale presenta una versione alternativa dell'album originale con primi missaggi e alternativi per ogni traccia dell'album, inclusa la versione di "Take On Me" che è stata utilizzata per il video musicale.

Tracklist:

Disc One – Original Album

1. "Take On Me"

2. "Train Of Thought"

3. "Hunting High And Low"

4. "The Blue Sky"

5. "Living A Boy's Adventure Tale"

6. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V."

7. "And You Tell Me"

8. "Love Is Reason"

9. "I Dream Myself Alive"

10. "Here I Stand And Face The Rain"

Disc Two: The Demos 1982-1984

1. "Lesson One" (Autumn 1982 "Take On Me" Demo)

2. "Presenting Lily Mars" (Naersnes Demo)

3. "Nå Blåser Det På Jorden" (Naersnes Demo)

4. "The Sphinx" (Naersnes Demo)

5. "Living A Boy's Adventure Tale" (Naersnes Demo)

6. "Dot The I"

7. "The Love Goodbye"

8. "Nothing To It"

9. "Go To Sleep"

10. "Train Of Thought" (Demo)

11. "Monday Mourning"

12. "All The Planes That Come In On The Quiet"

13. "The Blue Sky" (Demo)

14. "You Have Grown Thoughtful Again"

15. "What's That You're Doing To Yourself In The Pouring Rain"

16. "Take On Me" (Demo)

17. "Hunting High And Low" (Demo)

18. "I Dream Myself Alive" (Demo)

19. "And You Tell Me" (Demo)

20. "Here I Stand And Face The Rain" (Demo)

21. "Love Is Reason" (Demo)

22. "The Blue Sky" (2nd Demo)

23. "Never Never"

24. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (Demo)

25. "Presenting Lily Mars" (Rendezvous Demo)

Disc Three: Singles, Extended Versions & B-Sides

1. "Take On Me" (Original 7" Version 1984)

2. "Take On Me" (1984 12" Mix)

3. "Stop! And Make Your Mind Up"

4. "Take On Me" (1985 12" Mix)

5. "Take On Me" (Instrumental Mix)

6. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (7" Mix)

7. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (Extended Version)

8. "Driftwood"

9. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (Extended Version)

10. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (Instrumental)

11. "Train Of Thought" (7" Remix)

12. "Train Of Thought" (U.S. Remix)

13. "Train Of Thought" (Dub Mix)

14. "Hunting High And Low" (7" Remix)

15. "Hunting High And Low" (Extended Remix)

Disc Four: The Alternate Mixes

1. "Take On Me" (Video Version)

2. "Train Of Thought" (Early Mix)

3. "Hunting High And Low" (Early Mix)

4. "The Blue Sky" (Alternate Long Mix)

5. "Living A Boy's Adventure Tale" (Early Mix)

6. "The Sun Always Shines On T.V." (Alternate Early Mix)

7. "And You Tell Me" (Early Mix)

8. "Love Is Reason" (Early Mix)

9. "Dream Myself Alive" (Early "NYC" Mix)

10. "Here I Stand And Face The Rain" (Early Mix)