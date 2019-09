Di quando i Led Zeppelin si esibirono per il pubblico 'sballato' di San Francisco

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1971, I played with Led Zeppelin at the Berkeley Community Theatre and the seated, uni-like audience seemed pretty non-plussed. It wasn't a very good communion that night. ⁣ ⁣ Maybe that evening they: a) were contaminated by the negative press we had continually received from the locally-based Rolling Stone; b) were sitting in the remnants of the vibrant San Francisco music scene they had witnessed over the last 5 years; c) weren't receptive to new music we played - material from the unreleased Led Zeppelin IV; d) were heavily stoned, or; e) all of the above! ⁣ Photo © Jim Marshall Photography LLC 1971