Katy Perry accusata di molestie sessuali da un modello
Un trentottenne coinvolto nelle riprese della clip di 'Teenage Dream' si sfoga sui social: 'A una festa mi abbassò pantaloni e mutande e...'
La popstar americana di "Roar" è stata accusata da un modello di molestie sessuali: a puntare il dito contro Katy Perry è stato Josh Kloss, oggi trentottenne, che nel 2010 prese parte alle riprese della clip abbinata a "Teenage Dream", title track del secondo album della cantante californiana.
In una serie di post pubblicato sulla propria pagina Instagram personale Kloss ha raccontato nel dettaglio quanto successo durante una festa alla quale era stato invitato insieme alla popstar: "Ho visto Katy un paio di volte dopo la sua rottura con Russel [Brand, nel 2012]. Una volta ho portato con me un'amica che moriva dalla voglia di incontrarla. Era la festa di compleanno di Johny Wujeck [anche lui ex modello poi assunto dalla Perry come stylist personale]. Quando l'ho vista, ci siamo abbracciati, e io ero ancora pazzo di lei. Ma mentre mi voltavo per presentarle la mia amica, lei ha mi abbassato i pantaloni e le mutande, almeno per quanto è riuscita, per mostrare a un paio di suoi amici e a tutti gli altri intorno a noi il mio pene. Riescite a immaginare quanto mi sia sentito imbarazzato?”.
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Perché Kloss ha taciuto per così tanti anni? "Se ne parlo solo ora perché la nostra cultura è impostata sulla dimostrazione che gli uomini di potere sono perversi", si è giustificato, sempre su Instagram, l'ex modello, spiegando di non aver denunciato pubblicamente l'accaduto per timori di ripercussioni sulla sua carriera: "Ma le donne con potere sono altrettanto disgustose".
Al momento la Perry e il suo entourage non hanno commentato pubblicamente le affermazioni di Kloss.