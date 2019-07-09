Rockol - sezioni principali

Brand New Heavies, il nuovo album è "TBNH"

Uscirà il 6 settembre su Acid Jazz Records

Il duo formato da Simon Bartholomew (chitarra) e Andrew Levy (basso)  pubblica il 6 settembre su etichetta Acid Jazz Records il nuovo album "TBNH".
L'album è anticipato da una versione di "These Walls" di Kendrick Lamar prodotta da Mark Ronson e registrata con la cantante N'Dea Davenport che potete ascoltare qui sotto:

 Dal 6 settembre "TBNH" è disponibile su tutti i formati, tra cui in doppio vinile. Ecco la tracklist:

 TBNH:
Beautiful - w/ Beverley Knight
Stupid Love - w/ Angela Ricci
Just Believe In You - w/ Siedah Garrett
Getaway - w/ N'Dea Davenport
Heat - w/ Honey Larochelle
The Funk Is Back - w/ Simon Bartholomew
Together - w/ Angie Stone
These Walls – Brand New Heavies and  N'Dea Davenport * produced by Mark Ronson
It's My Destiny - w/ Siedah Garrett
Wired Up - w/ N'Dea Davenport
Dance It Out - w/ Angela Ricci
Dontcha Wanna - w/ Laville
Get On The Right Side - w/ Angela Ricci

