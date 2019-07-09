Brand New Heavies, il nuovo album è "TBNH"

Il duo formato da Simon Bartholomew (chitarra) e Andrew Levy (basso) pubblica il 6 settembre su etichetta Acid Jazz Records il nuovo album "TBNH".

L'album è anticipato da una versione di "These Walls" di Kendrick Lamar prodotta da Mark Ronson e registrata con la cantante N'Dea Davenport che potete ascoltare qui sotto:

Dal 6 settembre "TBNH" è disponibile su tutti i formati, tra cui in doppio vinile. Ecco la tracklist:

TBNH:

Beautiful - w/ Beverley Knight

Stupid Love - w/ Angela Ricci

Just Believe In You - w/ Siedah Garrett

Getaway - w/ N'Dea Davenport

Heat - w/ Honey Larochelle

The Funk Is Back - w/ Simon Bartholomew

Together - w/ Angie Stone

These Walls – Brand New Heavies and N'Dea Davenport * produced by Mark Ronson

It's My Destiny - w/ Siedah Garrett

Wired Up - w/ N'Dea Davenport

Dance It Out - w/ Angela Ricci

Dontcha Wanna - w/ Laville

Get On The Right Side - w/ Angela Ricci