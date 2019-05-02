ZZ Top, in arrivo (anche) un cofanetto per il cinquantennale – TRACKLIST/COVER

Non solo un tour mondiale per il cinquantennale degli ZZ Top. Per festeggiare i cinquant’anni di attività il terzetto texano darà alle stampe un cofanetto, dal titolo “GOIN' 50”, in uscita il prossimo 16 agosto per Warner, che include cinquanta canzoni, presentate alla stampa come quelle che “aiutarono a trasformare la piccola band del Texas nei membri storici della Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”, dal 1969 fino ai pezzi più nuovi, con materiale proveniente da ognuno dei quindici album in studio realizzati dalla barbuta formazione statunitense. Quanto ai formati, “GOIN' 50” sarà disponibile in triplo CD e 5 LP 180 grammi. Ecco la tracklist e le cover:

Disco uno

1. "La Grange"

2. "Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers"

3. "Tush"

4. "Salt Lick"

5. "Miller's Farm"

6. "(Somebody Else Been) Shaking Your Tree"

7. "Francine"

8. "Heard It On The X"

9. "It's Only Love"

10. "Arrested For Driving While Blind"

11. "Enjoy And Get It On"

12. "I Thank You"

13. "Cheap Sunglasses"

14. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

15. "Leila"

16. "Tube Snake Boogie"

17. "Pearl Necklace"

Disco due

1. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

2. "Got Me Under Pressure"

3. "Sharp Dressed Man"

4. "TV Dinners"

5. "Legs"

6. "Sleeping Bag"

7. "Can't Stop Rockin'"

8. "Stages"

9. "Rough Boy"

10. "Delirious"

11. "Woke Up With Wood"

12. "Velcro Fly"

13. "Doubleback"

14. "Concrete And Steel"

15. "My Head's In Mississippi"

16. "Give It Up"

17. "Decision Or Collision"

Disco tre

1. "Viva Las Vegas"

2. "Gun Love"

3. "Pincushion"

4. "Breakaway"

5. "Girl In A T-Shirt"

6. "Fuzzbox Voodoo"

7. "She's Just Killing Me"

8. "What's Up With That"

9. "Bang Bang"

10. "Rhythmeen"

11. "Fearless Boogie"

12. "36-22-36"

13. "Piece"

14. "I Gotsta Get Paid"

15. "Waitin' For The Bus" (Live)

16. "Jesus Just Left Chicago" (Live)

1-CD Track Listing

1. "La Grange"

2. "Sharp Dressed Man"

3. "Gimme All Your Lovin'"

4. "Tush"

5. "Cheap Sunglasses"

6. "I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide"

7. "Legs"

8. "Got Me Under Pressure"

9. "Rough Boy"

10. "Sleeping Bag"

11. "Velcro Fly"

12. "Doubleback"

13. "Viva Las Vegas"

14. "Pincushion"

15. "What's Up With That"

16. "Fearless Boogie"

17. "Piece"

18. "I Gotsta Get Paid"