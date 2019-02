View this post on Instagram

Lost ! My favourite earrings ! Well, one of them. My dear lady wife, after a stupendously long hard day’s magnificent work, was rewarded by losing one of these earrings tonight. I post this in the faint hope that somebody might find it and send it home. They’re not diamonds or anything expensive, just diamanté, but Anita’s has these ever since I knew her and they have a lot of sentimental value. We think it must have fallen off in the Alchemist bar tonight, where the cast of ‘Annie’ celebrated a great Press night after the show. Anybody ? Cheers all - *** (yes - of course this isn’t a photo of the pair - it’s a stereo pair picture of the one that didn’t get lost) Bri #thealchemist #anniemusical #anniethemusical #anniemusicaluk