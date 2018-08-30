L'anno scorso, prima dell'improvvisa scomparsa della cantante Dolores O'Riordan, il gruppo rock irlandese stavano preparando l’uscita di una ristampa deluxe per celebrare il 25° anniversario del suo album di debutto, "Everybody Else Is It It It, So Why Can not We ?".

In omaggio a O'Riordan, i membri sopravvissuti della band hanno deciso di andare avanti con l'uscita della ristampa, che arriverà il 19 ottobre.

Disponibile sia come cofanetto di quattro dischi, sia nel formato 2-CD deluxe, la collezione vanta outtakes, B-sides e l'EP di debutto della band insieme a una versione rimasterizzata dell'album originale. Inoltre è inclusa una manciata di prime demo, che sono state originariamente registrate con il nome di The Cranberry Saw Us.

Inoltre, il 19 ottobre, i fan possono anche acquistare l'album rimasterizzato in digitale e su vinile, incluso un LP nero da 180 grammi e un LP a colori in edizione limitata. I pre-ordini sono iniziati qui.

Dopo molte considerazioni abbiamo deciso di finire ciò che abbiamo iniziato. Ci abbiamo pensato e abbiamo deciso che poiché questo è qualcosa che abbiamo iniziato come band, con Dolores, dovremmo andare avanti e portarlo a termine

Qui di seguito le foto del cofanetto e le diverse tracklist:

Disco One: Original album remastered

01. I Still Do

02. Dreams

03. Sunday

04. Pretty

05. Waltzing Back

06. Not Sorry

07. Linger

08. Wanted

09. Still Can’t…

10. I Will Always

11. How

12. Put Me Down

Disco Two: Album out-takes

01. Íosa

02. What You Were (Demo)

03. Linger (Dave Bascombe mix)

04. How (Alternate version)

Single b-sides

05. Liar

06. What You Were

07. Reason

08. How (Radical mix)

09. Them

10. Pretty (Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)

Debut EP

11. Uncertain

12. Nothing Left At All

13. Pathetic Senses

14. Them

Early demos *

15. Dreams (Unmixed)

16. Sunday

17. Linger

18. Chrome Paint

19. Fast One

20. Shine Down

21. Dreams (Pop mix)

*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us

Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)

01. Put Me Down

02. Dreams

03. Uncertain – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)

04. Pretty

05. Wanted

06. Daffodil Lament

07. Linger

08. I Can’t Be With You

09. How

10. Ode to My Family

11. Not Sorry

12. Waltzing Back

13. Dreams

14. Ridiculous Thoughts

15. Zombie

16. (They Long to Be) Close to You

Disc Four: Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991

01. Dreams

02. Uncertain

03. Reason

04. Put Me Down

John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992

05. Waltzing Back

06. Linger

07. Wanted

08. I Will Always

Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993

09. The Icicle Melts

10. Wanted

11. Like You Used To

12. False