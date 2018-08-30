Cranberries: in arrivo la ristampa di ‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ per il 25° anniversario - COPERTINA / TRACKLIST
L'anno scorso, prima dell'improvvisa scomparsa della cantante Dolores O'Riordan, il gruppo rock irlandese stavano preparando l’uscita di una ristampa deluxe per celebrare il 25° anniversario del suo album di debutto, "Everybody Else Is It It It, So Why Can not We ?".
In omaggio a O'Riordan, i membri sopravvissuti della band hanno deciso di andare avanti con l'uscita della ristampa, che arriverà il 19 ottobre.Disponibile sia come cofanetto di quattro dischi, sia nel formato 2-CD deluxe, la collezione vanta outtakes, B-sides e l'EP di debutto della band insieme a una versione rimasterizzata dell'album originale. Inoltre è inclusa una manciata di prime demo, che sono state originariamente registrate con il nome di The Cranberry Saw Us.
Inoltre, il 19 ottobre, i fan possono anche acquistare l'album rimasterizzato in digitale e su vinile, incluso un LP nero da 180 grammi e un LP a colori in edizione limitata. I pre-ordini sono iniziati qui.
Dopo molte considerazioni abbiamo deciso di finire ciò che abbiamo iniziato. Ci abbiamo pensato e abbiamo deciso che poiché questo è qualcosa che abbiamo iniziato come band, con Dolores, dovremmo andare avanti e portarlo a termine
Qui di seguito le foto del cofanetto e le diverse tracklist:Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Tracklist:
Disco One: Original album remastered
01. I Still Do
02. Dreams
03. Sunday
04. Pretty
05. Waltzing Back
06. Not Sorry
07. Linger
08. Wanted
09. Still Can’t…
10. I Will Always
11. How
12. Put Me Down
Disco Two: Album out-takes
01. Íosa
02. What You Were (Demo)
03. Linger (Dave Bascombe mix)
04. How (Alternate version)
Single b-sides
05. Liar
06. What You Were
07. Reason
08. How (Radical mix)
09. Them
10. Pretty (Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)
Debut EP
11. Uncertain
12. Nothing Left At All
13. Pathetic Senses
14. Them
Early demos *
15. Dreams (Unmixed)
16. Sunday
17. Linger
18. Chrome Paint
19. Fast One
20. Shine Down
21. Dreams (Pop mix)
*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us
Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)
01. Put Me Down
02. Dreams
03. Uncertain – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)
04. Pretty
05. Wanted
06. Daffodil Lament
07. Linger
08. I Can’t Be With You
09. How
10. Ode to My Family
11. Not Sorry
12. Waltzing Back
13. Dreams
14. Ridiculous Thoughts
15. Zombie
16. (They Long to Be) Close to You
Disc Four: Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991
01. Dreams
02. Uncertain
03. Reason
04. Put Me Down
John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992
05. Waltzing Back
06. Linger
07. Wanted
08. I Will Always
Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993
09. The Icicle Melts
10. Wanted
11. Like You Used To
12. False