Non solo i concerti negli stadi: per celebrare i trent'anni trascorsi dall'uscita di "The Joshua Tree", Bono e soci - che questo pomeriggio risponderanno alle domande dei loro fan, su Facebook - pubblicano una nuova edizione dell'album.

L'edizione speciale del disco, intitolata "The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary", uscirà il prossimo 2 giugno (ma è già possibile preordinarla). Già nel 2007 gli U2 avevano pubblicato una riedizione di "The Joshua Tree": si trattava della versione rimasterizzata contenente, oltre al CD con le canzoni del disco, anche un CD bonus con alcuni lati b e rarità tratte dalle registrazioni dell'album, un DVD con i filmati del concerto tenuto nel luglio del 1987 all'Hippodrome de Vincennes di Parigi e - nell'edizione doppio vinile - due LP contenenti le tracce rimasterizzate.

La novità di "The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary", rispetto all'edizione di dieci anni fa, sta in un CD contenente alcuni remix ("One three hill", "Bullet the blue sky", "Running to stand still", "Red hill mining town", "With or without you", "Where the streets gave no name") e in un nuovo disco dal vivo (che è la registrazione del concerto tenuto dagli U2 a Madison Square Garden nel 1987).

"The Joshua Tree 30th Anniversary", come riferisce il sempre attento U2place (sito italiano dedicato al gruppo), sarà disponibile in vari formati: un'edizione contenente due CD, una contenente quattro CD e una contenente sette LP.

Di seguito, le tracklist di tutti i dischi e la copertina:

CD 1

Where The Streets Have No Name

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

With Or Without You

Bullet The Blue Sky

Running To Stand Still

Red Hill Mining Town

In God’s Country

Trip Through Your Wires

One Tree Hill

Exit

Mothers Of The Disappeared

CD2 (Live at Madison Square Garden 1987)

Where The Streets Have No Name

I Will Follow

Trip Through Your Wires

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

MLK

Bullet The Blue Sky

Running To Stand Still

In God’s Country

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Exit

October

New Year’s Day

Pride (In The Name Of Love)

With Or Without You

Party Girl

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

“40”

CD3 (remix)

One Tree Hill (St Francis Hotel Remix)

Bullet The Blue Sky (Jacknife Lee Remix)

Running To Stand Still (Daniel Lanois Remix)

Red Hill Mining Town (Steve Lillywhite 2017 Mix)

With Or Without You (Daniel Lanois Remix)

Where The Streets Have No Name (Flood Remix)

CD4 (b-sides & outtakes)

Luminous Times (Hold On To Love)

Walk To The Water

Spanish Eyes

Deep In The Heart

Silver And Gold

Sweetest Thing

Race Against Time

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Lillywhite Alternative Mix ’87)

One Tree Hill Reprise (Brian Eno 2017 Mix)

Silver and Gold

Beautiful Ghost/Introduction To Songs Of Experience

Wave Of Sorrow (Birdland)

Desert Of Our Love

Rise Up

Drunk Chicken/America