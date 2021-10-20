MTV EMA 2021: Maneskin, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber e altri in nomination

È stata resa nota oggi la lista delle nomination per i prossimi MTV Europe Music Awards, in programma il prossimo 14 novembre 2021 al Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Ungheria.

Tra i favoriti dell’edizione 2021 della manifestazione c’è Justin Bieber, in lizza in otto categorie, tra cui “Best artist”, “Best song”, “Best pop”, “Best video”, “Best collaboration” e “Biggest fan”. Alle spalle della popstar canadese, nella graduatoria dei concorrenti con il maggior numero di nomination, figurano Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, entrambi in corsa in sei categorie.

Nella sezione riservata agli artisti italiani - denominata "Best Italian act" - a contendersi il premio saranno Aka7even, Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin e Rkomi.

La band romana capitanata da Damiano David è in lizza in altre due categorie: “Best rock” – insieme a Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon e Killers – e “Best group” – in cui figurano tra i candidati anche BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix e Silk Sonic.

Come riportato sul sito degli MTV EMA 2021, sarà possibile seguire l'evento dalle 20:00 su MTV (canale Sky 131), MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704), in streaming su NOW e su VH1 (Canale 67 del DTT, canale 22 di tivùsat e canale 715 di Sky).

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber – "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber – "Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon"

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "Willow"

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – "Girl Like Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

TWICE

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – "Your Power"

Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. – "Fight For You"

Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best Italian Act

Aka7even

Caparezza

Madame

Måneskin

Rkom