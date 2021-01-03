Addio a Steve Brown, produttore di Wham! e Freddie Mercury
È scomparso all'età di 63 anni Steve Brown, importante produttore inglese che ha lavorato con il gotha della musica d'oltremanica. Tra i suoi crediti, gli Wham di "Young Guns", "Bad Boys" e "Club Tropicana", "The Great Pretender" di Freddie Mercury, "Love" dei Cult.
La causa della morte non è stata rivelata.
Questo il ricordo dei Manic Street Preachers:
Davvero triste sapere della scomparsa di Steve Brown: ci siamo divertiti a lavorare con lui - ci ha insegnato molto - tanti ricordi e storie. "
Motorcycle emptyness" è stato il suo capolavoro con noi, ma ha prodotto molte più cose. Mandiamo amore e pensieri alla sua famiglia e amici.
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of legendary producer Steve Brown he was hugely influential in The Cult’s evolution and shall forever been entwined in our DNA our deepest condolences to Steve’s family our hearts are with you 🌹#RIP #SteveBrown pic.twitter.com/raRmfsIV5P— THE CULT (@officialcult) January 2, 2021
Questo il ricordo dei Cult, per cui produsse il capolavoro "Love" del 1985:
