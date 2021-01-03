Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Playlist di Natale 1 x 100 x 1.000.000 Regali di Natale Niente di Strano 2
Notizie - 03/01/2021

Addio a Steve Brown, produttore di Wham! e Freddie Mercury

63 anni, aveva lavorato anche con i Cult e i Manic Street Preachers
Addio a Steve Brown, produttore di Wham! e Freddie Mercury

È scomparso all'età di 63 anni Steve Brown, importante produttore inglese che ha lavorato con il gotha della musica d'oltremanica. Tra i suoi crediti,  gli Wham di "Young Guns", "Bad Boys" e "Club Tropicana", "The Great Pretender" di Freddie Mercury, "Love" dei Cult.
La causa della morte non è stata rivelata.

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/rOmoilrrdhHr1mesx1fBPAAl2aM=/700x0/smart/https%3A%2F%2Fimages.squarespace-cdn.com%2Fcontent%2Fv1%2F578f70d9f7e0ab87134ec9ec%2F1473689199057-5XBUWPUIKOJH3BHB55FH%2Fke17ZwdGBToddI8pDm48kDror56nbyMqzuFhOaXtw6BZw-zPPgdn4jUwVcJE1ZvWQUxwkmyExglNqGp0IvTJZUJFbgE-7XRK3dMEBRBhUpw96JmkkvPM-SpDekovn9qAppNoZdc-G7nplgAj2EJBL2gAMkXYgRio59kLskySUmY%2Fimage-asset.jpeg%3Fformat%3D1500w

Questo il ricordo dei Manic Street Preachers:

Davvero triste sapere della scomparsa di Steve Brown: ci siamo divertiti a lavorare con lui - ci ha insegnato molto - tanti ricordi e storie. "
Motorcycle emptyness" è stato il suo capolavoro con noi, ma ha prodotto molte più cose. Mandiamo amore e pensieri alla sua famiglia e amici.

Questo il ricordo dei Cult, per cui produsse il capolavoro "Love" del 1985:

 

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Freddie Mercury Manic Street Preachers The Cult Wham!
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Queen Freddie Mercury - Sunglasses Uomo T-Shirt Bianco XXL 100% Cotone Regular
21,99 €
Abbigliamento
Acquistalo su Amazon!

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.