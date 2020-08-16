Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

  1. Rockol
  3. News Musica
  5. News Pop/Rock
News - Pop/Rock - 16/08/2020

Steve Hackett, trailer e tracklist del suo nuovo album live

L'ex Genesis pubblicherà "Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith" il prossimo 25 settembre.

Steve Hackett, trailer e tracklist del suo nuovo album live

Steve Hackett ha pubblicato un trailer del suo prossimo album "Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith", in arrivo il 25 settembre 2020 su Inside Out Music. Il nuovo live album è stato registrato nel 2019 durante il tour inglese, più precisamente presso l’Hammersmith Eventim Apollo durante l’ultima data del tour. Steve Hackett è stato accompagnato dalla sua touring band formata da Roger King (tastiere), Jonas Reingold (basso), Rob Townsend (sassofono e flauti), Craig Blundell (batteria e percussione) con Nad Sylvan alla voce.

Caricamento video in corso Link

In veste di ospiti speciali troviamo il fratello di Steve, John Hackett (flauto) e Amanda Lehmann (chitarra e voce). Questo è stato un tour speciale per l’artista inglese, il quale ha portato in sede live il suo album preferito del periodo Genesis, “Selling England By The Pound”, riproponendolo nella sua interezza per la prima volta. Lo show vede Hackett riproporre anche alcuni brani da “Spectral Mornings”, album preferito della propria carriera solista, e da “At The Edge Of Light”, l’ultimo album pubblicato. Qui sotto la tracklist:

CD1
1. Intro
2. Every Day
3. Under The Eye of The Sun
4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals
5. Beasts Of Our Time
6. The Virgin And The Gypsy
7. Tigermoth
8. Spectral Mornings
9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere
10. Clocks – Angel of Mons
11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

CD2
1. Firth Of Fifth
2. More Fool Me
3. The Battle Of Epping Forest
4. After The Ordeal
5. The Cinema Show
6. Aisle of Plenty
7. Deja Vu
8. Dance On A Volcano
9. Los Endos

Dall'archivio di Rockol - Quattro curiosità sull'ex Genesis Steve Hackett
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Genesis Steve Hackett
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall (Remaster)(3Lp Gatefold + 2Cd)
36,73 €
Musica - Vinile
Acquistalo su Amazon!

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.