Steve Hackett, trailer e tracklist del suo nuovo album live

Steve Hackett ha pubblicato un trailer del suo prossimo album "Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith", in arrivo il 25 settembre 2020 su Inside Out Music. Il nuovo live album è stato registrato nel 2019 durante il tour inglese, più precisamente presso l’Hammersmith Eventim Apollo durante l’ultima data del tour. Steve Hackett è stato accompagnato dalla sua touring band formata da Roger King (tastiere), Jonas Reingold (basso), Rob Townsend (sassofono e flauti), Craig Blundell (batteria e percussione) con Nad Sylvan alla voce.

In veste di ospiti speciali troviamo il fratello di Steve, John Hackett (flauto) e Amanda Lehmann (chitarra e voce). Questo è stato un tour speciale per l’artista inglese, il quale ha portato in sede live il suo album preferito del periodo Genesis, “Selling England By The Pound”, riproponendolo nella sua interezza per la prima volta. Lo show vede Hackett riproporre anche alcuni brani da “Spectral Mornings”, album preferito della propria carriera solista, e da “At The Edge Of Light”, l’ultimo album pubblicato. Qui sotto la tracklist:

CD1

1. Intro

2. Every Day

3. Under The Eye of The Sun

4. Fallen Walls And Pedestals

5. Beasts Of Our Time

6. The Virgin And The Gypsy

7. Tigermoth

8. Spectral Mornings

9. The Red Flower Of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere

10. Clocks – Angel of Mons

11. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

CD2

1. Firth Of Fifth

2. More Fool Me

3. The Battle Of Epping Forest

4. After The Ordeal

5. The Cinema Show

6. Aisle of Plenty

7. Deja Vu

8. Dance On A Volcano

9. Los Endos