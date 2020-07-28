Primal Scream: è morta Denise Johnson, ex vocalist della band

Lutto in casa Primal Scream. È morta a 56 anni Denise Johnson, la vocalist della band scozzese, considerata a tutti gli effetti una ex componente della formazione (collaborò con Bobby Gillespie e soci per cinque anni, dal 1990 al '95). Le cause del decesso non sono state rese note. Il 25 settembre la cantante, originaria di Manchester, avrebbe pubblicato il suo album d'esordio, già annunciato, "Where does it go", contenente cover di band della sua città come i New Order e gli Smiths.

Caricamento video in corso Link

Denise Johnson aveva iniziato a collaborare con i Primal Scream all'inizio degli Anni '90, partecipando alle sessions dell'album "Screamadelica" come vocalist, incidendo i singoli "Higher than the sun" e "Don't fight it". La collaborazione si rinnovò per il successivo album del gruppo: in "Give out but don't give up" del 1994 la Johnson cantò "Funky jam", "Free" e la title track. Dopo l'esperienza al fianco della band per la vocalist arrivarono altre collaborazioni di prestigio: dagli Electronic di Johnny Marr e Bernard Sumner ai New Order, passando per i Pet Shop Boys. Bernard Sumner e soci sono stati tra i primi ad omaggiarla sui social, insieme a - tra gli altri - Johnny Marr e Ian Brown.

New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8 — New Order (@neworder) July 27, 2020

Such sad news about our dear friend Denise Johnson. Playing alongside her was something else. It was a privilege to work with her. pic.twitter.com/QnY0Rsqx2Z — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) July 27, 2020