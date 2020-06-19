Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 19 giugno 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 19 GIUGNO È SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

...And Oceans - Cosmic World Mother [Season Of Mist]

A Perfect Circle - The Hands Of Time [Dynamite Cuts]

Abel Ganz - Honeybee [Abel Ganz]

Alceu Valenca - 70 [Polysom]

Andrew Hill - Smoke Stack [Blue Note]

Antonio Carlos Jobim - Urubu [Polysom]

Antonio Carlos Jobim - Terra Brasilis [Polysom]

Art Blakey - Moanin [Groove Replica]

Azymuth - Aguia Nao Come Mosca [Polysom]

Bad Cop / Bad Cop - The Ride [Fat Wreck Chords]

Baianasystem - Batukebox [Polysom]

Baianasystem - Duas Cidades [Polysom]

Basalt - Silencio Como Respiracao [Ritual Productions]

Beyond The Black - Hrizns [Napalm Records]

Black Devil - Lucifer Is A Flower [Lo Recordings]

Blackmail - Friend Or Foe? [Unter Schafen Record]

Blues Pills - Holy Moley! [Nuclear Blast Americ]

Bob Marley & The Wailers - My Cup Runneth Over [Tsosume Records]

Boneless Ones - Skate For The Devil [Beer City Records]

Braids - Shadow Offering [Secret City Records]

Brazilian Love Affair - Chega De Saudade [Wax Time]

Bruno Major - To Let A Good Thing Die [Harbour]

Bulow - Crystalline [Universal Import]

Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Cam'ron - Purple Haze 2 [Killa Entertainment]

Cappella - Greatest Hits [Zyx Music (Zyx)]

Captain Beefheart - Easy Teeth [Grey Scale]

Carsten Halm - Taubenflug [Traum]

Cartola - Cartola - 1976 [Polysom]

Cartola - Cartola - 1974 [Polysom]

Cassiano - Cuban Soul 18 Kilates [Polysom]

Célia - Celia [Polysom]

Chapterhouse - Whirlpool [Music On Vinyl]

Charles Mingus - Now's The Time [Bird's Nest]

Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Charlie Parker - Immortal Charlie Parker [Bird's Nest]

Charlie Parker - At Cafe Society [Bird's Nest]

Chico Buarque De Hollanda - Os Primeiros Anos 1966-1968 [Polysom]

City Morgue - Volume II: As Good As Dead [Universal Import]

Claude Francois - Anthologie [Warner Music France]

Colour Collection - Ne Decide Pas Pour Moi + 3 [Bickerton]

Confide - Recover [Tragic Hero Records]

Constellatia - The Language Of Limbs [Season Of Mist]

Cro-Mags - In The Beginning [Mission Two Entertainment]

Crustation - Flame [Melodies Int'l]

Crystal Murray - I Was Wrong [Because]

