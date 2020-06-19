Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 19/06/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 19 giugno 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 19 GIUGNO È SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

...And Oceans - Cosmic World Mother [Season Of Mist]
A Perfect Circle - The Hands Of Time [Dynamite Cuts]
Abel Ganz - Honeybee [Abel Ganz]
Alceu Valenca - 70 [Polysom]
Andrew Hill - Smoke Stack [Blue Note]
Antonio Carlos Jobim - Urubu [Polysom]
Antonio Carlos Jobim - Terra Brasilis [Polysom]
Art Blakey - Moanin [Groove Replica]
Azymuth - Aguia Nao Come Mosca [Polysom]
Bad Cop / Bad Cop - The Ride [Fat Wreck Chords]
Baianasystem - Batukebox [Polysom]
Baianasystem - Duas Cidades [Polysom]
Basalt - Silencio Como Respiracao [Ritual Productions]
Beyond The Black - Hrizns [Napalm Records]
Black Devil - Lucifer Is A Flower [Lo Recordings]
Blackmail - Friend Or Foe? [Unter Schafen Record]
Blues Pills - Holy Moley! [Nuclear Blast Americ]
Bob Marley & The Wailers - My Cup Runneth Over [Tsosume Records]
Boneless Ones - Skate For The Devil [Beer City Records]
Braids - Shadow Offering [Secret City Records]
Brazilian Love Affair - Chega De Saudade [Wax Time]
Bruno Major - To Let A Good Thing Die [Harbour]
Bulow - Crystalline [Universal Import]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Cam'ron - Purple Haze 2 [Killa Entertainment]
Cappella - Greatest Hits [Zyx Music (Zyx)]
Captain Beefheart - Easy Teeth [Grey Scale]
Carsten Halm - Taubenflug [Traum]
Cartola - Cartola - 1976 [Polysom]
Cartola - Cartola - 1974 [Polysom]
Cassiano - Cuban Soul 18 Kilates [Polysom]
Célia - Celia [Polysom]
Chapterhouse - Whirlpool [Music On Vinyl]
Charles Mingus - Now's The Time [Bird's Nest]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Charlie Parker - Immortal Charlie Parker [Bird's Nest]
Charlie Parker - At Cafe Society [Bird's Nest]
Chico Buarque De Hollanda - Os Primeiros Anos 1966-1968 [Polysom]
City Morgue - Volume II: As Good As Dead [Universal Import]
Claude Francois - Anthologie [Warner Music France]
Colour Collection - Ne Decide Pas Pour Moi + 3 [Bickerton]
Confide - Recover [Tragic Hero Records]
Constellatia - The Language Of Limbs [Season Of Mist]
Cro-Mags - In The Beginning [Mission Two Entertainment]
Crustation - Flame [Melodies Int'l]
Crystal Murray - I Was Wrong [Because]

