Razzismo: i Lady Antebellum cambiano il nome della band
La band ha spiegato il significato del nome e i motivi della decisione con un lungo post su Instagram.
Guai a chiamarli ancora Lady Antebellum. Da oggi Charles Kelley e soci si faranno chiamare semplicemente Lady A. Il motivo? La parola "Antebellum" era stata ispirata alla band di Nashville dallo stile architettonico tipico del diciannovesimo secolo in certi stati del sud degli Stati Uniti, uno stile che ora - a detta del gruppo - sulla scia delle proteste negli Stati Uniti per chiedere giustizia per George Floyd e contro il razzismo rimanda a un periodo buio della storia del loro paese, quando la schiavitù era ancora legale (per simili motivi, come noto, la HBO ha tolto dalla sua offerta in streaming "Via col vento", il classico del cinema diretto da Victor Fleming e ambientato negli Stati Uniti meridionali durante la guerra di secessione). L'annuncio è arrivato attraverso un lungo post condiviso dai Lady Antebellum - anzi: Lady A - su Instagram in cui tra le altre cose hanno scritto:
"Siamo dispiaciuti e imbarazzati nel dire che non abbiamo mai preso in considerazioni le associazioni che appesantiscono questa parola e che fanno riferimento al periodo della storia prima della Guerra civile. Siamo profondamente dispiaciuti per i dolori che ciò ha causato e per chiunque si sia sentito invisibile o non considerato. Provocare dolore non è mai stata la nostra intenzione".
Dear Fans, As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed. After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start. When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us. We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.
