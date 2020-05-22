Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 22/05/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 22 maggio 2020

Tutti i dischi su vinile disponibili da oggi - fra ristampe, novità ed edizioni speciali

Le uscite su vinile pi&ugrave; intriganti di venerd&igrave; 22 maggio 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 22 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Abba - Live At Wembley Arena [Capitol]
Acid - Acid [High Roller Import]
Acid - Engine Beast [High Roller Import]
Acid - Maniac [High Roller Import]
Acid Mothers / Melting Paraiso U.f.o. / Leigh - Chosen Star Child's Confession [Riot Season]
Adrian Younge Presents Loren Oden - Adrian Younge Presents Loren Oden: My Heart My Love [Linear Labs]
Adult - Perception Is/As/Of Deception [Dais]
Agents Of Time - Music Made Paradise [Kompakt Germany]
Aimann Raad - In My Country [Roots Vibration]
Alina Baraz - It Was Divine [Mom & Pop Music]
Alpheus - The Victory [Liquidator Music]
Ambush - Desecrator [High Roller Import]
Ambush - Firestorm [High Roller Import]
Amount - Egbert [Feines Tier]
Andy Frasco & The U.n. - Keep On Keepin' On [Side One Dummy]
Anima Sound - Im Lungau [Play Loud Prod]
Ann Mcmillan - Gateway Summer Sound: Abstracted Animal And Other Sounds [Smithsonian Folkways]
Archgoat - Black Mass Xxx [Debemur Morti Productions]
Ashtar - Kaikuja [Eisenwald]
Assassin - Bestia Immundis [Massacre Poland]
Augustus Muller [Boy Harsher] - Machine Learning Experiments [Nude Club]
Avi Kaplan - I'll Get By [Fantasy]
Barack Obama - Yes We Can [Culture Factory]
Beauty Pill - Please Advise [Northern Spy Records]
Bill Orcutt & Michael Morley - Electric Guitar Duets [Palilalia]
Blake Mills - Mutable Set [Verve]
Blaze Of Perdition - Near Death Revelations [Agonia Records Imp]
Blind Faith - Hyde Park 69 [London Calling]
Boat - Tread Lightly [Magic Marker]
Bonfire - Fistful Of Fire [Afm Records]
Bumblebees - Dancing Dots In The Dark [Radicalis]
Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]
Cairo Free Jazz Ensemble - Heliopolis [Holidays Records]
Caroline - Dark Blue [Rough Trade Us]
Chad Brownlee - Back In The Game [Universal Import]
Champlin Williams Friestedt - Ii [Black Lodge Records]
Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]
Clara Luciani - Sainte Victoire [Universal Import]
Clear Soul Forces - Forceswithyou [Fat Beats]
Courettes - Want You! Like A Cigarette [Damaged Goods]
Craig Kupka - Crystals: New Music For Relaxation 2 [Smithsonian Folkways]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE L'ELENCO SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

DeAgostiniVinyl.com
