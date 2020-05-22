Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 22 maggio 2020

LA LISTA COMPLETA DEI VINILI IN USCITA IL 22 MAGGIO E' SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM

Abba - Live At Wembley Arena [Capitol]

Acid - Acid [High Roller Import]

Acid - Engine Beast [High Roller Import]

Acid - Maniac [High Roller Import]

Acid Mothers / Melting Paraiso U.f.o. / Leigh - Chosen Star Child's Confession [Riot Season]

Adrian Younge Presents Loren Oden - Adrian Younge Presents Loren Oden: My Heart My Love [Linear Labs]

Adult - Perception Is/As/Of Deception [Dais]

Agents Of Time - Music Made Paradise [Kompakt Germany]

Aimann Raad - In My Country [Roots Vibration]

Alina Baraz - It Was Divine [Mom & Pop Music]

Alpheus - The Victory [Liquidator Music]

Ambush - Desecrator [High Roller Import]

Ambush - Firestorm [High Roller Import]

Amount - Egbert [Feines Tier]

Andy Frasco & The U.n. - Keep On Keepin' On [Side One Dummy]

Anima Sound - Im Lungau [Play Loud Prod]

Ann Mcmillan - Gateway Summer Sound: Abstracted Animal And Other Sounds [Smithsonian Folkways]

Archgoat - Black Mass Xxx [Debemur Morti Productions]

Ashtar - Kaikuja [Eisenwald]

Assassin - Bestia Immundis [Massacre Poland]

Augustus Muller [Boy Harsher] - Machine Learning Experiments [Nude Club]

Avi Kaplan - I'll Get By [Fantasy]

Barack Obama - Yes We Can [Culture Factory]

Beauty Pill - Please Advise [Northern Spy Records]

Bill Orcutt & Michael Morley - Electric Guitar Duets [Palilalia]

Blake Mills - Mutable Set [Verve]

Blaze Of Perdition - Near Death Revelations [Agonia Records Imp]

Blind Faith - Hyde Park 69 [London Calling]

Boat - Tread Lightly [Magic Marker]

Bonfire - Fistful Of Fire [Afm Records]

Bumblebees - Dancing Dots In The Dark [Radicalis]

Bushwacka! - All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Cairo Free Jazz Ensemble - Heliopolis [Holidays Records]

Caroline - Dark Blue [Rough Trade Us]

Chad Brownlee - Back In The Game [Universal Import]

Champlin Williams Friestedt - Ii [Black Lodge Records]

Charlie Haden - The Montreal Tapes: Tribute To Joe Henderson [Universal Play 33 1 / ]

Clara Luciani - Sainte Victoire [Universal Import]

Clear Soul Forces - Forceswithyou [Fat Beats]

Courettes - Want You! Like A Cigarette [Damaged Goods]

Craig Kupka - Crystals: New Music For Relaxation 2 [Smithsonian Folkways]

