News - Pop/Rock - 08/04/2020

In morte di John Prine: i tributi di Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren e…

Il folk singer è venuto a mancare ieri, 7 aprile, all'età di 73 anni, per le complicazioni causate da un'infezione da Covid-19.

In morte di John Prine: i tributi di Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren e&hellip;

Come riferito questa mattina (anche) da Rockol, dopo giorni di ricovero – il cantautore era in ospedale dallo scorso 26 marzo – è infine venuto a mancare ieri, martedì 7 aprile, John Prine: alla voce di “Sam Stone”, 73 anni, sono state fatali le complicazioni da Coronavirus. Tra i nomi più significativi del folk, Prine ha seguito l’ascendente di pilastri della canzone americana come Hank Williams e Woody Guthrie tenendo alta la bandiera della tradizione e ha ricevuto apprezzamenti non solo dai giganti della musica, da John Lennon a Paul Simon, ma anche dalla scena più recente, collaborando con, tra gli altri, Margo Price, Conor Oberst, Jason Isbell e Brandi Carlile. Dalla notizia della sua dipartita i social si sono affollati di ricordi del folk singer, al quale hanno rivolto un pensiero Bruce Springsteen - che con Prine ha inciso il brano "Take A Look At My Heart" ("The Missing Years", 1991), lo trovate qui sotto - e il compagno di E-Street Band Nils Lofgren, Bette Midler e tanti altri. Ne abbiamo raccolti alcuni.

Bruce Springsteen Coronavirus John Prine Nils Lofgren The E Street Band
