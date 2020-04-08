In morte di John Prine: i tributi di Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren e…
Il folk singer è venuto a mancare ieri, 7 aprile, all'età di 73 anni, per le complicazioni causate da un'infezione da Covid-19.
Come riferito questa mattina (anche) da Rockol, dopo giorni di ricovero – il cantautore era in ospedale dallo scorso 26 marzo – è infine venuto a mancare ieri, martedì 7 aprile, John Prine: alla voce di “Sam Stone”, 73 anni, sono state fatali le complicazioni da Coronavirus. Tra i nomi più significativi del folk, Prine ha seguito l’ascendente di pilastri della canzone americana come Hank Williams e Woody Guthrie tenendo alta la bandiera della tradizione e ha ricevuto apprezzamenti non solo dai giganti della musica, da John Lennon a Paul Simon, ma anche dalla scena più recente, collaborando con, tra gli altri, Margo Price, Conor Oberst, Jason Isbell e Brandi Carlile. Dalla notizia della sua dipartita i social si sono affollati di ricordi del folk singer, al quale hanno rivolto un pensiero Bruce Springsteen - che con Prine ha inciso il brano "Take A Look At My Heart" ("The Missing Years", 1991), lo trovate qui sotto - e il compagno di E-Street Band Nils Lofgren, Bette Midler e tanti altri. Ne abbiamo raccolti alcuni.
Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020
If you’ve never heard it — or if you have — here’s @springsteen & @JohnPrineMusic together, from Prine’s Grammy-winning ‘The Missing Years’ LP https://t.co/mBYjV5bzI9— Backstreets Magazine (@backstreetsmag) April 8, 2020
#JohnPrine Farewell sweet man. There’s a hole in our hearts that we will never fill.— Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) April 8, 2020
#JohnPrine has gone.— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 8, 2020
It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020
💔 thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine pic.twitter.com/kMBsRDMYwQ— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 8, 2020
The man looked at me and smiled.— blobtower (@blobtower) April 8, 2020
I thought to myself
I’m so glad John got better.
-
A simple majority of who I am as a person, let alone a musician, is because of John prine.
He is my number 1.
I’m very very sad about all this.
I feel more Truly blessed than anything for Him
Goddamnit. #RIPJohnPrine— Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020
This is awful news
Your music meant so much to me...your friendship even more. RIP @JohnPrineMusic pic.twitter.com/jmbaXdENOK— Chris Isaak (@ChrisIsaak) April 8, 2020
John Prine represented everything I love about music. Hard to process. To get to share the Earth with such shining lights is a gift. Rest In Peace— Timothy Showalter (@Strandofoaks) April 8, 2020