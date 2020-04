Quella volta che Jimmy Page partecipò ad un talent per ragazzini

View this post on Instagram

⁣ On this day in 1958, I appeared on the BBC's 'All Your Own' programme hosted by Huw Wheldon. It was a show that showcased kids with talent or unusual hobbies and at that time I probably fell into the second category. It was a skiffle group, an infectious form of music that was played on the radio, and TV at that time. Being accessible for kids to be able to play with a minim of chords. The source for most of this music came from the USA: Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, country blues etc. The shining light and inspiration to many aspiring skifflers was Lonnie Donegan.⁣ ⁣ I remember being very nervous during this TV show.