Coronavirus, Matt Bellamy dei Muse ringrazia sua cugina e tutti gli infermieri al lavoro

Very proud of my cousin Dr. @clairelbellamy saving lives on the front lines in A&E/ER with the #nhs I’m sending her (for her and her colleagues) spare masks and stuff from our garage/#burningman supplies (hoping fedex can get it through from the US). Have a rummage through your garage and see what you can find to help #nhsheroes #clapforourcarers #healthcareforall