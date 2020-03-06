Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Vinyl - 06/03/2020

Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 6 marzo 2020

Ecco le uscite su vinile di questo venerdì, fra ristampe e novità: tutte nel caro, vecchio formato a 33 e 45 giri

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 6 marzo 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

Lauv – How I’m Feeling [Lauv]
10,000 Maniacs – Twice Told Tales [Cleopatra]
2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]
2Pac – Me Against The World [Interscope]
Acronym / Korridor – Untitled [Vaagner]
Adriano Spatola – Ionisation [Recital]
Advanced Audio Research – Top Secret [Haunter Records]
African Head Charge – Voodoo Of The Godsent [On-U Sound]
African Head Charge – Songs Of Praise [On-U Sound]
African Head Charge – Vision Of A Psychedelic Africa [On-U Sound]
African Head Charge – Churchical Chant Of The Iyabinghi [On-U Sound]
African Head Charge – In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land [On-U Sound]
Afroins – Goza La Sala [Vampisoul]
Ajate – Alo [180G]
Al Gardner / Jack Ashford – Sweet Baby / I’ll Fly To Your Open Arms [Kent Records Uk]
Alex Somers – Honey Boy [Krunk]
Aloise Sauvage – Devorantes [Universal Import]
Analytica – Analytica [Ice Machine]
Andreas Schaerer / Hildegard Lernt Fliegen – Waves Are Rising Dear [Act Records]
Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]
Arthur Verocai Feat Azymuth & Ivan Lins – No Voo Do Urubu [Kissing Fish Records]
Asgeir – Bury The Moon [One Little Indian Us]
Ásgeir – Sátt [One Little Indian Us]
Atmosphere – Whenever [Rhymesayers – New Release]
Austin Wintory – Erica [Black Screen Records]
Average White Band – Person To Person [Demon Records Uk]
Barney Kessel – Live At The Jazz Mill 1954, Vol. 2 [Modern Harmonic]
Bbc Radiophonic Workshop – Fourth Dimension [Silva Screen]
Beat Bronco Organ Trio – Roadtrip [Rocafort Records]
Ben King E – What Is Soul [Music On Vinyl]
Beneath The Massacre – Fearmonger [Century Media Int’l]
Bernie Grundman – Twin Peaks [Death Waltz]
Billy Childish – Kings Of The Medway Delta [Damaged Goods]
Black Tusk – Tcbt [Season Of Mist]
Blackbelt Andersen – Saturn [Rett I Fletta]
Bleach Days – As If Always [Birdwatcher Records]
Blind Ego – Preaching To The Choir [Gentle Art Of Music]
Blue Oyster Cult – 40Th Anniversary – Agents Of Fortune – Live 2016 [Frontiers Music Srl]
Blutch – La Cite Des Etoiles [Astropolis Records]
Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs: The Tears Of Technology – Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present The Tears Of Technology / Various [Ace Records Uk]
Body Count – Carnivore [Century Media]
Bonny Doon – Blue Stage Sessions [Third Man Records]
Bread Love And Dreams – Amaryllis [Magic Box]
Brian D’oliveira – Shadow Of The Tomb Raider [Laced Records]
Brooke Bentham – Everyday Nothing [Allpoints]
Bullion – We Had A Good Time [Pias]
Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]
C.s.i. – Tabula Rasa Elettrificata [Universal Italy]

