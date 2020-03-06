Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 6 marzo 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 6 marzo 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

Lauv – How I’m Feeling [Lauv]

10,000 Maniacs – Twice Told Tales [Cleopatra]

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

2Pac – Me Against The World [Interscope]

Acronym / Korridor – Untitled [Vaagner]

Adriano Spatola – Ionisation [Recital]

Advanced Audio Research – Top Secret [Haunter Records]

African Head Charge – Voodoo Of The Godsent [On-U Sound]

African Head Charge – Songs Of Praise [On-U Sound]

African Head Charge – Vision Of A Psychedelic Africa [On-U Sound]

African Head Charge – Churchical Chant Of The Iyabinghi [On-U Sound]

African Head Charge – In Pursuit Of Shashamane Land [On-U Sound]

Afroins – Goza La Sala [Vampisoul]

Ajate – Alo [180G]

Al Gardner / Jack Ashford – Sweet Baby / I’ll Fly To Your Open Arms [Kent Records Uk]

Alex Somers – Honey Boy [Krunk]

Aloise Sauvage – Devorantes [Universal Import]

Analytica – Analytica [Ice Machine]

Andreas Schaerer / Hildegard Lernt Fliegen – Waves Are Rising Dear [Act Records]

Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]

Arthur Verocai Feat Azymuth & Ivan Lins – No Voo Do Urubu [Kissing Fish Records]

Asgeir – Bury The Moon [One Little Indian Us]

Ásgeir – Sátt [One Little Indian Us]

Atmosphere – Whenever [Rhymesayers – New Release]

Austin Wintory – Erica [Black Screen Records]

Average White Band – Person To Person [Demon Records Uk]

Barney Kessel – Live At The Jazz Mill 1954, Vol. 2 [Modern Harmonic]

Bbc Radiophonic Workshop – Fourth Dimension [Silva Screen]

Beat Bronco Organ Trio – Roadtrip [Rocafort Records]

Ben King E – What Is Soul [Music On Vinyl]

Beneath The Massacre – Fearmonger [Century Media Int’l]

Bernie Grundman – Twin Peaks [Death Waltz]

Billy Childish – Kings Of The Medway Delta [Damaged Goods]

Black Tusk – Tcbt [Season Of Mist]

Blackbelt Andersen – Saturn [Rett I Fletta]

Bleach Days – As If Always [Birdwatcher Records]

Blind Ego – Preaching To The Choir [Gentle Art Of Music]

Blue Oyster Cult – 40Th Anniversary – Agents Of Fortune – Live 2016 [Frontiers Music Srl]

Blutch – La Cite Des Etoiles [Astropolis Records]

Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs: The Tears Of Technology – Bob Stanley & Pete Wiggs Present The Tears Of Technology / Various [Ace Records Uk]

Body Count – Carnivore [Century Media]

Bonny Doon – Blue Stage Sessions [Third Man Records]

Bread Love And Dreams – Amaryllis [Magic Box]

Brian D’oliveira – Shadow Of The Tomb Raider [Laced Records]

Brooke Bentham – Everyday Nothing [Allpoints]

Bullion – We Had A Good Time [Pias]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]

C.s.i. – Tabula Rasa Elettrificata [Universal Italy]

CONTINUA A LEGGERE SU DEAGOSTINIVINYL.COM