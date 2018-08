I am honoured to have co written this song that X was inspired to be a part of,shortly before he died. Peep and I always believed that music heals and brings people together in a way nothing else can. When I heard X’s recording ,talking about my dear friend Peep I could not wait any longer to share this. @lilpeep @xxxtentacion coming ASAP!!!!

A post shared by I Love Makonnen (@ilovemakonnen) on Aug 17, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT