George Michael, in uscita un box celebrativo di "Older"

“Older”, il terzo album di George Michael, venne pubblicato per la prima volta in Gran Bretagna il 13 maggio 1996 dalla Virgin Records, raggiunse il primo posto della classifica e vi rimase per tre settimane consecutive passando 35 settimane nella Top 10.

Dall'album furono estratti sei singoli, due dei quali - “Fastlove” e “Jesus To A Child” - raggiunsero la posizione numero uno, mentre gli altri quattro si inerpicarono sino alle prime tre posizioni della classifica.

A partire dall'8 luglio sarà disponibile nei formati 2LP / CD / Digitale. Questo nuovo cofanetto include “Older”, rimasterizzato e stampato su vinile 180gr per la prima volta in assoluto. Presentato in una doppia custodia rigida, il box contiene 5 CD e 3 LP oltre a un libro di 48 pagine in formato 12" x 12", 'The Story of Older', con un saggio di Dan Davies che racconta i retroscena dell'album con i contributi delle persone che hanno contribuito alla realizzazione del disco, più foto rare e inedite. Il set include anche 3 stampe d'arte 12" x 12" di George Michael.

Tracklist:

OLDER VINYL

SIDE A

1. Jesus to a Child

2. Fastlove, Pt. 1

3. Older

SIDE B

4. Spinning the Wheel

5. It Doesn't Really Matter

6. The Strangest Thing

SIDE C

7. To Be Forgiven

8. Move On

9. Star People

SIDE D

10. You Have Been Loved

11. Free

UPPER VINYL

SIDE A

1. Fastlove, Pt. 2

2. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Edit)

3. Star People ‘97 (Radio Version)

SIDE B

4. The Strangest Thing ’97 (Radio Version)

5. You Know That I Want To

6. Safe

CD1 – OLDER

1. Jesus to a Child

2. Fastlove, Pt. 1

3. Older

4. Spinning the Wheel

5. It Doesn't Really Matter

6. The Strangest Thing

7. To Be Forgiven

8. Move On

9. Star People

10. You Have Been Loved

11. Free

CD2 – UPPER

1. Fastlove, Pt. 2

2. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Edit)

3. Star People ‘97 (Radio Version)

4. The Strangest Thing ’97 (Radio Version)

5. You Know That I Want To

6. Safe

CD3 – MIXES ONE

1. Fastlove (A/C Summer Mix)

2. Star People ‘97 (Radio Edit)

3. Freedom '94 (Live Version)

4. One More Try (Live Gospel Version)

5. Star People (Unplugged)

6. Spinning The Wheel (Radio Edit)

7. Fastlove (Promo Edit)

8. Jesus To A Child (Special Radio Edit)

9. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Dub Mix)

10. Star People (Forthright Club Mix)

CD4 – MIXES TWO

1. Fastlove (Forthright Extended 12" Mix)

2. Star People (Forthright Dub Mix)

3. I'm Your Man (The Jon Douglas Remix)

4. Fastlove Part II (Fully Extended Mix)

5. Spinning The Wheel (Forthright Extended 12" Club Mix)

6. Star People (Galaxy Dub Mix)

7. Fastlove (Forthright Remix 7” Version)

8. I Can't Make You Love Me (Studio Version)

CD5 – MIXES THREE

1. Desafinado - George Michael with Astrud Gilberto

2. The Strangest Thing (Live)

3. Star People (Forthright Radio Edit)

4. The Strangest Thing ‘97 (Loop Ratz Mix)

5. Fastlove (Forthright Dub Remix)

6. Jesus to a Child (Radio Edit)

7. Spinning The Wheel (The Jon Douglas Remix)

8. Star People (Galaxy Mix)

9. Older (Instrumental Version)