Maneskin, per loro un premio agli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

Nell'attesa che prenda il via il 'Loud kids get louder '22-'23' tour, il prossimo ottobre da Seattle, dapprima in Nord America, per poi sbarcare in Europa, a partire dal 23 febbraio 2023 a Pesaro e continuare fino al maggio 2023 in Estonia, i Maneskin ieri sera sono stati tra i protagonisti della cerimonia di premiazione degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 che si è tenuta allo Shrine Auditorium di Los Angeles aggiudicandosi il premio ‘Best New Alternative Artist’.

🏆 | Måneskin have won the "Best New Alternative Artist" award at the #iHeartAwards︎2022 pic.twitter.com/7tchqV1ogB — Måneskin News (@ManeskinNews) March 22, 2022

Alla consegna del premio per il quartetto romano composto da Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas è seguita una esibizione dove hanno proposto due dei loro cavalli di battaglia, la cover di “Beggin'” e “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

I Maneskin erano in nomination in altre due categorie: ‘Best New Pop Artist’ e 'TikTok Bop of the Year'. In entrambi i casi si sono dovuti inchinare davanti a Olivia Rodrigo e alla sua “Good 4 you”.

A seguire l'elenco delle nomination e dei vincitori degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022:

