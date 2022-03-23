Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

MAGICAL MYSTERY TOUR 19-22 maggio Partecipa!
Notizie - 23/03/2022

Maneskin, per loro un premio agli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022

A Los Angeles la band romana si è imposta nella categoria ‘Best New Alternative Artist’
Maneskin, per loro un premio agli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022
Credits: Francis Delacroix
Di Paolo Panzeri

Nell'attesa che prenda il via il 'Loud kids get louder '22-'23' tour, il prossimo ottobre da Seattle, dapprima in Nord America, per poi sbarcare in Europa, a partire dal 23 febbraio 2023 a Pesaro e continuare fino al maggio 2023 in Estonia, i Maneskin ieri sera sono stati tra i protagonisti della cerimonia di premiazione degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022 che si è tenuta allo Shrine Auditorium di Los Angeles aggiudicandosi il premio ‘Best New Alternative Artist’.

Alla consegna del premio per il quartetto romano composto da Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas è seguita una esibizione dove hanno proposto due dei loro cavalli di battaglia, la cover di “Beggin'” e “I Wanna Be Your Slave”.

I Maneskin erano in nomination in altre due categorie: ‘Best New Pop Artist’ e 'TikTok Bop of the Year'. In entrambi i casi si sono dovuti inchinare davanti a Olivia Rodrigo e alla sua “Good 4 you”.

A seguire l'elenco delle nomination e dei vincitori degli iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022:

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd


 

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

“Essence” – WizKid featuring Tems

“Time Today” – Moneybagg Yo

“Up” – Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke


 

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke


 

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu


 

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia


 

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett


 

Alternative Album of the Year

Happily Ever After – Billie Eilish


 

Rock Song of the Year:

“And So It Went” – The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” – Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” – Rise Against

“Wait a Minute My Girl” – Volbeat

Waiting on a War” – Foo Fighters


 

Best New Alternative Artist:

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW


 

Alternative Artist of the Year:

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty one pilots


 

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI


 

Pop Album of the Year

30 – Adele


 

Alternative Song of the Year:

“All My Favorite Songs” – Weezer featuring AJR

“Follow You” – Imagine Dragons

Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” – Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” – twenty one pilots


 

Best Collaboration:

“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber


 

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5


 

TikTok Bop of the Year:

“Beggin'” – Måneskin

good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” – PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” – Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” – Coi Leray

“Up” – Cardi B

“Woman” – Doja Cat

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Damiano iHeartRadio Music Awards Maneskin Olivia Rodrigo
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2022 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2022 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.