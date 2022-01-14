Quando Frank Zappa si esibì dal vivo con John Lennon e Yoko Ono

Nel giugno del 1971 Frank Zappa insieme ai suoi Mothers of Invention, con cui il chitarrista di Baltimora esordì con l’album “Freak out!” del 1966, si esibì per due sere al Fillmore East di New York. Durante uno dei quattro concerti andati in scena il 5 e il 6 giugno di quasi 51 anni fa nello storico locale di Bill Graham, che chiuse poche settimane dopo rendendo gli show tenuti da Zappa con la sua band tra gli ultimi in quella venue, John Lennon e Yoko Ono salirono sul palco a sorpresa durante il bis.

La collaborazione dal vivo vide Frank Zappa e la sua formazione - che comprendeva Ian Underwood, Jim Pons, Aynsley Dunbar, Bob Harris, i cantanti Howard Kaylan e Mark Volman (alias "Flo & Eddie” dei Turtles) e Don Preston - eseguire insieme all’ex Beatle e all’artista giapponese quattro brani a chiusura di uno dei live in programma la seconda sera.

Al pubblico del Fillmore East di New York, i due ospiti speciali insieme a Zappa e ai suoi Mothers of Invention proposero una versione live di “Well (Baby please don't go)” degli Olympics e altri tre pezzi intitolati rispettivamente “Jamrag”, “Scumbag” e “Aü”. La testimonianza audio dell’esibizione di Frank Zappa, John Lennon e Yoko Ono è stata poi inclusa nell’album del musicista britannico uscito originariamente nel 1972, “Some time in New York City”, e nel 1992 in “Playground psychotics” del chitarrista statunitense. Ora, per celebrare i Mothers of Invention di Zappa, è stata annunciata la pubblicazione di un nuovo box set che, intitolato "The Mothers 1971” e in uscita il prossimo 18 marzo, conterrà tutti e quattro i concerti al Fillmore East di New York del giugno 1971, incluso proprio il famoso bis con Lennon e Yoko. Il cofanetto presenterà anche la registrazione dello spettacolo andato in scena al Rainbow Theatre di Londra il 10 dicembre dello stesso anno, divenuto celebre dopo che Zappa venne fatto cadere dal palco da uno spettatore, costringendolo su una sedia a rotelle per mesi con un calo permanente della sua estensione vocale.

La pubblicazione, disponibile prossimamente in digitale e in formato fisico sotto forma di box set da 8 CD o come due uscite separate da tre vinili, includerà anche le esibizioni tenute da Zappa e i Mothers of Invention tra l’1 e il 3 giugno 1971 a Scranton e Harrisburg, in Pennsylvania, insieme alla registrazione di uno spot radiofonico e ai relativi outtake. Tra le bonus track incluse nel sesto CD di “The Mothers 1971”, trovano spazio anche il singolo “Tears began to fall” e il suo lato B,“Junier Mintz Boogie”.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina di “The Mothers 1971”:

CD 1

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 1

*Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Status Back Baby

5. Concentration Moon - Part I

6.

The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)*.

7. Concentration Moon - Part II*

8. Mom & Dad*

9. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra*

10. Billy The Mountain*

11. King Kong*

CD 2

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 2

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Peaches En Regalia

2. Tears Began To Fall

3. Shove It Right In

4. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

5. Billy The Mountain

6.

Little House I Used To Live In.

7. The Mud Shark

8. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

9. Bwana Dik

10. Latex Solar Beef

11. Willie The Pimp



CD 3

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 5, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Do You Like My New Car?

2. Happy Together

3. "Any Chord Of Your Choice"

4. King Kong - Part I

5. Lonesome Electric Turkey

6. King Kong - Part II

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 1

*Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

7. Fillmore Improvisation

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall

10. Shove It Right In

11. Status Back Baby*

12. Concentration Moon - Part I*

13. The Sanzini Brothers (Sodomy Trick)*

14. Concentration Moon - Part II*

15. Mom & Dad*



CD 4

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 1 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. Chunga's Revenge

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

5. "Herd Of Cattle"

6. Peaches En Regalia

7. Tears Began To Fall

8. Shove It Right In



CD 5

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

2. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

3. Billy The Mountain

4. "Conglomerate Assembly"

5. Little House I Used To Live In

6. The Mud Shark

7. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

8. Bwana Dik

9. Latex Solar Beef

10. Willie The Pimp

11. Do You Like My New Car?

12. Happy Together



CD 6

LIVE AT FILLMORE EAST, JUNE 6, 1971 - SHOW 2 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Craig Parker Adams

1. Well – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

2. Say Please – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

3. King Kong – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

4. Aaawk – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

5. Scumbag – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono

6. A Small Eternity With Yoko Ono – featuring John Lennon and Yoko Ono



BONUS TRACKS

7. Homemade Radio Spot

8. Tears Began To Fall (Single Version)

9. Junier Mintz Boogie (Single B-Side)

10. Homemade Radio Spot Outtakes

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

11. Peaches En Regalia

12. Tears Began To Fall

13. Shove It Right In

14. Status Back Baby

15. Concentration Moon - Part I

16. The Sanzini Brothers (Burning Hoop Trick)

17. Concentration Moon - Part II

18. Mom & Dad

19. My Boyfriend's Back

20. Tiny Sick Tears



CD 7

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by John Polito

1. Call Any Vegetable

2. The Story Of Billy The Mountain

3. Intro To Music For Low Budget Orchestra

LIVE AT STATE FARM SHOW ARENA, HARRISBURG, PA, JUNE 3, 1971 and LIVE AT WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

4. Billy The Mountain

LIVE AT WATRES ARMORY, SCRANTON, PA, JUNE 1, 1971

Newly mixed by John Polito

5. Willie The Pimp

6. King Kong (Outro)

LIVE AT RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971

Newly mixed by Eddie Kramer

7. Zanti Serenade

8. Peaches En Regalia

9. Tears Began To Fall



CD 8

LIVE AT RAINBOW THEATRE, LONDON, ENGLAND, DECEMBER 10, 1971 (cont’d)

Newly mixed by Eddie Kramer

1. Shove It Right In

2. "Pain In The Ass"

3. Divan: Once Upon A Time

4. Divan: Sofa #1

5. Pound For A Brown - Part I

6. Super Grease

7. Pound For A Brown - Part II

8. Sleeping In A Jar

9. Wonderful Wino

10. Sharleena

11. Cruising For Burgers

12. "That's Your Tough Luck"

13. King Kong

14. I Want To Hold Your Hand