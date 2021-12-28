Beatles: 185 canzoni, dalla "peggiore" alla migliore

Classifiche di questo genere, si sa, sono sempre opinabili, perché sono basate sui gusti e sulle valutazioni personali di chi le stila. Prendetela come una curiosità, sapendo che molto probabilmente la vostra opinione sarà diversa da quella del gruppo di giornalisti che l'ha realizzata.

I brani considerati sono solo quelli firmati dai Beatles (niente cover, dunque) e sono solo quelli pubblicati ufficialmente dal gruppo durante il suo periodo di attività discografica (1962-1970); non comprendono quindi versioni alternative, pubblicazioni per il fan club o inediti inclusi nelle recenti riedizioni deluxe degli album dei Fab Four.

Ecco dunque la 185 canzoni in ordine crescente di merito.



185

‘Wild Honey Pie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

184

‘Dig It’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

183

‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’ (B-side di ‘Let It Be’, 1970)

182

‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

181

‘Revolution 9’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

180

‘Flying’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

179

‘Only A Northern Song’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

178

‘Ask Me Why’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

177

‘Little Child’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

176

‘Blue Jay Way’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

175

‘Not A Second Time’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

174

‘Her Majesty’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

173

‘Run For Your Life’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

172

‘Don’t Bother Me’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

171

‘For You Blue’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

170

‘What Goes On’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

169

‘Thank You Girl’ (B-side di ‘From Me To You’, 1964)

168

‘One After 909’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

167

‘I Me Mine’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

166

‘I’ll Cry Instead’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

165

‘Yer Blues’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

164

‘When I Get Home’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

163

‘Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite!’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

162

‘I’ll Get You’ (B-side di ‘She Loves You’, 1963)

161

‘This Boy’ (B-side to ‘All My Loving’)

160

‘I’m Down’ (B-side to ‘Help!’)

159

‘Love Me Do’ (single, 1962)

158

‘Hold Me Tight’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

157

‘There’s a Place’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

156

‘She’s A Woman’ (B-side di ‘I Feel Fine’)

155

‘Misery’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

154

‘I Call Your Name’ (‘Long Tall Sally EP’, 1964)

153

‘What You’re Doing’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

152

‘Octopus’s Garden’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

151

‘Polythene Pam’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

150

‘You Like Me Too Much’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

149

‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

148

‘Tell Me What You See’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

147

‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’ (singolo, 1969)

146

‘Sun King’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

145

‘I Need You’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

144

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

143

‘I’m Happy Just To Dance With You’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

142

‘I’ll Be Back’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

141

‘The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

140

‘Lovely Rita’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

139

‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

138

‘The Word’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

137

‘Old Brown Shoe’ (B-side di ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’, 1969)

136

‘Piggies’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

135

‘Fixing A Hole’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

134

‘If I Needed Someone’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

133

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

132

‘Think For Yourself’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

I

131

‘You Can’t Do That’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

130

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

129

‘Every Little Thing’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

128

‘Wait’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

127

‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

126

‘Tell Me Why’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

125

‘Doctor Robert’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

124

‘It’s Only Love’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

123

‘The Inner Light’ (B-side of ‘Lady Madonna’, 1968)

122

‘Rocky Raccoon’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

121

‘Good Night’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

120

‘When I’m Sixty Four’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

119

‘Oh! Darling’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

118

‘Yellow Submarine’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

117

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

116

‘Girl’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

115

‘Dig A Pony’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

114

‘Things We Said Today’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

113

‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

112

‘Baby’s In Black’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

111

‘The Fool On The Hill’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

110

‘And I Love Her’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

109

‘Mean Mr. Mustard’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

108

‘All together Now’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

107

‘Hello, Goodbye’ (singolo, 1967)

106

‘Good Morning Good Morning’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

105

‘Another Girl’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

104

‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

103

‘Within You Without You’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

102

‘I’m So Tired’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

101

‘The End’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

100

‘Birthday’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

99

‘All I’ve Got To Do’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

98

‘It’s All Too Much’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

97

‘Baby, You’re A Rich Man’ (B-side di ‘All You Need Is Love’, 1967; ‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

96

‘Don’t Pass Me By’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

95

‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

94

‘Glass Onion’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

93

‘Carry That Weight’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

92

‘Yes It Is’ (B-side si ‘Ticket To Ride’)

91

‘P.S. I Love You’ (B-side di ‘Love Me Do’, 1962; ‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

90

‘Get Back’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

89

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

88

‘Michelle’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

87

‘Hey Bulldog’ (‘Yellow Submarine’, 1969)

86

‘Any Time At All’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

85

‘Lady Madonna’ (singolo, 1968)

84

‘I’m Looking Through You’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

83

‘I’m A Loser’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

82

‘I Feel Fine’ (singolo, 1964)

81

‘The Night Before’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

80

‘Eight Days A Week’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

79

‘No Reply’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

78

‘I Should Have Known Better’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1965)

77

‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

76

‘Getting Better’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

75

‘Honey Pie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

74

‘I Want To Tell You’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

73

‘It Won’t Be Long’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

72

‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

71

‘For No One’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

70

‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

69

‘You’re Going To Lose That Girl’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

68

‘Your Mother Should Know’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

67

‘Long, Long, Long’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

66

‘Back In The USSR’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

65

‘Savoy Truffle’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

64

‘Drive My Car’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

63

‘Good Day Sunshine’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

62

‘Love You To’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

61

‘Julia’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

60

‘Ticket To Ride’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

59

‘Day Tripper’ (singolo, 1965)

58

‘I’ll Follow The Sun’ (‘Beatles For Sale’, 1964)

57

‘Revolution’ (B-side di ‘Hey Jude’, 1968)

56

‘Because’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

55

‘Please Please Me’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

54

‘If I Fell’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

53

‘Everybody’s Got Something To Hide Except Me And My Monkey’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

52

‘Cry Baby Cry’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

51

‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

50

‘You Won’t See Me’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

49

‘Mother Nature’s Son’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

48

‘Sexy Sadie’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

47

‘I’ve Just Seen A Face’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

46

‘I Will’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

45

‘I’m Only Sleeping’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

44

‘Happiness Is A Warm Gun’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

43

‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

42

‘She Loves You’ (singolo, 1963)

41

‘Dear Prudence’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

40

‘From Me To You’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1963)

39

‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

38

‘She Said She Said’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

37

‘Taxman’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

36

‘Nowhere Man’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

35

‘She’s Leaving Home’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

34

‘Here, There And Everywhere’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

33

‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (‘A Hard Day’s Night’, 1964)

32

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (singolo, 1964)

31

‘Rain’ (B-side si ‘Paperback Writer’, 1966)

30

‘The Long And Winding Road’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

29

‘Come Together’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

28

‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (‘Please Please Me’, 1963)

27

‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ (singolo, 1963)

26

‘Helter Skelter’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

25

‘I Am The Walrus’ (‘Magical Mystery Tour’, 1967)

24

‘Help!’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

23

‘Two Of Us’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

22

‘Let It Be’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

21

‘Penny Lane’ (singolo, 1967)

20

‘All You Need Is Love’ (singolo, 1967)

19

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

18

‘Across The Universe’ (‘Let It Be’, 1970)

17

‘Martha My Dear’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

16

‘In My Life’ (‘Rubber Soul’, 1965)

15

‘Golden Slumbers’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)



14

‘Yesterday’ (‘Help!’, 1965)

13

‘And Your Bird Can Sing’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

12

‘Eleanor Rigby’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

11

‘Here Comes The Sun’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

10

‘We Can Work It Out’ (singolo, 1966)

9

‘All My Loving’ (‘With The Beatles’, 1964)

8

‘Paperback Writer’ (single, 1966)

7

‘Blackbird’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

6

‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ (‘The Beatles’, 1968)

5

‘Something’ (‘Abbey Road’, 1969)

4

‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ (single, 1967)

3

‘Hey Jude’ (singolo, 1968)

2

‘A Day In The Life’ (‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, 1967)

1

‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ (‘Revolver’, 1966)

