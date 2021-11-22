American Music Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori
Gli American Music Awards 2021, in scena al Microsoft Theatre di Los Angeles, hanno visto fra i protagonisti assoluti i BTS, che si sono portati a casa numerosi riconoscimenti fra cui quello per Artist of the Year.
La band ha raggiunto il primo premio alla cerimonia più votata dai fan al mondo, battendo i candidati rivali Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift e The Weeknd. Megan Thee Stallion ha ricevuto i premi per Favorite Trending Song e Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, ma non era presente per ricevere premi. In scena con il singolo ‘Beggin’’, con cui si erano presentati a X Factor nel 2017, .anche i Maneskin, che però non sono riusciti a trionfare. Taylor Swift è la cantante femminile pop dell’anno, Ed Sheeran quello maschile.
Elenco dei vincitori American Music Awards 2021:
Artist of the Year: BTS
New Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
Collaboration of the Year: Kiss Me More di Doja Cat e SZA
Favorite Trending Song: Body di Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Music Video: Montero di Lil Nas X
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylow Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS
Favorite Pop Album: evermore di Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Song: Butter dei BTS
Favorite Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan
Favorite Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album: Goldmine di Gabby Barrett
Favorite Country Song: The Good Ones di Gabby Barrett
Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist: Drake
Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip Hop Song: Up di Cardi B
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: Doja Cat
Favorite R&B Album: Planet Her di Doja Cat
Favorite R&B Song: Leave the Door Open dei Silk Sonic
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Favorite Latin Album: El ultimo tour del mundo di Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Song: telepatia di Kali Uchis
Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello