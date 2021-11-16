Rockol - sezioni principali

16/11/2021

Taylor Swift, ecco il video di "I bet you think about me"

La "Taylor's version - from the vault"
Taylor Swift, ecco il video di &quot;I bet you think about me&quot;
Di Franco Zanetti

Uscito da pochi giorni, “RED (Taylor’s Version)” sta già dando grandi soddisfazioni alla cantante americana: che grazie al disco ha ottenuto il riconoscimento di artista donna più ascoltata in un giorno su Spotify, superando il record precedentemente detenuto dalla stessa Taylor con “folklore”. 

Dopo aver pubblicato il long form video, da lei stessa diretto, di "All too well (Taylor's version)", l'artista ha reso disponibile su YouTube il videoclip ufficiale di “I Bet You Think About Me, feat. Chris Stapleton (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”, diretto dall’amica di lunga data e attrice Blake Lively. 

Ecco la tracklist di “RED (Taylor’s Version)”:

1. State Of Grace (Taylor’s Version) 

2. Red (Taylor’s Version) 

3. Treacherous (Taylor’s Version) 

4. I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version) 

5. All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) 

6. 22 (Taylor’s Version) 

7. I Almost Do (Taylor’s Version) 

8. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version) 

9. Stay Stay Stay (Taylor’s Version) 

10. The Last Time (feat. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol) (Taylor’s Version) 

11. Holy Ground (Taylor’s Version) 

12. Sad Beautiful Tragic (Taylor’s Version) 

13. The Lucky One (Taylor’s Version) 

14. Everything Has Changed (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) 

15. Starlight (Taylor’s Version) 

16. Begin Again (Taylor’s Version) 

17. The Moment I Knew (Taylor’s Version) 

18. Come Back… Be Here (Taylor’s Version) 

19. Girl At Home (Taylor’s Version) 

20. State Of Grace (Acoustic Version) (Taylor’s Version)

21. Ronan (Taylor’s Version) 

22. Better Man (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

23. Nothing New (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

24. Babe (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

25. Message in a Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

26. I Bet You Think About Me (feat. Chris Stapleton) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

27. Forever Winter (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

28. Run (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

29. The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) 

30. All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Taylor Swift
