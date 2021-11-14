MTV EMA 2021: la serata finale, tutte le nomination. Premiato AKA 7even
Si tiene questa sera, domenica 14 novembre, la serata di gala degli MTV Europe Music Awards.
Nella sezione riservata agli artisti italiani - denominata "Best Italian act" - a ricevere il premio è stato Aka7even, superando Caparezza, Madame, Måneskin e Rkomi.
Tra i favoriti dell’edizione 2021 della manifestazione c’è Justin Bieber, in lizza in otto categorie, tra cui “Best artist”, “Best song”, “Best pop”, “Best video”, “Best collaboration” e “Biggest fan”. Alle spalle della popstar canadese, nella graduatoria dei concorrenti con il maggior numero di nomination, figurano Doja Cat e Lil Nas X, entrambi in corsa in sei categorie.
La band romana capitanata da Damiano David è in lizza in altre due categorie: “Best rock” – insieme a Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon e Killers – e “Best group” – in cui figurano tra i candidati anche BTS, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers, Little Mix e Silk Sonic.
Come riportato sul sito degli MTV EMA 2021, è possibile seguire l'evento su MTV (canale Sky 131), MTV Music (canale Sky 132 e 704), in streaming su NOW e su VH1 (Canale 67 del DTT, canale 22 di tivùsat e canale 715 di Sky).
Best Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber – "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Best Video
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber – "Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon"
Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "Willow"
Best Collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira – "Girl Like Me"
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – "Save Your Tears (Remix)"
Best New
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best Alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
WILLOW
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
TWICE
Best Group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best Push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
BLACKPINK
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – "Your Power"
Demi Lovato – "Dancing With The Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. – "Fight For You"
Harry Styles – "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best Italian Act
Aka7even
Caparezza
Madame
Måneskin
Rkom