David Bowie: annunciata l’uscita dell’album perduto “Toy”, incluso in un nuovo cofanetto
Dopo la versione radio edit del brano "You've got a habit of leaving", pubblicata oggi – 29 settembre – per annunciare l’arrivo di un nuovo cofanetto e del cosiddetto album “perduto” di David Bowie del 2001, “Toy”, sono state confermate le uscite del box set “Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)” e del disco pensato come ideale successore di "Hours" del 1999.
See linktree in bio (https://t.co/gqbeiWFHf0) for full press release and pre-order links for: DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) - BOXSET and TOY (TOY:BOX) - THE LEGENDARY UNRELEASED ALBUM BOXSET pic.twitter.com/b5BC0ayhHE— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) September 29, 2021
Il cofanetto, che copre il periodo che va dal 1992 al 2001, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 26 novembre e sarà disponibile nei formati da 11 CD o 18LP, oltre che in digitale. La pubblicazione includerà versioni nuovamente rimasterizzate, con input dai produttori e collaboratori originali, di una parte del materiale di Bowie, e “Toy”, l’album pensato come successore di "Hours" del 1999 con versioni riarrangiate e reincise di alcune delle primissime canzoni del compianto artista britannico e archiviato dopo una disputa tra il musicista e la sua allora etichetta Virgin. A proposito del disco, di cui nel 2011 è stata diffusa in rete una versione non ufficiale, Mark Plati in un comunicato stampa ha affermato:
“Toy è come un momento nel tempo immortalato in un’ambra di gioia, fuoco ed energia. È il suono di persone felici di poter suonare musica. David ha rivisitato e riesaminato il suo lavoro per decadi attraverso i prismi dell’esperienza e di una fresca prospettiva - un parallelo che non si è perso con me e la mia rivisitazione di questo lavoro vent’anni dopo. Di volta in volta diceva ‘Mark, questo è il nostro album’ - credo fosse perché sapeva che ero profondamente con lui nelle trincee di quel viaggio. Sono felice di poter finalmente dire che ora appartiene a tutti noi”.
Di “Toy” sarà poi pubblicata un’edizione speciale disponibile in formato da 3CD o 6 vinili dal prossimo 7 gennaio. Oltre all’album e a un libro con 16 pagine colorate con foto mai viste scattate da Frank Ockenfels 3, il cofanetto “Toy (Toy:Box)” include un disco con mix e versioni alternative, incluse B-side e un altro con i mix 'Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric’ di tredici tracce del disco “perduto”. Mark Plati ha dichiarato: “Mentre registravamo le basi Earl Slick suggerì che io e lui sovraincidessimo chitarre acustiche in tutti i brani. Disse che era un trucco di Keith Richards, alcune volte le tracce sarebbero state parte della traccia, altre più subliminali. Più tardi durante il mixing, David ha ascoltato una delle canzoni con solo voce e chitarre acustiche, questo gli diede l’idea di fare alcuni mix più spogli perché magari un giorno sarebbero stati utili. Una volta aggiunti un paio di altri elementi nel calderone, suonava come un disco completamente diverso. Sono stato molto felice di finire questo procedimento due decadi dopo essere iniziato”.
Ecco le tracklist e i dettagli dei vari formati di "Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" e "Toy":
"Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)"
LP Box Set:
84 Page hardback book
Black Tie White Noise (remastered) (2LP)
The Buddha Of Suburbia (a very limited release on vinyl previously, remastered) (2LP)
1.Outside (remastered) (2LP)
Earthling (remastered) (3 sided - 2LP)
‘hours...' (remastered) (1LP)
BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000 (remastered and expanded 20 track version, previously unreleased on vinyl) (3LP)*
Toy (previously unreleased) (3 sided - 2LP)
Re:Call 5 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (4LP)*
* Exclusive to BRILLIANT ADVENTURE LP box
CD Box Set:
128 Page hardback book
Black Tie White Noise (remastered) (1CD)
The Buddha Of Suburbia (remastered) (1CD)
1.Outside (remastered) (1CD)
Earthling (remastered) (1CD)
‘hours...' (remastered) (1CD)
BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27th, 2000 (remastered and expanded 20 track version) (2CD)*
Toy (previously unreleased) (1CD)
Re:Call 5 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (3CD)*
*Exclusive to BRILLIANT ADVENTURE CD box
DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) RELEASED ON PARLOPHONE/ISO RECORDS 26th NOVEMBER
TOY RELEASED ON ISO RECORDS VIA PARLOPHONE 8th JANUARY 2022
DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)
CD Tracklistings
BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE
The Wedding
You've Been Around
I Feel Free
Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)
Jump They Say
Nite Flights
Pallas Athena
Miracle Goodnight
Don't Let Me Down & Down
Looking for Lester
I Know It's Gonna Happen Someday
The Wedding Song
THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA
Buddha of Suburbia
Sex and the Church
South Horizon
The Mysteries
Bleed Like a Craze, Dad
Strangers When We Meet
Dead Against It
Untitled No. 1
Ian Fish, U.K. Heir
Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)
1.OUTSIDE
Leon Takes Us Outside
Outside
The Hearts Filthy Lesson
A Small Plot of Land
Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)" (segue)
Hallo Spaceboy
The Motel
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town
No Control
Algeria Touchshriek (segue)
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)
Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)
Wishful Beginnings
We Prick You
Nathan Adler (segue)
I'm Deranged
Thru' These Architects Eyes
Nathan Adler (segue)
Strangers When We Meet
EARTHLING
Little Wonder
Looking for Satellites
Battle for Britain (The Letter)
Seven Years in Tibet
Dead Man Walking
Telling Lies
The Last Thing You Should Do
I'm Afraid of Americans
Law (Earthlings on Fire)
‘hours…'
Thursday's Child
Something in the Air
Survive
If I'm Dreaming My Life
Seven
What's Really Happening?
The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell
New Angels of Promise
Brilliant Adventure
The Dreamers
BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 2xCD
CD1
Wild Is the Wind
Ashes to Ashes
Seven
This Is Not America
Absolute Beginners
Always Crashing in the Same Car
Survive
The London Boys
I Dig Everything
Little Wonder
CD2
The Man Who Sold the World
Fame
Stay
Hallo Spaceboy
Cracked Actor
I'm Afraid of Americans
All the Young Dudes
Starman
"Heroes"
Let's Dance
TOY
I Dig Everything
You've Got A Habit Of Leaving
The London Boys
Karma Man
Conversation Piece
Shadow Man
Let Me Sleep Beside You
Hole In The Ground
Baby Loves That Way
Can't Help Thinking About Me
Silly Boy Blue
Toy (Your Turn To Drive)
RE:CALL 5 3xCD
CD1
Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)
Jump They Say (7” version)
Lucy Can’t Dance
Black Tie White Noise (feat Al B. Sure!) (Radio Edit)
Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)
Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)
The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)
Nothing To Be Desired
Strangers When We Meet (edit)
Get Real
The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)
I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)
Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)
I Am With Name (Alternative Version)
A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)
CD2
Little Wonder (Edit)
A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet - Mandarin Version)
Dead Man Walking (Edit)
Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)
Planet Of Dreams - David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey
I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 - Edit)
I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)
A Foggy Day In London Town - David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti
Fun (BowieNet Mix)
The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)
Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)
We All Go Through
No One Calls
CD3
We Shall Go To Town
1917
The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)
Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
Seven (Demo)
Survive (Marius De Vries mix)
Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)
Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)
Pictures Of Lily
DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)
LP Tracklistings
BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE 2xLP
Side 1
The Wedding
You've Been Around
I Feel Free
Side 2
Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)
Jump They Say
Nite Flights
Side 3
Pallas Athena
Miracle Goodnight
Don't Let Me Down & Down
Side 4
Looking for Lester
I Know It's Gonna Happen Someday
The Wedding Song
THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA 2xLP
Side 1
Buddha of Suburbia
Sex and the Church
South Horizon
Side 2
The Mysteries
Bleed Like a Craze, Dad
Side 3
Strangers When We Meet
Dead Against It
Untitled No. 1
Side 4
Ian Fish, U.K. Heir
Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)
1.OUTSIDE 2xLP
Side 1
Leon Takes Us Outside
Outside
The Hearts Filthy Lesson
A Small Plot of Land
Side 2
Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)" (segue)
Hallo Spaceboy
The Motel
I Have Not Been to Oxford Town
Side 3
No Control
Algeria Touchshriek (segue)
The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)
Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)
Wishful Beginnings
Side 4
We Prick You
Nathan Adler (segue)
I'm Deranged
Thru' These Architects Eyes
Nathan Adler (segue)
Strangers When We Meet
EARTHLING 2xLP
Side 1
Little Wonder
Looking for Satellites
Battle for Britain (The Letter)
Side 2
Seven Years in Tibet
Dead Man Walking
Telling Lies
Side 3
The Last Thing You Should Do
I'm Afraid of Americans
Law (Earthlings on Fire)
Side 4 - etching
‘hours…'
Side 1
Thursday's Child
Something in the Air
Survive
If I'm Dreaming My Life
Side 2
Seven
What's Really Happening?
The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell
New Angels of Promise
Brilliant Adventure
The Dreamers
BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 3xLP
Side 1
Wild Is the Wind
Ashes to Ashes
Seven
Side 2
This Is Not America
Absolute Beginners
Always Crashing in the Same Car
Side 3
Survive
The London Boys
I Dig Everything
Little Wonder
Side 4
The Man Who Sold the World
Fame
Stay
Side 5
Hallo Spaceboy
Cracked Actor
I'm Afraid of Americans
All the Young Dudes
Side 6
Starman
"Heroes"
Let's Dance
TOY 2 x LP
Side 1
I Dig Everything
You've Got A Habit Of Leaving
The London Boys
Karma Man
Side 2
Conversation Piece
Shadow Man
Let Me Sleep Beside You
Hole In The Ground
Side 3
Baby Loves That Way
Can't Help Thinking About Me
Silly Boy Blue
Toy (Your Turn To Drive)
Side 4 - Etching
RE:CALL 5 4xLP
Side 1
Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)
Jump They Say (7” version)
Lucy Can’t Dance
Black Tie White Noise (Radio Edit) (featuring Al B. Sure!)
Side 2
Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)
Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)
The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)
Nothing To Be Desired
Strangers When We Meet (edit)
Get Real
Side 3
The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)
I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)
Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)
I Am With Name (Alternative Version)
A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)
Side 4
Little Wonder (Edit)
A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet - Mandarin Version)
Dead Man Walking (Edit)
Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)
Planet Of Dreams - David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey
Side 5
I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 - Edit)
I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)
A Foggy Day In London Town - David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti
Fun (Bowienet Mix)
The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)
Side 6
Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)
We All Go Through
No One Calls
We Shall Go To Town
1917
Side 7
The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)
Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)
Seven (Demo)
Side 8
Survive (Marius De Vries mix)
Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)
Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)
Pictures Of Lily
CD1 TOY
I Dig Everything
You've Got A Habit Of Leaving
The London Boys
Karma Man
Conversation Piece
Shadow Man
Let Me Sleep Beside You
Hole In The Ground
Baby Loves That Way
Can't Help Thinking About Me
Silly Boy Blue
Toy (Your Turn To Drive)
Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati
Engineered by Pete Keppler
Mixed by Mark Plati Assisted by Hector Castillo, Steve Mazur, and Todd Parker
Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000
CD 2 TOY- Alternatives & Extras
Liza Jane
You've Got A Habit of Leaving (alternative mix) *
Baby Loves That Way (alternative mix) *
Can't Help Thinking About Me (alternative mix)
I Dig Everything (alternative mix)
The London Boys (alternative version)
Silly Boy Blue (Tibet version)
Let Me Sleep Beside You (alternative mix) *
In The Heat Of The Morning
Conversation Piece (alternative mix) *
Hole In The Ground (alternative mix)
Shadow Man (alternative mix) *
Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (alternative mix) *
Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati except ‘The London Boys’ additional production by Tony Visconti
‘Silly Boy Blue’ (Tibet version) Produced by David Bowie & Tony Visconti
Engineered by Pete Keppler at Sear Sound, assisted by Todd Parker
Engineered by Mark Plati at Alice’s Restaurant
Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000
Except ‘Silly Boy Blue’ (Tibet version) recorded at The Looking Glass, 2001
Mixed by Tony Visconti, assisted by Darren S. Moore at the Manhattan Center, early 2001
Except ‘Liza Jane’ & ‘In The Heat Of The Morning’ mixed by Mark Plati, assisted by Hector Castillo at The Looking Glass.
*Previously released
CD 3 TOY - Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric
In The Heat Of The Morning (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
I Dig Everything (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
You've Got A Habit of Leaving (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
The London Boys (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Karma Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Conversation Piece (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Shadow Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Let Me Sleep Beside You (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Hole In The Ground (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Baby Loves That Way (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Can't Help Thinking About Me (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Silly Boy Blue (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati
Engineered by Pete Keppler
Mixed by Mark Plati, assisted by Hector Castillo, Steve Mazur & Todd Parker
Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000
All songs written by David Bowie except ‘Liza Jane’ written by Leslie Conn.
DAVID BOWIE – TOY (TOY:BOX) 10” VINYL BOXSET
10” no. 1
Side 1
I Dig Everything
You've Got A Habit of Leaving
The London Boys
Side 2
Karma Man
Conversation Piece
Shadow Man
10” no. 2
Side 3
Let Me Sleep Beside You
Hole In The Ground
Baby Loves That Way
Side 4
Can't Help Thinking About Me
Silly Boy Blue
Toy (Your Turn To Drive)
10” no. 3
Side 5
Liza Jane
You've Got A Habit of Leaving (alternative mix)
Baby Loves That Way (alternative mix)
Side 6
Can't Help Thinking About Me (alternative mix)
I Dig Everything (alternative mix)
The London Boys (alternative version)
10” no. 4
Side 7
Silly Boy Blue (Tibet version)
Let Me Sleep Beside You(alternative mix)
In The Heat Of The Morning
Conversation Piece (alternative mix)
Side 8
Hole In The Ground (alternative mix)
Shadow Man (alternative mix)
Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (alternative mix)
10” no. 5
Side 9
In The Heat Of The Morning (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
I Dig Everything (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
You've Got A Habit of Leaving (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Side 10
The London Boys (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Karma Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Conversation Piece(Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
10” no. 6
Side 11
Shadow Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Let Me Sleep Beside You (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Hole In The Ground (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Baby Loves That Way (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Side 12
Can't Help Thinking About Me (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Silly Boy Blue (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)
TOY MUSICIANS:
David Bowie: lead & backing vocals, Korg Triton
Sterling Campbell: drums, claps
Gail Ann Dorsey: bass, clarinet, backing vocals
Mike Garson: piano, organ, synth, Fender Rhodes
Emm Gryner: backing vocals, clarinet
Holly Palmer: backing vocals, percussion
Mark Plati: acoustic & electric guitars, bass, Mellotron, backing vocals
Earl Slick: acoustic & electric guitars
Augmented by the following musicians on certain recordings:
Tony Visconti: bass, string arrangements
Lisa Germano: violin, accordion, mandolin, recorder, backing vocals
Gerry Leonard: electric guitar
Cuong Vu: trumpet
Strings - The Scorchio Quartet
Moby - electric guitar
Philip Glass – piano