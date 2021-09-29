David Bowie: annunciata l’uscita dell’album perduto “Toy”, incluso in un nuovo cofanetto

Dopo la versione radio edit del brano "You've got a habit of leaving", pubblicata oggi – 29 settembre – per annunciare l’arrivo di un nuovo cofanetto e del cosiddetto album “perduto” di David Bowie del 2001, “Toy”, sono state confermate le uscite del box set “Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)” e del disco pensato come ideale successore di "Hours" del 1999.

See linktree in bio (https://t.co/gqbeiWFHf0) for full press release and pre-order links for: DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) - BOXSET and TOY (TOY:BOX) - THE LEGENDARY UNRELEASED ALBUM BOXSET pic.twitter.com/b5BC0ayhHE — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) September 29, 2021

Il cofanetto, che copre il periodo che va dal 1992 al 2001, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 26 novembre e sarà disponibile nei formati da 11 CD o 18LP, oltre che in digitale. La pubblicazione includerà versioni nuovamente rimasterizzate, con input dai produttori e collaboratori originali, di una parte del materiale di Bowie, e “Toy”, l’album pensato come successore di "Hours" del 1999 con versioni riarrangiate e reincise di alcune delle primissime canzoni del compianto artista britannico e archiviato dopo una disputa tra il musicista e la sua allora etichetta Virgin. A proposito del disco, di cui nel 2011 è stata diffusa in rete una versione non ufficiale, Mark Plati in un comunicato stampa ha affermato:

“Toy è come un momento nel tempo immortalato in un’ambra di gioia, fuoco ed energia. È il suono di persone felici di poter suonare musica. David ha rivisitato e riesaminato il suo lavoro per decadi attraverso i prismi dell’esperienza e di una fresca prospettiva - un parallelo che non si è perso con me e la mia rivisitazione di questo lavoro vent’anni dopo. Di volta in volta diceva ‘Mark, questo è il nostro album’ - credo fosse perché sapeva che ero profondamente con lui nelle trincee di quel viaggio. Sono felice di poter finalmente dire che ora appartiene a tutti noi”.

Di “Toy” sarà poi pubblicata un’edizione speciale disponibile in formato da 3CD o 6 vinili dal prossimo 7 gennaio. Oltre all’album e a un libro con 16 pagine colorate con foto mai viste scattate da Frank Ockenfels 3, il cofanetto “Toy (Toy:Box)” include un disco con mix e versioni alternative, incluse B-side e un altro con i mix 'Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric’ di tredici tracce del disco “perduto”. Mark Plati ha dichiarato: “Mentre registravamo le basi Earl Slick suggerì che io e lui sovraincidessimo chitarre acustiche in tutti i brani. Disse che era un trucco di Keith Richards, alcune volte le tracce sarebbero state parte della traccia, altre più subliminali. Più tardi durante il mixing, David ha ascoltato una delle canzoni con solo voce e chitarre acustiche, questo gli diede l’idea di fare alcuni mix più spogli perché magari un giorno sarebbero stati utili. Una volta aggiunti un paio di altri elementi nel calderone, suonava come un disco completamente diverso. Sono stato molto felice di finire questo procedimento due decadi dopo essere iniziato”.

Ecco le tracklist e i dettagli dei vari formati di "Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)" e "Toy":

"Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)"

LP Box Set:

84 Page hardback book

Black Tie White Noise (remastered) (2LP)

The Buddha Of Suburbia (a very limited release on vinyl previously, remastered) (2LP)

1.Outside (remastered) (2LP)

Earthling (remastered) (3 sided - 2LP)

‘hours...' (remastered) (1LP)

BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000 (remastered and expanded 20 track version, previously unreleased on vinyl) (3LP)*

Toy (previously unreleased) (3 sided - 2LP)

Re:Call 5 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (4LP)*

* Exclusive to BRILLIANT ADVENTURE LP box

CD Box Set:

128 Page hardback book

Black Tie White Noise (remastered) (1CD)

The Buddha Of Suburbia (remastered) (1CD)

1.Outside (remastered) (1CD)

Earthling (remastered) (1CD)

‘hours...' (remastered) (1CD)

BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27th, 2000 (remastered and expanded 20 track version) (2CD)*

Toy (previously unreleased) (1CD)

Re:Call 5 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (3CD)*

*Exclusive to BRILLIANT ADVENTURE CD box

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) RELEASED ON PARLOPHONE/ISO RECORDS 26th NOVEMBER

TOY RELEASED ON ISO RECORDS VIA PARLOPHONE 8th JANUARY 2022

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)

CD Tracklistings

BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE

The Wedding

You've Been Around

I Feel Free

Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Jump They Say

Nite Flights

Pallas Athena

Miracle Goodnight

Don't Let Me Down & Down

Looking for Lester

I Know It's Gonna Happen Someday

The Wedding Song

THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA

Buddha of Suburbia

Sex and the Church

South Horizon

The Mysteries

Bleed Like a Craze, Dad

Strangers When We Meet

Dead Against It

Untitled No. 1

Ian Fish, U.K. Heir

Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

1.OUTSIDE

Leon Takes Us Outside

Outside

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

A Small Plot of Land

Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)" (segue)

Hallo Spaceboy

The Motel

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

No Control

Algeria Touchshriek (segue)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)

Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)

Wishful Beginnings

We Prick You

Nathan Adler (segue)

I'm Deranged

Thru' These Architects Eyes

Nathan Adler (segue)

Strangers When We Meet

EARTHLING

Little Wonder

Looking for Satellites

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

Seven Years in Tibet

Dead Man Walking

Telling Lies

The Last Thing You Should Do

I'm Afraid of Americans

Law (Earthlings on Fire)

‘hours…'

Thursday's Child

Something in the Air

Survive

If I'm Dreaming My Life

Seven

What's Really Happening?

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

New Angels of Promise

Brilliant Adventure

The Dreamers

BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 2xCD

CD1

Wild Is the Wind

Ashes to Ashes

Seven

This Is Not America

Absolute Beginners

Always Crashing in the Same Car

Survive

The London Boys

I Dig Everything

Little Wonder

CD2

The Man Who Sold the World

Fame

Stay

Hallo Spaceboy

Cracked Actor

I'm Afraid of Americans

All the Young Dudes

Starman

"Heroes"

Let's Dance

TOY

I Dig Everything

You've Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Baby Loves That Way

Can't Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

RE:CALL 5 3xCD

CD1

Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)

Jump They Say (7” version)

Lucy Can’t Dance

Black Tie White Noise (feat Al B. Sure!) (Radio Edit)

Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)

Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)

Nothing To Be Desired

Strangers When We Meet (edit)

Get Real

The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)

I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)

I Am With Name (Alternative Version)

A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)

CD2

Little Wonder (Edit)

A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet - Mandarin Version)

Dead Man Walking (Edit)

Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)

Planet Of Dreams - David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey

I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 - Edit)

I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)

A Foggy Day In London Town - David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti

Fun (BowieNet Mix)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)

Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)

We All Go Through

No One Calls

CD3

We Shall Go To Town

1917

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)

Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

Seven (Demo)

Survive (Marius De Vries mix)

Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)

Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)

Pictures Of Lily

DAVID BOWIE 5. BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001)

LP Tracklistings

BLACK TIE WHITE NOISE 2xLP

Side 1

The Wedding

You've Been Around

I Feel Free

Side 2

Black Tie White Noise (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Jump They Say

Nite Flights

Side 3

Pallas Athena

Miracle Goodnight

Don't Let Me Down & Down

Side 4

Looking for Lester

I Know It's Gonna Happen Someday

The Wedding Song

THE BUDDHA OF SUBURBIA 2xLP

Side 1

Buddha of Suburbia

Sex and the Church

South Horizon

Side 2

The Mysteries

Bleed Like a Craze, Dad

Side 3

Strangers When We Meet

Dead Against It

Untitled No. 1

Side 4

Ian Fish, U.K. Heir

Buddha of Suburbia (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

1.OUTSIDE 2xLP

Side 1

Leon Takes Us Outside

Outside

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

A Small Plot of Land

Side 2

Baby Grace (A Horrid Cassette)" (segue)

Hallo Spaceboy

The Motel

I Have Not Been to Oxford Town

Side 3

No Control

Algeria Touchshriek (segue)

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)

Ramona A. Stone/I Am with Name (segue)

Wishful Beginnings

Side 4

We Prick You

Nathan Adler (segue)

I'm Deranged

Thru' These Architects Eyes

Nathan Adler (segue)

Strangers When We Meet

EARTHLING 2xLP

Side 1

Little Wonder

Looking for Satellites

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

Side 2

Seven Years in Tibet

Dead Man Walking

Telling Lies

Side 3

The Last Thing You Should Do

I'm Afraid of Americans

Law (Earthlings on Fire)

Side 4 - etching

‘hours…'

Side 1

Thursday's Child

Something in the Air

Survive

If I'm Dreaming My Life

Side 2

Seven

What's Really Happening?

The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell

New Angels of Promise

Brilliant Adventure

The Dreamers

BBC RADIO THEATRE, LONDON, JUNE 27, 2000 3xLP

Side 1

Wild Is the Wind

Ashes to Ashes

Seven

Side 2

This Is Not America

Absolute Beginners

Always Crashing in the Same Car

Side 3

Survive

The London Boys

I Dig Everything

Little Wonder

Side 4

The Man Who Sold the World

Fame

Stay

Side 5

Hallo Spaceboy

Cracked Actor

I'm Afraid of Americans

All the Young Dudes

Side 6

Starman

"Heroes"

Let's Dance

TOY 2 x LP

Side 1

I Dig Everything

You've Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Side 2

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Side 3

Baby Loves That Way

Can't Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

Side 4 - Etching

RE:CALL 5 4xLP

Side 1

Real Cool World (Sounds From The Cool World Soundtrack Version)

Jump They Say (7” version)

Lucy Can’t Dance

Black Tie White Noise (Radio Edit) (featuring Al B. Sure!)

Side 2

Don’t Let Me Down & Down (Indonesian Vocal Version)

Buddha Of Suburbia (Single Version) (featuring Lenny Kravitz on guitar)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (Radio Edit)

Nothing To Be Desired

Strangers When We Meet (edit)

Get Real

Side 3

The Man Who Sold The World (Live Eno Mix)

I’m Afraid Of Americans (Showgirls Soundtrack Version)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix)

I Am With Name (Alternative Version)

A Small Plot Of Land (Long Basquiat Soundtrack Version)

Side 4

Little Wonder (Edit)

A Fleeting Moment (aka Severn Years In Tibet - Mandarin Version)

Dead Man Walking (Edit)

Seven Years In Tibet (Edit)

Planet Of Dreams - David Bowie and Gail Ann Dorsey

Side 5

I’m Afraid Of Americans (V1 - Edit)

I Can’t Read (The Ice Storm Long Version)

A Foggy Day In London Town - David Bowie and Angelo Badalamenti

Fun (Bowienet Mix)

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Stigmata Soundtrack Version)

Side 6

Thursday’s Child (Radio Edit)

We All Go Through

No One Calls

We Shall Go To Town

1917

Side 7

The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell (Edit)

Thursday’s Child (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

New Angels Of Promise (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

The Dreamers (Omikron: The Nomad Soul Version)

Seven (Demo)

Side 8

Survive (Marius De Vries mix)

Something In The Air (American Psycho Remix)

Seven (Marius De Vries Mix)

Pictures Of Lily

CD1 TOY

I Dig Everything

You've Got A Habit Of Leaving

The London Boys

Karma Man

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Baby Loves That Way

Can't Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati

Engineered by Pete Keppler

Mixed by Mark Plati Assisted by Hector Castillo, Steve Mazur, and Todd Parker

Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000

CD 2 TOY- Alternatives & Extras

Liza Jane

You've Got A Habit of Leaving (alternative mix) *

Baby Loves That Way (alternative mix) *

Can't Help Thinking About Me (alternative mix)

I Dig Everything (alternative mix)

The London Boys (alternative version)

Silly Boy Blue (Tibet version)

Let Me Sleep Beside You (alternative mix) *

In The Heat Of The Morning

Conversation Piece (alternative mix) *

Hole In The Ground (alternative mix)

Shadow Man (alternative mix) *

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (alternative mix) *

Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati except ‘The London Boys’ additional production by Tony Visconti

‘Silly Boy Blue’ (Tibet version) Produced by David Bowie & Tony Visconti

Engineered by Pete Keppler at Sear Sound, assisted by Todd Parker

Engineered by Mark Plati at Alice’s Restaurant

Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000

Except ‘Silly Boy Blue’ (Tibet version) recorded at The Looking Glass, 2001

Mixed by Tony Visconti, assisted by Darren S. Moore at the Manhattan Center, early 2001

Except ‘Liza Jane’ & ‘In The Heat Of The Morning’ mixed by Mark Plati, assisted by Hector Castillo at The Looking Glass.

*Previously released

CD 3 TOY - Unplugged & Somewhat Slightly Electric

In The Heat Of The Morning (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

I Dig Everything (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

You've Got A Habit of Leaving (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

The London Boys (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Karma Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Conversation Piece (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Shadow Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Let Me Sleep Beside You (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Hole In The Ground (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Baby Loves That Way (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Can't Help Thinking About Me (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Silly Boy Blue (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Produced by David Bowie & Mark Plati

Engineered by Pete Keppler

Mixed by Mark Plati, assisted by Hector Castillo, Steve Mazur & Todd Parker

Recorded at Sear Sound, The Looking Glass & Alice's Restaurant in New York City, Summer 2000

All songs written by David Bowie except ‘Liza Jane’ written by Leslie Conn.

DAVID BOWIE – TOY (TOY:BOX) 10” VINYL BOXSET

10” no. 1

Side 1

I Dig Everything

You've Got A Habit of Leaving

The London Boys

Side 2

Karma Man

Conversation Piece

Shadow Man

10” no. 2

Side 3

Let Me Sleep Beside You

Hole In The Ground

Baby Loves That Way

Side 4

Can't Help Thinking About Me

Silly Boy Blue

Toy (Your Turn To Drive)

10” no. 3

Side 5

Liza Jane

You've Got A Habit of Leaving (alternative mix)

Baby Loves That Way (alternative mix)

Side 6

Can't Help Thinking About Me (alternative mix)

I Dig Everything (alternative mix)

The London Boys (alternative version)

10” no. 4

Side 7

Silly Boy Blue (Tibet version)

Let Me Sleep Beside You(alternative mix)

In The Heat Of The Morning

Conversation Piece (alternative mix)

Side 8

Hole In The Ground (alternative mix)

Shadow Man (alternative mix)

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (alternative mix)

10” no. 5

Side 9

In The Heat Of The Morning (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

I Dig Everything (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

You've Got A Habit of Leaving (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Side 10

The London Boys (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Karma Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Conversation Piece(Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

10” no. 6

Side 11

Shadow Man (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Let Me Sleep Beside You (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Hole In The Ground (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Baby Loves That Way (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Side 12

Can't Help Thinking About Me (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Silly Boy Blue (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

Toy (Your Turn To Drive) (Unplugged & somewhat slightly electric mix)

TOY MUSICIANS:

David Bowie: lead & backing vocals, Korg Triton

Sterling Campbell: drums, claps

Gail Ann Dorsey: bass, clarinet, backing vocals

Mike Garson: piano, organ, synth, Fender Rhodes

Emm Gryner: backing vocals, clarinet

Holly Palmer: backing vocals, percussion

Mark Plati: acoustic & electric guitars, bass, Mellotron, backing vocals

Earl Slick: acoustic & electric guitars

Augmented by the following musicians on certain recordings:

Tony Visconti: bass, string arrangements

Lisa Germano: violin, accordion, mandolin, recorder, backing vocals

Gerry Leonard: electric guitar

Cuong Vu: trumpet

Strings - The Scorchio Quartet

Moby - electric guitar

Philip Glass – piano