Frank Zappa, "200 Motels" in edizione super deluxe. Tracklist

Il documentario di Frank Zappa, "200 Motels", compirà il 4 ottobre prossimo i 50 anni dalla prima uscita. Per l'occasione Zappa Records, Universal e MGM pubblicheranno il 19 novembre un'edizione Super Deluxe delle colonna sonora contenente outtakes, dialoghi, versioni alternative e altro materiale raro ripescato dallo sterminato archivio zappiano.



Qui un'anticipazione:



Il cofanetto di 6 CD conterrà anche un libro di 64 pagine, testi accompagnatori scritti da Pamela Des Barres, Ruth Underwood e Joe Travers, e un saggio firmato da Patrick Pending in occasione della riedizione del 1997, oltre a un portachiavi, un cartello con la scritta "Do Not Disturb" e una replica a grandezza originaria del manifesto del film.

La colonna sonora di "200 Motels" uscirà anche in versione doppio LP, e contemporaneamente il documentario verrà reso disponibile sulle piattaforme di streaming.

Girato in dieci giorni con un budget complessivo di 650.000 dollari, "200 Motels" fu filmato interamente su videocassetta. Ne sono protagonisti Frank Zappa e i suoi Mothers, con partecipazioni speciali di Keith Moon e di Ringo Starr.

200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

Disc 1 — Original Soundtrack Remastered

01. Semi-Fraudulent / Direct-From-Hollywood Overture

02. Mystery Roach

03. Dance of the Rock & Roll Interviewers

04. This Town is a Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Prologue)

05. Tuna Fish Promenade

06. Dance of the Just Plain Folks

07. This Town is a Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Reprise)

08.

The Sealed Tuna Bolero.

09. Lonesome Cowboy Burt

10. Touring Can Make You Crazy

11. Would You Like a Snack?

12. Redneck Eats

13. Centerville

14. She Painted Up Her Face

15. Janet’s Big Dance Number

16. Half a Dozen Provocative Squats

17. Mysterioso

18. Shove It Right In

19. Lucy’s Seduction of a Bored Violinist & Postlude

20. I’m Stealing the Towels

21. Dental Hygiene Dilemma

22. Does This Kind of Life Look Interesting to You?

23. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

24. Penis Dimension

25. What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning

Disc 2 — Original Soundtrack Remastered (cont.)/Demos, 2nd Movement – Rock Music/Demo Session Outtakes

01. A Nun Suit Painted on Some Old Boxes

02. Magic Fingers

03. Motorhead’s Midnight Ranch

04. Dew on The Newts We Got

05. The Lad Searches the Night for His Newts

06. The Girl Wants to Fix Him Some Broth

07.

The Girl’s Dream.

08. Little Green Scratchy Sweaters & Courduroy Ponce

09. Strictly Genteel (The Finale)

10. Road Ladies (Alternate Mix)

11. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening

12. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are?

13. Bwana Dik

14. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

15. Do You Like My New Car?

16. Magic Fingers

17. Phyllis & Aynsley

18. What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Alternate Mix)

19. Tell Me You Love Me (Mix Outtake)

20. Road Ladies (Alternate Take)

21. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening (Studio Outtakes)

22. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening (Alternate Take, Incomplete)

23. “Aynsley Dunbar, Ladies & Gentlemen”

24. Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)

25. What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Mix Outtake)

26. Tell Me You Love Me (Alternate Take)

Disc 3 — Dialog Protection Reels

01. Scene 1-2: Semi-Fraudulent/Direct-From-Hollywood Overture

02. Scene 3: What’s The Deal?

03. Mystery Roach

04. Scene 32: It’s A Good Thing We Get Paid to Do This…

05. Scene 14: What’s The Name of Your Group? I

06.

Scene 32: We Haven’t Formed the Group Yet.

07. Scene 15: What’s The Name of Your Group? II

08. Scene 17: When Do We Get Paid?

09. Scene 18: Went on the Road

10. Scene 19-20: Special Delivery

11. Scene 21: Centerville

12. Scene 21: Janet & Lucy

13. Scene 22: This Town is a Sealed Tuna Sandwich

14. Scene 23-24: Tuna Fish Promenade

15. Scene 28: The Sealed Tuna Bolero

16. Scene 29: Lonesome Cowboy Burt

17. Scene 30: JCB & Rance

18. Scene 21: Larry the Dwarf

19. Scene 81: Magic Fingers

20. Scene 47: Larry the Dwarf in the Hotel Room

21. Scene 33: The Lad Searches the Night for His Newts

22. Scene 40-41: The Girl Wants to Fix Him Some Broth

23. Scene 42: Little Green Scratchy Sweaters & Courduroy Ponce

24. Scene 45: A Nun Suit Painted on Some Old Boxes

25. Scene 57: The Perverted Nun

26.Scene 87: Penis!

27. Scene 58: She Painted Up Her Face

28. Scene 60: Janet’s Big Dance Number

29. Scene 61: Half a Dozen Provocative Squats

30. Scene 62: Lucy’s Seduction of a Bored Violinist

31. Scene 63: Shove it Right In

32. Scene 67: I Am Bwana Dik!”

33. Scene 68-69: What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening

34. Scene 77: Daddy, Daddy, Daddy

Disc 4 — Dialog Protection Reels (cont.)/Bonus Swill, Part I

01. Scene 90: Biff Debris & Jeff

02. Scene 84-85: Penis Dimension

03. Scene 32: Mystery Roach (Acoustic) / Yeah? Well Fine!

04. Scene 71: What Will the Evening Bring Me This Morning

05. Scene 92: Jeff Flips Out / I’m Stealing the Room

06. Scene 100: Strictly Genteel

07.

Scene 100: 200 Motels Finale.

08. I Was Gonna Make a Movie One Time…

09. 200 Motels Movie Ad #1

10. What’s the Name Of Your Group? (FZ Edit)

11. 200 Motels Movie Ad #2

12. FZ on Ringo Starr

13. Ringo Starr on 200 Motels

14. 200 Motels Movie Ad #3

15. Motorhead’s Midnight Ranch (Mix Outtake)

16. Looking for Newts

17. They Are Only In It for The Money

18. 200 Motels Movie Ad #4

19. 200 Motels Commercial Session Outtakes

20. Does This Kind of Life Look Interesting to You? (Mix Outtake)

21. I Shall Ruin All the Tapes

22. Janet’s Big Dance Number (Basic Tracks)

23. Martin Lickert Voice-Over

24. Touring Can Make You Crazy (Mix Outtake)

25. Penis Dimension (Instrumental Alternate Take)

26. Centerville (Mix Outtake)

27. Mystery Roach (Alternate Master)

28. Magic Fingers (Mix Outtake)

29. 200 Motels Movie Ad #5

Disc 5 – Alternates and Outtakes

01. What is 200 Motels?

02. Theodore Bikel Voice-Over (Alternate Take)

03. Semi-Fraudulent/Direct-From-Hollywood Overture (Mix Outtake)

04. What’s the Name of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part I)

05. What’s the Name of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part II)

06. What’s the Name of Your Group? (Complete Sequence, Part III)

07.

Can I Help You with This Dummy?.

08. Pianos for the Pleated Gazelle

09. Synth Tracks I

10. Would You Like a Snack? (Alternate Take)

11. Howard Kaylan/Mark Volman Voice-Over

12. Centerville (Rough Mix)

13. This Town Is a Sealed Tuna Sandwich (Prologue, Mix Outtake)

14. Tuna Fish Promenade (Mix Outtake)

15. The Sealed Tuna Bolero (Alternate Take)

16. Lonesome Cowboy Burt (Mix Outtake)

17. Naval Aviation in Art?

18. Redneck Eats/The Restaurant Scene (Basic Tracks)

19. Mystery Roach (Basic Tracks)

20. I Have Seen the Pleated Gazelle

21. Dew on the Newts We Got (Rough Mix)

22. The Lad Searches the Night for His Newts (Rough Mix)

23. Motorhead’s Midnight Ranch (Rough Mix)

24. The Girl Wants to Fix Him Some Broth (Rough Mix, Alternate Ending)

25. The Girl’s Dream (Rough Mix)

26. Little Green Scratchy Sweaters and Courduroy Ponce

27. Scene 43: A Cardboard Box

28. Scene 44

29. A Nun Suit Painted on Some Old Boxes (Rough Mix)

30. She Painted Up Her Face (Compressed Mix)

31. The Secret Stare

32. Half a Dozen Provocative Squats (Compressed Mix)

33. Lucy’s Seduction of a Bored Violinist (Basic Tracks)

34. Shove it Right In (Compressed Mix)

35. Postlude (Basic Tracks)

36. What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning (Mix Outtake)

Disc 6 — Alternates and Outtakes (cont.)/Bonus Swill, Part II

01. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy (Alternate Take)

02. Magic Fingers (Alternate Take)

03. Penis Dimension (Basic Tracks)

04. Scene 86

05. Scene 87 (Alternate Take)

06. Synth Tracks II

07.

I’m Stealing the Towels (Basic Tracks, Alternate Take).

08. Scene 94: He’s Always Watching Me

09. Dental Hygiene Dilemma (Part I, Basic Tracks)

10. Does This Kind of Life Look Interesting to You? (Mix Outtake)

11. Dental Hygiene Dilemma (Part II, Basic Tracks)

12. Strictly Genteel (Basic Tracks)

13. 200 Motels Finale (Alternate Take)

14. 200 Motels Finale (Basic Tracks, Unedited Ending)

15. Movie Theater Skit (Commercial Session Outtake)

16. 200 Motels Album Ad #1

17. Script Rehearsal Trim

18. Lonesome Cowboy Burt (In Rehearsal 1969)

19. Lonesome Cowboy Burt (In Rehearsal 1970)

20. 200 Motels Album Ad #2

21. Penis Dimension Jingle Music

22. TV Hype (Commercial Session Outtake)

23. 200 Motels Movie Ad # 6