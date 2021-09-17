Kiss, per i 45 anni di "Destroyer" un cofanetto davvero imponente

E' in arrivo una super strenna per i fan dei Kiss. La band statunitense infatti il prossimo 19 novembre pubblicherà uno speciale cofanetto per celebrare i 45 anni dalla uscita di "Destroyer", uno degli album più amati della discografia del gruppo che raggiunse il mercato nel 1976.

"Destroyer" fu il primo album dei Kiss a vendere un milione di copie nel suo primo anno ed è il loro disco in studio più venduto. "KISS - Destroyer 45th", questo il titolo del box, uscirà nelle versioni super deluxe da 4 CD + Blu-ray, nonché su vinile doppio standard nero e vinile doppio di colore giallo e rosso in edizione limitata, in doppio CD e in digitale. Numerosi saranno i bonus.



Il CD 1 include l'album originale rimasterizzato all'Abbey Road Mastering, il CD 2 contiene 15 demo dagli archivi personali di Paul Stanley e Gene Simmons, nove dei quali inediti.

Il CD 3 è ricco di outtake in studio, versioni/mix alternative e singoli edit - in particolare un nuovissimo mix di "Beth (Acoustic Mix)", il CD 4 contiene una performance del concerto all'Olympia di Parigi il 22 maggio 1976.



Inoltre, la confezione Super Deluxe contiene una stravagante serie di cimeli e oggetti dei Kiss da collezione, tra cui una riproposta completa dell'originale Kiss Army Kit con la cartella originale composta da fotografie inedite e non, adesivi di vario genere, poster, volantini, programmi dei tour, un libro di 68 pagine.

Super Deluxe track listing:

Disc One:

Destroyer: Original Album Remastered

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

"Destroyer"-Era Demos

Paul Stanley demos

01. Doncha Hesitate

02. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

03. It's The Fire*

04. Detroit Rock City*

05. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

06. Bad, Bad Lovin'

07. Man Of A Thousand Faces

08. I Don't Want No Romance*

09. Burnin' Up With Fever*

10. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin' For Your Love*

15. True Confessions

Disc Three

Destroyer: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

03. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

04. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

05. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

06. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

07. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

08. Beth (Mono)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. Ain't None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain't None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

Disc Four

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

01. Deuce

02. Strutter

03. Flaming Youth

04. Hotter Than Hell

05. Firehouse

06. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

07. Nothin' To Lose

08. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

09. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. Black Diamond

11. Detroit Rock City

12. Rock And Roll All Nite

Blu-ray audio:

"Dertroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Inediti

Deluxe Edition 2CD track listing:

Disc One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Rarities

07. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

08. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

13. Deuce

14. Strutter

15. Flaming Youth

16. Hotter Than Hell

*Inediti

Deluxe Edition 2LP track listing:

LP One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

Side Two

01. Flaming Youth

02. Sweet Pain

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Beth

05. Do You Love Me?

LP Two

Side Three

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Side Four

Rarities

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

03. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

04. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

05. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

06. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

*Inediti

Dolby Atmos - streaming

"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)