Kiss, per i 45 anni di "Destroyer" un cofanetto davvero imponente
E' in arrivo una super strenna per i fan dei Kiss. La band statunitense infatti il prossimo 19 novembre pubblicherà uno speciale cofanetto per celebrare i 45 anni dalla uscita di "Destroyer", uno degli album più amati della discografia del gruppo che raggiunse il mercato nel 1976.
"Destroyer" fu il primo album dei Kiss a vendere un milione di copie nel suo primo anno ed è il loro disco in studio più venduto. "KISS - Destroyer 45th", questo il titolo del box, uscirà nelle versioni super deluxe da 4 CD + Blu-ray, nonché su vinile doppio standard nero e vinile doppio di colore giallo e rosso in edizione limitata, in doppio CD e in digitale. Numerosi saranno i bonus.
Il CD 1 include l'album originale rimasterizzato all'Abbey Road Mastering, il CD 2 contiene 15 demo dagli archivi personali di Paul Stanley e Gene Simmons, nove dei quali inediti.
Il CD 3 è ricco di outtake in studio, versioni/mix alternative e singoli edit - in particolare un nuovissimo mix di "Beth (Acoustic Mix)", il CD 4 contiene una performance del concerto all'Olympia di Parigi il 22 maggio 1976.
Inoltre, la confezione Super Deluxe contiene una stravagante serie di cimeli e oggetti dei Kiss da collezione, tra cui una riproposta completa dell'originale Kiss Army Kit con la cartella originale composta da fotografie inedite e non, adesivi di vario genere, poster, volantini, programmi dei tour, un libro di 68 pagine.
Super Deluxe track listing:
Disc One:
Destroyer: Original Album Remastered
01. Detroit Rock City
02. King Of The Night Time World
03. God Of Thunder
04. Great Expectations
05. Flaming Youth
06. Sweet Pain
07. Shout It Out Loud
08. Beth
09. Do You Love Me?
Disc Two
"Destroyer"-Era Demos
Paul Stanley demos
01. Doncha Hesitate
02. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll
03. It's The Fire*
04. Detroit Rock City*
05. Love Is Alright*
Gene Simmons demos
06. Bad, Bad Lovin'
07. Man Of A Thousand Faces
08. I Don't Want No Romance*
09. Burnin' Up With Fever*
10. Rock N' Rolls Royce*
11. Mad Dog
12. Night Boy*
13. Star*
14. Howlin' For Your Love*
15. True Confessions
Disc Three
Destroyer: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits
01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*
02. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)
03. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)
04. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)
05. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)
06. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)
07. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)
08. Beth (Mono)
09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*
10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*
11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*
12. Ain't None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*
13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*
14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*
15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*
16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*
17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*
18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*
19. Ain't None Of Your Business (Outtake)*
20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*
21. Beth (Instrumental)*
22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*
Disc Four
Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*
01. Deuce
02. Strutter
03. Flaming Youth
04. Hotter Than Hell
05. Firehouse
06. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo
07. Nothin' To Lose
08. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo
09. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo
10. Black Diamond
11. Detroit Rock City
12. Rock And Roll All Nite
Blu-ray audio:
"Dertroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,
DTS-HD master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit
01. Detroit Rock City
02. King Of The Night Time World
03. God Of Thunder
04. Great Expectations
05. Flaming Youth
06. Sweet Pain
07. Shout It Out Loud
08. Beth
09. Do You Love Me?
Bonus Tracks:
10. Beth (Acoustic)
11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)
* Inediti
Deluxe Edition 2CD track listing:
Disc One
"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered
01. Detroit Rock City
02. King Of The Night Time World
03. God Of Thunder
04. Great Expectations
05. Flaming Youth
06. Sweet Pain
07. Shout It Out Loud
08. Beth
09. Do You Love Me?
Disc Two
Paul Stanley demos
01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll
02. Detroit Rock City*
03. Love Is Alright*
Gene Simmons demos
04. I Don't Want No Romance*
05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*
06. Star*
Rarities
07. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*
08. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)
09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*
10. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*
11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*
12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*
Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*
13. Deuce
14. Strutter
15. Flaming Youth
16. Hotter Than Hell
*Inediti
Deluxe Edition 2LP track listing:
LP One
"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered
Side One
01. Detroit Rock City
02. King Of The Night Time World
03. God Of Thunder
04. Great Expectations
Side Two
01. Flaming Youth
02. Sweet Pain
03. Shout It Out Loud
04. Beth
05. Do You Love Me?
LP Two
Side Three
Paul Stanley demos
01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll
02. Detroit Rock City*
03. Love Is Alright*
Gene Simmons demos
04. I Don't Want No Romance*
05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*
06. Star*
Side Four
Rarities
01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*
02. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)
03. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*
04. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*
05. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*
06. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*
*Inediti
Dolby Atmos - streaming
"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit
01. Detroit Rock City
02. King Of The Night Time World
03. God Of Thunder
04. Great Expectations
05. Flaming Youth
06. Sweet Pain
07. Shout It Out Loud
08. Beth
09. Do You Love Me?
Bonus Tracks:
10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)
11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)