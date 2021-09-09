Sex Pistols: un box set con tracce incise prima dell'uscita di 'Never mind the bollocks'

Il prossimo 24 settembre verrà pubblicato “Sex Pistols 76/77”, un box set di 4 CD contenente più di 80 versioni alternative di tracce incise dai Sex Pisolts tra il maggio 1976 e il settembre 1977.

Si tratta di brani che avrebbero poi preso forma definitiva nell’unico album in studio della leggendaria band inglese, “Never mind the bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols”, originariamente uscito nell’ottobre 1977.

La nuova pubblicazione – disponibile in formato da 4CD e sulle piattaforme digitali - includerà, tra le altre cose, 8 versioni inedite e 30 tracce disponibili per la prima volta digitalmente.

L’annuncio del box set arriva pochi giorni dopo la notizia su un nuovo capitolo della guerra tra gli ex componenti della band simbolo del punk su "Pistol", la serie di Danny Boyle - attualmente in lavorazione - che racconterà l'ascesa al successo del gruppo.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina di “Sex Pistols 76/77”:

CD1

Chris Spedding - Majestic Studios Mixes, May 15th 1976

Problems

Pretty Vacant

No Feelings (Take 1)

No Feelings (Unreleased Take 2)

No Feelings (Unreleased Take 3)

Dave Goodman - Decibel Studios Mixes, July 30th 1976



Submission

Seventeen

Satellite

I Wanna Be Me

Pretty Vacant

Anarchy In The UK

No Feelings

Dave Goodman - Wessex Studios Sessions October 17th 1976

Anarchy In The UK

Substitute

(Don't Gove Me) No Lip

(I'm Not Your) Stepping Stone

Johnny B Goode

Road Runner

Watcha Gonna Do About It?

Through My Eyes

No Fun (Full 7 Minute Version)



CD2

Mike Thorne Manchester Square Studio Session Dec 11th 1976

Anarchy In The UK (Instrumental (Manchester Square backing track))

No Future (aka GSTQ)

Liar

Problems (Manchester Square Demos)

God Save The Queen (Instrumental)

Pretty Vacant (Instrumental)

No Feelings (Instrumental (EMI back tracks for TV))

Dave Goodman Eden Studio Mixes January 28th 1977 (recorded at Gooseberry Studios Jan 1977)

New York

Unlimited Edition (aka EMI)

Liar

Pretty Vacant

Problems

No Future (aka GSTQ)

God Save The Queen (Unreleased Instrumental)

Dave Goodman Riverside Studio Mixes 31/5/77 (Recorded at Denmark Street July 1976 but mixed 1977)

Pretty Vacant

Seventeen

Satellite

No Feelings

I Wanna Be Me

Submission

Anarchy In The UK



CD3

Wessex Studio

Anarchy In The UK (Wessex Studios Rejected version Oct. 1976)

Did You Know Wrong (Alternative Vocal March 3rd 1977)

17 (Alternative Vocal March April 21st 1977)

Satellite (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

Submission (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

EMI (Rough Mix April 22 1977)

17 (Rough Mix May 16 1977)

Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix June 11 1977)

Body (Demo & The Banter June 11 1977)

Submission (Alternative Mix August 12 1977)

Chris Thomas NMTB Sessions, Wessex Studios March - August 1977

EMI (Outtake - March 3rd 1977)

God Save The Queen (Outtake - March 3rd 1977)

Bodies (Outtake - Instrumental June 18th 1977)

EMI (Outtake - August 12th 1977)

Satellite (Outtake - August 12th 1977)

Submission (Version 1 - Alternative Mix - August 12th 1977)

EMI (Alternative Mix - April 22nd 1977)

Seventeen (Alternative Mix - April 21st 1977)

No Feelings (Alternative Mix - April 14th 1977)

Submission (Version 2 - Alternative Mix - August 12th 1977)

John Boogie Tiberi Denmark Street Rehearsal Room, London, Sept 20th 1977

Belsen Was A Gas (Demo)

Belsen Was A Gas (Demo 2)



CD4

Spunk - Bootleg - Bonus Disc

Seventeen (Spunk Version)

Satellite (Spunk Version)

Feelings (aka No Feelings) (Spunk Version)

Just Me (aka I Wanna Be Me) (Spunk Version)

Submission (Spunk Version)

Nookie (aka Anarchy In The UK) (Spunk Version)

No Future (aka God Save The Queen) (Spunk Version)

Problems (Spunk Version)

Lots Of Fun (aka Pretty Vacant) (Spunk Version)

Liar (Spunk Version)

Who Was It (aka EMI) (Spunk Version)

New York (aka Looking For A Kiss) (Spunk Version)

Anarchy In The UK (Denmark Street Demo July 76) (Spunk Version)

Pretty Vacant (Denmark Street Demo July 76) (Spunk Version)

No Fun (Unedited Version) (Spunk Version)