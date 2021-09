Keith Flint: presentato a Londra un nuovo murale in suo onore

So here it is. Our mural of @the_prodigy’s Keith Flint - painted by @Akse_P19 to raise awareness of @GiveUsAShout ahead of #WorldSuicidePreventionDay



If you’re in Hackney go check it out. And if you’re struggling please text Shout to 85258 for free, confidential support 24/7 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I4TaK3ugAL