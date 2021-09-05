Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Il Marketing dei Cataloghi Musicali Concerti 2021 1971 NFT Charlie Watts
Magazine - Recensioni - 05/09/2021

Un disco d'oro nello spazio: il "Voyager Golden Record"

Un libro ricostruisce nei dettagli una storia affascinante datata 1977
Un disco d&#039;oro nello spazio: il &quot;Voyager Golden Record&quot;
Di Franco Zanetti

Non è un libro che parla "strettamente" di musica, anche se la musica ha un suo ruolo da protagonista; ve lo segnalo perché è una lettura appassionante, per merito della penna di Jonathan Scott (critico musicale inglese e appassionato di astronomia), della traduzione di Grazia Brundu e dell'editore Jimenez che lo ha publicato in Italia.
In sé, la storia si può riassumere in poche righe: nel 1977, in occasione del lancio delle sonde spaziali Voyager 1 e 2, l'astronomo Carl Sagan pensò di "inviare un messaggio" ad eventuali intelligenze aliene che intercettassero - o intercetteranno: le due sonde sono ancora in viaggio - i Voyager, destinati a perdersi negli spazi intestellari.

Per questo mise insieme un team composto da un astrofisico, da un'artista, da una regista e da un etnomusicologo (Alan Lomax).

Fra mille difficoltà, raccontate in maniera avvincente, Sagan e la sua squadra arrivarono a un risultato concreto, in forma di due long playing laminati d'oro contenenti informazioni sul nostro pianeta, sulla razza umana, e sulla musica che noi abitanti del pianeta Terra abbiamo creato, da Bach a Chuck Berry, passando attraverso i suoni tradizionali della diverse regioni del mondo.
Scott, con piglio decisamente giornalistico, è riuscito a raccogliere documenti originali dell'epoca e testimonianze di prima mano, mettendo insieme un racconto corale dettagliatissimo non privo di momenti epici. 

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/CV6d1Y1VPiEaVv3URHpf_c5dSMc=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/mixtape-interstellare.jpg

i due dischi, poi messi in commercio dalla Ozma Records, che potete ascoltare qui per intero

presentano queste tracklist:

Disc one


1.    "Greeting from Kurt Waldheim, Secretary-General of the United Nations"    0:44
2.    "Greetings in 55 Languages" (by Various Artists)    3:46
3.    "United Nations Greetings/Whale Songs" (by Various Artists)    4:04
4.    "The Sounds of Earth" (by Various Artists)    12:19
5.    "Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047: I. Allegro (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Munich Bach Orchestra/Karl Richter)    4:44
6.

    "Ketawang: Puspåwårnå (Kinds of Flowers)" (by Pura Paku Alaman Palace Orchestra/K.R.T. Wasitodipuro)    4:47.
7.    "Cengunmé" (by Mahi musicians of Benin)    2:11
8.    "Alima Song" (by Mbuti of the Ituri Rainforest)    1:01
9.    "Barnumbirr (Morning Star) and Moikoi Song" (by Tom Djawa, Mudpo, and Waliparu, recorded by Sandra LeBrun Holmes)    1:29
10.    "El Cascabel (Lorenzo Barcelata)" (by Antonio Maciel and Los Aguilillas with Mariachi México de Pepe Villa/Rafael Carrión)    3:20
11.    "Johnny B. Goode" (by Chuck Berry)    2:41
12.    "Mariuamangɨ" (by Pranis Pandang and Kumbui of the Nyaura Clan)    1:25
13.    "Sokaku-Reibo (Depicting the Cranes in Their Nest)" (by Goro Yamaguchi)    5:04
14.    "Partita for Violin Solo No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006: III. Gavotte en Rondeau (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Arthur Grumiaux)    2:58
15.    "The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte), K. 620, Act II: Hell's Vengeance Boils in My Heart (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)" (by Edda Moser/Bavarian State Opera Orchestra and Chorus/Wolfgang Sawallisch)    3:00
16.    "Chakrulo" (by Georgian State Merited Ensemble of Folk Song and Dance/Anzor Kavsadze)    2:21

Disc two


1.    "Roncadoras and Drums" (by Musicians from Ancash)    0:55
2.    "Melancholy Blues (Marty Bloom/Walter Melrose)" (by Louis Armstrong and His Hot Seven)    3:06
3.    "Muğam" (by Kamil Jalilov)    2:35
4.    "The Rite of Spring (Le Sacre du Printemps), Part II—The Sacrifice: VI. Sacrificial Dance (The Chosen One) (Igor Stravinsky)" (by Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky)    4:38
5.

    "The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 870 (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Glenn Gould)    4:51.
6.    "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Opus 67: I. Allegro Con Brio (Ludwig van Beethoven)" (by Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer)    8:49
7.    "Izlel e Delyu Haydutin" (by Valya Balkanska)    5:04
8.    "Navajo Night Chant, Yeibichai Dance" (Ambrose Roan Horse, Chester Roan, and Tom Roan)    1:01
9.    "The Fairie Round (Anthony Holborne)" (by Early Music Consort of London/David Munrow)    1:19
10.    "Naranaratana Kookokoo (The Cry of the Megapode Bird)" (by Maniasinimae and Taumaetarau Chieftain Tribe of Oloha and Palasu'u Village Community)    1:15
11.    "Wedding Song" (by young girl from Huancavelica, recorded by John Cohen[48])    0:42
12.    "Liu Shui (Flowing Streams)" (by Guan Pinghu)    7:36
13.    "Bhairavi: Jaat Kahan Ho" (by Kesarbai Kerkar)    3:34
14.    "Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground" (by Blind Willie Johnson)    3:32
15.    "String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Opus 130: V. Cavatina (Ludwig van Beethoven)" (by Budapest String Quartet)

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Chuck Berry
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.