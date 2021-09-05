Un disco d'oro nello spazio: il "Voyager Golden Record"

Non è un libro che parla "strettamente" di musica, anche se la musica ha un suo ruolo da protagonista; ve lo segnalo perché è una lettura appassionante, per merito della penna di Jonathan Scott (critico musicale inglese e appassionato di astronomia), della traduzione di Grazia Brundu e dell'editore Jimenez che lo ha publicato in Italia.

In sé, la storia si può riassumere in poche righe: nel 1977, in occasione del lancio delle sonde spaziali Voyager 1 e 2, l'astronomo Carl Sagan pensò di "inviare un messaggio" ad eventuali intelligenze aliene che intercettassero - o intercetteranno: le due sonde sono ancora in viaggio - i Voyager, destinati a perdersi negli spazi intestellari.

Per questo mise insieme un team composto da un astrofisico, da un'artista, da una regista e da un etnomusicologo (Alan Lomax).

Fra mille difficoltà, raccontate in maniera avvincente, Sagan e la sua squadra arrivarono a un risultato concreto, in forma di due long playing laminati d'oro contenenti informazioni sul nostro pianeta, sulla razza umana, e sulla musica che noi abitanti del pianeta Terra abbiamo creato, da Bach a Chuck Berry, passando attraverso i suoni tradizionali della diverse regioni del mondo.

Scott, con piglio decisamente giornalistico, è riuscito a raccogliere documenti originali dell'epoca e testimonianze di prima mano, mettendo insieme un racconto corale dettagliatissimo non privo di momenti epici.

i due dischi, poi messi in commercio dalla Ozma Records, che potete ascoltare qui per intero

presentano queste tracklist:

Disc one



1. "Greeting from Kurt Waldheim, Secretary-General of the United Nations" 0:44

2. "Greetings in 55 Languages" (by Various Artists) 3:46

3. "United Nations Greetings/Whale Songs" (by Various Artists) 4:04

4. "The Sounds of Earth" (by Various Artists) 12:19

5. "Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F Major, BWV 1047: I. Allegro (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Munich Bach Orchestra/Karl Richter) 4:44

6.

"Ketawang: Puspåwårnå (Kinds of Flowers)" (by Pura Paku Alaman Palace Orchestra/K.R.T. Wasitodipuro) 4:47.

7. "Cengunmé" (by Mahi musicians of Benin) 2:11

8. "Alima Song" (by Mbuti of the Ituri Rainforest) 1:01

9. "Barnumbirr (Morning Star) and Moikoi Song" (by Tom Djawa, Mudpo, and Waliparu, recorded by Sandra LeBrun Holmes) 1:29

10. "El Cascabel (Lorenzo Barcelata)" (by Antonio Maciel and Los Aguilillas with Mariachi México de Pepe Villa/Rafael Carrión) 3:20

11. "Johnny B. Goode" (by Chuck Berry) 2:41

12. "Mariuamangɨ" (by Pranis Pandang and Kumbui of the Nyaura Clan) 1:25

13. "Sokaku-Reibo (Depicting the Cranes in Their Nest)" (by Goro Yamaguchi) 5:04

14. "Partita for Violin Solo No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006: III. Gavotte en Rondeau (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Arthur Grumiaux) 2:58

15. "The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte), K. 620, Act II: Hell's Vengeance Boils in My Heart (Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart)" (by Edda Moser/Bavarian State Opera Orchestra and Chorus/Wolfgang Sawallisch) 3:00

16. "Chakrulo" (by Georgian State Merited Ensemble of Folk Song and Dance/Anzor Kavsadze) 2:21

Disc two



1. "Roncadoras and Drums" (by Musicians from Ancash) 0:55

2. "Melancholy Blues (Marty Bloom/Walter Melrose)" (by Louis Armstrong and His Hot Seven) 3:06

3. "Muğam" (by Kamil Jalilov) 2:35

4. "The Rite of Spring (Le Sacre du Printemps), Part II—The Sacrifice: VI. Sacrificial Dance (The Chosen One) (Igor Stravinsky)" (by Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Igor Stravinsky) 4:38

5.

"The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book II: Prelude and Fugue No. 1 in C Major, BWV 870 (Johann Sebastian Bach)" (by Glenn Gould) 4:51.

6. "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Opus 67: I. Allegro Con Brio (Ludwig van Beethoven)" (by Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer) 8:49

7. "Izlel e Delyu Haydutin" (by Valya Balkanska) 5:04

8. "Navajo Night Chant, Yeibichai Dance" (Ambrose Roan Horse, Chester Roan, and Tom Roan) 1:01

9. "The Fairie Round (Anthony Holborne)" (by Early Music Consort of London/David Munrow) 1:19

10. "Naranaratana Kookokoo (The Cry of the Megapode Bird)" (by Maniasinimae and Taumaetarau Chieftain Tribe of Oloha and Palasu'u Village Community) 1:15

11. "Wedding Song" (by young girl from Huancavelica, recorded by John Cohen[48]) 0:42

12. "Liu Shui (Flowing Streams)" (by Guan Pinghu) 7:36

13. "Bhairavi: Jaat Kahan Ho" (by Kesarbai Kerkar) 3:34

14. "Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground" (by Blind Willie Johnson) 3:32

15. "String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Opus 130: V. Cavatina (Ludwig van Beethoven)" (by Budapest String Quartet)