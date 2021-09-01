Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 01/09/2021

Alan Parsons, esce l'album dal vivo "The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands"

Il musicista britannico è inoltre al lavoro su un disco in studio in uscita nel 2022
Alan Parsons, esce l&#039;album dal vivo &quot;The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands&quot;

Alan Parsons ha annunciato l'uscita di un album dal vivo intitolato "The NeverEnding Show: Live in the Netherlands" per il prossimo 5 novembre. La pubblicazione testimonia la performance dell'Alan Parsons Live Project al Tivoli di Utrecht, in Olanda, il 5 maggio 2019. Nel disco è presente quale bonus track una nuova canzone in studio, "The NeverEnding Show", che sarà inclusa nel nuovo album in studio del 72enne Parsons la cui uscita è prevista nel 2022.

La formazione che ha accompagnato sul palco Parsons era formata da P.

J. Olsson (voce solista, chitarra acustica, percussioni), Todd Cooper (voce, sax, flauto dolce, chitarra acustica, percussioni), Jeff Kollman (chitarre, voce), Tom Brooks (tastiere, voce), Dan Tracey (chitarre, voce), Guy Erez (basso, voce), Danny Thompson (batteria, voce) e Jordan Asher Huffman (voce).



Tracklist:

CD1

1. One Note Symphony

2. Damned If I Do

3. Don’t Answer Me

4. Time

5. Breakdown + The Raven (Medley)

6. I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You

7. Psychobabble

8. Luciferama
 

CD2

1. Don’t Let It Show

2. I Robot

3. Limelight

4. Standing On Higher Ground

5. As Lights Fall

6. I Can’t Get There From Here

7. Prime Time

8. Sirius + Eye In The Sky (Medley)

9. Old And Wise

10. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether

11. Games People Play

12. The Never Ending Show (New Studio Audio) Bonus Track

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/lt0B9ZwQelDwr9B1h-2USBPC0ZQ=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/alan-parsons-neverending-show-300x300.jpg
Alan Parsons Alan Parsons Project
