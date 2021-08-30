Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Il Marketing dei Cataloghi Musicali Concerti 2021 1971 NFT Charlie Watts
Notizie - 30/08/2021

Velvet Underground: guarda il trailer del docu-film

Todd Haynes dirige la pellicola che ripercorre l’ascesa del gruppo.
Velvet Underground: guarda il trailer del docu-film

Materiale d’archivio, interviste, registrazioni e immagini che svelano segreti e curiosità di una delle band più amate della storia del rock: i Velvet Underground raccontati da Todd Haynes. È arrivato il primo trailer ufficiale di “The Velvet Underground: A documentary film”, disponibile in streaming su Apple Tv+ dal prossimo 15 ottobre. Il docu-film ripercorre le tappe principali dell’ascesa della band che lanciò Lou Reed, dagli esordi fino al successo. 

Guarda qui il trailer.

Insieme al docu-film uscirà anche una raccolta. Rappresenta la colonna sonora del film. Ecco la tracklist. 

 

Disc 1

1. "Venus In Furs" - The Velvet Underground

2. "The Wind" - The Diablos

3. "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)" - The Theatre of Eternal Music

4. "Heroin [mono]" - The Velvet Underground

5. "Road Runner (Live)" - Bo Diddley

6. "The Ostrich" - The Primitives

7. "I'm Waiting For The Man" - The Velvet Underground

8. "Chelsea Girls" - Nico

9. "Sunday Morning" - The Velvet Underground

 

Disc 2

1. "Sister Ray (Live)" - The Velvet Underground

2. "Pale Blue Eyes" - The Velvet Underground

3. "Foggy Notion" - The Velvet Underground

4. "After Hours (Live)" Version 1 - The Velvet Underground

5. "Sweet Jane" - The Velvet Underground

6. "Ocean" - The Velvet Underground

7. "All Tomorrow’s Parties" - The Velvet Underground

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Lou Reed Velvet Underground
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.