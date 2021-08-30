Velvet Underground: guarda il trailer del docu-film

Materiale d’archivio, interviste, registrazioni e immagini che svelano segreti e curiosità di una delle band più amate della storia del rock: i Velvet Underground raccontati da Todd Haynes. È arrivato il primo trailer ufficiale di “The Velvet Underground: A documentary film”, disponibile in streaming su Apple Tv+ dal prossimo 15 ottobre. Il docu-film ripercorre le tappe principali dell’ascesa della band che lanciò Lou Reed, dagli esordi fino al successo.

Guarda qui il trailer.

Insieme al docu-film uscirà anche una raccolta. Rappresenta la colonna sonora del film. Ecco la tracklist.

Disc 1

1. "Venus In Furs" - The Velvet Underground

2. "The Wind" - The Diablos

3. "17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)" - The Theatre of Eternal Music

4. "Heroin [mono]" - The Velvet Underground

5. "Road Runner (Live)" - Bo Diddley

6. "The Ostrich" - The Primitives

7. "I'm Waiting For The Man" - The Velvet Underground

8. "Chelsea Girls" - Nico

9. "Sunday Morning" - The Velvet Underground

Disc 2

1. "Sister Ray (Live)" - The Velvet Underground

2. "Pale Blue Eyes" - The Velvet Underground

3. "Foggy Notion" - The Velvet Underground

4. "After Hours (Live)" Version 1 - The Velvet Underground

5. "Sweet Jane" - The Velvet Underground

6. "Ocean" - The Velvet Underground

7. "All Tomorrow’s Parties" - The Velvet Underground