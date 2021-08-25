Beatles, "Let it be" esce in edizione ampliata. Tracklist

"Let it be", l'album dei Beatles uscito l'8 maggio del 1970, sarebbe dovuto uscire in edizione celebrativa del cinquantenario lo scorso anno, insieme al film "Let it be" rivisitato con il titolo di "Get back" (che sarebbe poi quello originario) dal regista Peter Jackson).

Poi la pandemia di Covid ha cambiato i piani, e mentre il film è diventato un documentario in tre puntate che sarà trasmesso da Disney+ a novembre, il disco in edizione ampliata uscirà dopo l'estate - una data ufficiale ancora non c'è - nelle ormai consuete edizioni differenziate e "enhanced".



Il disco è stato rimixato da Giles Martin con il fonico Sam Okell, in stereo, 5.1 surround e Dolby Atmos, usando come guida la versione "iprodotta su album" da Phil Spector e riprendendo le registrazioni originarie negli studi di Twickenham, nello studio della Apple e sul terrazzo della Apple del gennaio 1969.



La Super Deluxe Edition, della quale Amazon spagnola ha già pubblicato la tracklist, che potete leggere sotto, conterrà 27 brani precedentemente inediti, un EP a quattro tracce intitolato "Let it be" e uno dei quattro mix stereo preparati a suo tempo dal fonico Glyn Johns (il primo a fine gennaio 1969, il secondo fra aprile e maggio del 1969, il terzo nel maggio del 1969 - quello qui incluso) e l'ultimo fra dicembre 1969 e gennaio 1970, nessuno dei quali fu approvato all'epoca da tutti e quattro i Beatles). La Super Deluxe Edition conterrà anche un libro di cento pagine con l'introduzione di Paul McCartney, oltre a note estese, informazioni sui singoli brani, fotografie inedite, appunti e altro.



Ed ecco la tracklist:

Disc One

Two Of Us [2021 remix]

Dig A Pony [2021 remix]

Across The Universe [2021 remix]

I Me Mine [2021 remix]

Dig It [2021 remix]

Let It Be [2021 remix]

Maggie Mae [2021 remix]

I've Got A Feeling [2021 remix]

One After 909 [2021 remix]



The Long And Winding Road [2021 remix]

For You Blue [2021 remix]

Get Back [2021 remix]

Disc Two

Morning Camera (Speech)* / Two Of Us (Take 4)

Maggie Mae / Fancy My Chances With You*

Can You Dig It?

I Don't Know Why I'm Moaning (Speech)*

For You Blue (Take 4)

Let It Be / Please Please Me / Let It Be (Take 10)

I've Got A Feeling (Take 10)

Dig A Pony (Take 14)

Get Back (Take 19)

Like Making An Albym? (Speech)

One After 909 (Take 3)

Don't Let Me Down (First Rooftop Performance)

The Long And Winding Road (Take 19)

Wake Up Little Susie / I Me Mine (Take 11)(modifié)

Disc Three

On The Day Shift Now (Speech)* / All Things Must Pass (Rehearsals)*

Concentrate On The Sound*

Gimme Some Truth (Rehearsal)*

I Me Mine (Rehearsal)*

She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Rehearsal)*

Polythene Pam (Rehearsal)*

Octopus's Garden (Rehearsal)*

Oh! Darling (Jam)



Get Back (Take 8)

The Walk (Jam)

Without A Song (Jam - Billy Preston with John and Ringo)

Something (Rehearsal)*

Let It Be (Take 28)

Disc Four (Glyn Johns remix)

One After 909

Medley: I'm Ready (aka Rocker) / Save The Last Dance For Me / Don't Let Me Down

Don't Let Me Down

Dig A Pony

I've Got A Feeling

Get Back

For You Blue

Teddy Boy

Two Of Us

Maggie Mae

Dig It

Let It Be

The Long And Winding Road

Get Back (Reprise)(modifié)

Disc Five

I Me Mine [Glyn Johns mix]

Across The Universe [Glyn Johns mix]

Don't Let Me Down [2021 remix]

Let It Be [single version - 2021 remix]

Disc Six Blu-Ray

Two Of Us [2021 remix]

Dig A Pony [2021 remix]

Across The Universe [2021 remix]

I Me Mine [2021 remix]

Dig It [2021 remix]

Let It Be [2021 remix]

Maggie Mae [2021 remix]

I've Got A Feeling [2021 remix]

One After 909 [2021 remix]

The Long And Winding Road [2021 remix]

For You Blue [2021 remix]

Get Back [2021 remix]