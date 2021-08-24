Rolling Stones, 40 anni di "Tattoo you": ecco la tracklist della ristampa con inediti

Il 22 ottobre, in occasione del 40° anniversario di “Tattoo You” (1981), sarà pubbIicata una nuova versione rimasterizzata dell’album dei Rolling Stones (in vari formati e deluxe edition) che include nove brani inediti. Tra questi è già disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali il singolo 'Living In The Heart Of Love'. La rimasterizzazione dell'album originale di 11 tracce include i classici 'Hang Fire', 'Waiting On A Friend' (con il sassofono del gigante del jazz Sonny Rollins) e naturalmente il brano di apertura, 'Start Me Up'. I formati deluxe includeranno anche Lost & Found: Rarities e Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.

Il disco Lost & Found contiene nove canzoni del periodo della pubblicazione originale dell'album, di recente completate e migliorate con voce e chitarra aggiuntive dalla band. Tra queste, 'Living In The Heart Of Love'. Altre rarità incluse in Lost & Found sono: una versione di 'Shame, Shame, Shame', registrata per la prima volta nel 1963 da uno degli eroi blues della band, Jimmy Reed, la rivisitazione della gemma soul di Dobie Gray 'Drift Away' e una versione reggae di 'Start Me Up'.

Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982 è invece un ricordo dello show londinese della band nel giugno di quell'anno, registrato durante il Tattoo You Tour. L'imponente set di 26 tracce è pieno di mega-hit degli Stones, tra cui l'iniziale "Under My Thumb" e grandi classici come "Let's Spend The Night Together", "Honky Tonk Women" e "Brown Sugar". Lo show di Wembley propone le cover di 'Just My Imagination' dei Temptations, 'Twenty Flight Rock' di Eddie Cochran, 'Going To A Go Go' dei Miracles e 'Chantilly Lace' dell’indimenticabile rock'n'roller Big Bopper. Ci sono anche per la prima volta dal vivo brani dell'allora nuovo “Tattoo You” come 'Start Me Up', 'Neighbours', 'Little T&A' e 'Hang Fire'.

“Tattoo You (40th Anniversary Edition)” segue la ristampa del 2020 di “Goats Head Soup” (1973), che ha riportato l'album al numero 1 nel Regno Unito. Questa è stata la seconda volta in cui un album del loro catalogo ha raggiunto la vetta della classifica britannica, dopo l'edizione deluxe del 2010 di “Exile On Main St”, il loro capolavoro del 1972. Quando uscì nel 1981, “Tattoo You”, prodotto dai Glimmer Twins insieme al produttore Chris Kimsey, raggiunse i primi posti delle classifiche di Stati Uniti (dove è diventato quadruplo platino), Canada, Australia e gran parte dell'Europa.

CD

2CD Deluxe

+ 20 page booklet including essay from Kevin Howlett & Jeff Slade

CD 1 - Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 - Lost & Found: Rarities

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Troubles A’ Comin

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)

4CD + LP Picture Disc Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 4 x CD (CD1 - Remastered Album, CD2 - Bonus 9 Tracks + CD 3 & 4 - “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982) + Keith Richards Picture Disc + 124 Page Book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

CD 1 - Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

CD 2 – Lost & Found: Rarities

CD 3 & CD 4 – “Still Life” (Wembley Stadium Concert 1982)

LP Picture Disc – Tattoo You (2021 Remaster)

Side A

1LP Standard - 180g Black Vinyl

Side A

2LP Deluxe - 180g Double Black Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve

Side A

2LP - 180g Double Clear Vinyl in Gatefold sleeve (Disponibile solo online: shop.universalmusic.it)

Side A

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset

Includes 5LP 180g Heavyweight Vinyl. (LP1 Brand New 2021 Remaster of Tattoo You, LP2 Lost & Found: 9 Previously Unreleased Tracks, LP3, 4 & 5 "Still Life" Live At Wembley Stadium 1982) Plus 124 page hardback book featuring over 200 rare photos from recording sessions & world tour + interviews with producer Chris Kimsey & photographer Hubert Kretzschmar + Lenticular Art

Side A

