Paul McCartney svela quali sono le 154 canzoni della sua vita

La storia di Paul McCartney, dagli esordi ad oggi, ripercorsa attraverso 154 canzoni. Quelle i cui testi saranno analizzati in "The lyrics", la biografia dell'ex Beatle in uscita il prossimo 2 novembre. McCartney ha svelato i titoli dei 154 brani di cui parlerà il libro, che arriva a pochi mesi dall'uscita della serie "3, 2, 1, McCartney", in Europa - Italia compresa - su Disney+ dal 25 agosto, che ha visto il cantautore confrontarsi nientemeno che con Rick Rubin sui dischi incisi insieme ai Beatles e poi come solista.

"The lyrics" includerà anche lettere, foto e altri contenuti pescati direttamente dall'archivio di Macca. Le canzoni sono elencate in ordine alfabetico: è un vero e proprio canzoniere che offrirà spunti sulla vita e la carriera della voce di "Live and let die". Che ha raccontato:

Non so quante volte mi abbiano chiesto di scrivere un'autobiografia, ma i tempi non erano mai maturi. Ho sempre preferito scrivere nuove canzoni, piuttosto. Conosco persone che una volta raggiunta una certa età cominciano a ricostruire diari in cui mettono in fila gli eventi del passato, ma io non ho questi quaderni. Ho le mie canzoni, che sono centinaia, e hanno la stessa funzione per me. Coprono la mia intera vita. Spero che ciò che ho scritto possa raccontare alle persone qualcosa in più sulle mie canzoni e la mia vita. Ho provato a scrivere qualcosa su come nasce la musica e su cosa significhi per me. Spero che possa significare la stessa cosa anche per gli altri".

Ecco le 154 canzoni:

Volume 1

‘All My Loving’

‘And I Love Her’

‘Another Day’

‘Arrow Through Me’

‘Average Person’

‘Back In The U.S.S.R’

‘Band On The Run’

‘Birthday’

‘Blackbird’

‘Café On The Left Bank’



‘Calico Skies’

‘Can’t Buy Me Love’

‘Carry That Weight’

‘Check My Machine’

‘Come And Get It’

‘Coming Up’

‘Confidante’

‘Cook Of The House’

‘Country Dreamer’

‘A Day In The Life’

‘Dear Friend’

‘Despite Repeated Warnings’

‘Distractions’

‘Do It Now’

‘Dress Me Up As A Robber’

‘Drive My Car’

‘Eat At Home’

‘Ebony And Ivory’

‘Eight Days A Week’

‘Eleanor Rigby’

‘The End’

‘Fixing A Hole’

‘The Fool On The Hill’

‘For No One’

‘From Me To You’

‘Get Back’

‘Getting Closer’

‘Ghosts Of The Past Left Behind’

‘Girls’ School’

‘Give Ireland Back To The Irish’

‘Golden Earth Girl’

‘Golden Slumbers’

‘Good Day Sunshine’

‘Goodbye’

‘Got To Get You Into My Life’

‘Great Day’

‘A Hard Day’s Night’

‘Helen Wheels’

‘Helter Skelter’

‘Her Majesty’

‘Here, There And Everywhere’

‘Here Today’

‘Hey Jude’

‘Hi, Hi, Hi’

‘Honey Pie’

‘Hope Of Deliverance’

‘House Of Wax’

‘I Don’t Know’

‘I Lost My Little Girl’

‘I Saw Her Standing There’

‘I Wanna Be Your Man’

‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’

‘I Will’

‘I’ll Follow The Sun’

‘I’ll Get You’

‘I’m Carrying’

‘I’m Down’

‘In Spite Of All The Danger’

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’

‘Jenny Wren’

‘Jet’

‘Junior’s Farm’

‘Junk’

‘The Kiss of Venus’

‘Lady Madonna’

‘Let Em In’

‘Let It Be’

‘Let Me Roll It’

‘Live And Let Die’

‘London Town’

‘The Long And Winding Road’

‘Love Me Do’

‘Lovely Rita’

Volume 2

‘Magneto And Titanium Man’

‘Martha My Dear’

‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

‘Michelle’

‘Mother Nature’s Son’

‘Mrs Vanderbilt’

‘Mull Of Kintyre’

‘My Love’

‘My Valentine’



‘Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five’

‘No More Lonely Nights’

‘The Note You Never Wrote’

‘Nothing Too Much Just Out Of Sight’

‘Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da’

‘Oh Woman, Oh Why’

‘Old Siam, Sir’

‘On My Way To Work’

‘Once Upon A Long Ago’

‘Only Mama Knows’

‘The Other Me’

‘Paperback Writer’

‘Penny Lane’

‘Picasso’s Last Words’

‘Pipes Of Peace’

‘Please Please Me’

‘Pretty Boys’

‘Pretty Little Head’

‘Put It There’

‘Rocky Raccoon’

‘San Ferry Anne’

‘Say Say Say’

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’

‘She Loves You’

‘She’s A Woman’

‘She’s Given Up Talking’

‘She’s Leaving Home’

‘Silly Love Songs’

‘Simple As That’

‘Single Pigeon’

‘Somedays’

‘Spirits Of Ancient Egypt’

‘Teddy Boy’

‘Tell Me Who He Is’

‘Temporary Secretary’

‘Things We Said Today’

‘Ticket To Ride’

‘Too Many People’

‘Too Much Rain’

‘Tug Of War’

‘Two Of Us’

‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

‘Venus And Mars’

‘Warm And Beautiful’

‘Waterfalls’

‘We All Stand Together’

‘We Can Work It Out’

‘We Got Married’

‘When I’m Sixty-Four’

‘When Winter Comes’

‘Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?’

‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

‘Women And Wives’

‘The World Tonight’

‘The World You’re Coming Into’

‘Yellow Submarine’

‘Yesterday’

‘You Never Give Me Your Money’

‘You Tell Me’

‘Your Mother Should Know’