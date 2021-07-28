Joni Mitchell, è pronto il boxset "Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)"

Il 19 marzo 1968, una 24enne Joni Mitchell era nel mezzo di una serie di concerti di due settimane al Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Canada, dove suonava in attesa dell’uscita del suo album di debutto, "Song To A Seagull", che era programmato per la pubblicazione solo alcuni giorni dopo su etichetta Reprise. Non molto prima che la Mitchell salisse sul palco, Jimi Hendrix stava finendo il suo secondo show sold-out al Capitol Theater un paio di isolati più in là. Quel giorno, Hendrix aveva parlato con la Mitchell e pianificato nel suo diario di registrarla la sera stessa:



“Ho parlato con Joni Mitchell al telefono. Credo che la registrerò questa sera con il mio eccellente registratore a nastro”.

Hendrix arrivò al Le Hibou con il suo registratore a bobine, si piazzò di fronte al palco, non notato dai più, e registrò le due esibizioni di quella sera di Joni Mitchell, che sul suo diario descrisse come una “fantastic girl with heaven words”.



Il nastro di Hendrix di quella sera fu rubato pochi giorni dopo, e la registrazione fu data per dispersa. Il nastro è stato recentemente ritrovato in una collezione privata che era stata donata alla Library and Archives Canada (LAC) e restituito alla Mitchell. Ora, più di 50 anni dopo, quelle registrazioni saranno pubblicate il 29 ottobre come parte del boxset "Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)".

Come anteprima della registrazione, la performance di Joni Mitchell di “The Dawntreader” di quella notte è disponibile da oggi.



Joni Mitchell:

"Sono arrivati e mi hanno detto: Jimi Hendrix è qui, ed è alla porta d’ingresso. Sono andata ad incontrarlo. Aveva una grande scatola. Mi disse, 'il mio nome è Jimi Hendrix. Sono con la tua stessa etichetta. Reprise Records'. Siamo stati firmati più o meno nello stesso periodo. Disse: 'Mi piacerebbe registrare il tuo show, ti dispiace?’ io risposi 'No, assolutamente'. Nella scatola c’era un grande registratore a bobine.

Il palco era a 30 cm dal suolo. Lui si è inginocchiato ai piedi del palco, con un microfono, ai miei piedi. Durante tutto lo show ha continuato a girare manopole. Ci stava lavorando, non so cosa stesse controllando, il volume? Stava guardando le lancette o qualcosa, smanettando con le manopole. Ha registrato magnificamente questo nastro. Ovviamente ho suonato parte dello show per lui. Era esattamente sotto di me.”



Le tracce del box sono state ordinate cronologicamente. La raccolta rivela diversi brani originali della Mitchell, incluso “Jesus” registrato nel 1969 nell’appartamento di Jane Lurie a New York a Chelsea.

Oltre alle performance della Mitchell al Le Hibou Coffee House ad Ottawa il 19 marzo 1968, registrate da Jimi Hendrix, il box contiene anche un concerto al Paris Theatre a Londra del 29 ottobre 1970, trasmesso dalla BBC. L’ultima performance include molti brani destinati ad apparire su "Blue" l’anno seguente: “Carey”, “River”, e “My Old Man”. In più, James Taylor si unisce alla Mitchell per una performance durante la seconda metà dello show.



Tra gli altri inediti c’è il debutto completo alla Carnegie Hall registrato il 1° febbraio 1969, alcuni mesi dopo la pubblicazione del secondo album "Clouds", che avrebbe fatto vincere all’artista il primo dei suoi nove Grammy Awards. Il concerto sarà pubblicato separatamente il 19 ottobre come cofanetto 3LP su vinile 180 grammi con un’esclusiva versione su vinile 180 grammi bianco in edizione limitata di 3000 copie, disponibile su www.jonimitchell.com.



Come il suo predecessore, "Archives Vol. 2" include un libretto illustrato con molte foto inedite dalla collezione personale della Mitchell, come anche le note di copertina con le conversazioni tra lo scrittore e regista Cameron Crowe e la Mitchell.

"Archives VOL. 2" accompagna il cofanetto "The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)" in arrivo il 2 luglio in 4CD, 4LP e versioni digitali, che include le nuove versioni rimasterizzate di "Blue" (1971) e i tre album pubblicati in precedenza: "Song To A Seagull" (1968), "Clouds" (1969) e "Ladies Of The Canyon" (1970).



JONI MITCHELL ARCHIVES VOL. 2: THE REPRISE YEARS (1968 TO 1971)

Full Track Listing

Disc One

Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

1. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version one

2. “The Dawntreader” – Demo with vocal overdub

3. “Song To A Seagull”

4. “Midnight Cowboy” – Version two

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (late 1967/early 1968)

5. “The Way It Is”

6.

“Turn Around” – Incomplete.

Home Demo, Joni’s home (late 1967/early 1968)

7. “I Had A King” – Demo with piano overdub

8. “Roses Blue” – Demo with peacock harp overdub

9. “The Fiddle And The Drum” – Piano demo

Song To A Seagull Session, Sunset Sound, Hollywood, CA (January 24, 1968)

10. “Jeremy”

11. “Conversation”

12. “Both Sides Now”

13. “The Gift Of The Magi”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (early 1968)

14. “It’s Easy”

15. “Another Melody”

Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI (March 10, 1968)

16. Introduction

17. “Jeremy”

18. “Songs To Aging Children Come”

Disc Two

Le Hibou Coffee House, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Recorded by Jimi Hendrix (March 19, 1968)

First Set

1. “Night In The City”

2. “Come To The Sunshine”

3. Intro to “The Pirate Of Penance”

4. “The Pirate Of Penance”

5. “Conversation”

6.

“The Way It Is”.

7. Intro to “The Dawntreader”

8. “The Dawntreader”

Second Set

9. “Marcie”

10. Intro to “Nathan La Franeer”

11. “Nathan La Franeer”

12. Intro to “Dr. Junk”

13. “Dr. Junk”

14. Intro to “Michael From Mountains”

15. “Michael From Mountains”

16. “Go Tell The Drummer Man”

17. Intro to “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”

18. “I Don’t Know Where I Stand”

19. Intro to “Sisotowbell Lane”

20. “Sisotowbell Lane”

21. Intro to “Ladies Of The Canyon”

22. “Ladies Of The Canyon”

Studio Session, Western Recorders, Hollywood, CA (May 31, 1968)

23. “Come To The Sunshine”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (summer 1968)

24. “My Second Album”

25. “Lambert, Hendricks & Ross”

26. “The Pirate Of Penance”

Top Gear BBC Radio Broadcast, London, England (recorded September 23, 1968)

27. Intro to “Chelsea Morning”

28. “Chelsea Morning” – with the John Cameron Group

29. Intro to “The Gallery”

30. “The Gallery”

31. Intro to “Night In The City”

32. “Night In The City” – with the John Cameron Group

Disc Three

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

First Set

1. “Chelsea Morning”

2. A Valentine for Joni

3. “Cactus Tree”

4. “Night In The City”

5. “I Had A King”

6. “Blue Boy”

7.

My American Skirt.

8. “The Fiddle And The Drum”

9. Spoony’s Wonderful Adventure

10. “That Song About The Midway”

11. “Both Sides Now”

Second Set

12. “Marcie”

13. “Nathan La Franeer”

14. Intro to “The Gallery”

15. “The Gallery”

16. “Hunter”

17. “Morning Morgantown”

18. Intro to “Get Together”

19. “Get Together”

20. Intro to “The Circle Game/Little Green”

21. “The Circle Game/Little Green”

Encore

22. “Michael From Mountains”

Disc Four

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY (February 1, 1969)

1. Intro to “Urge For Going”

2. “Urge For Going”

Clouds Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (spring 1969)

3. “Conversation”

4. “Blue Boy”

5. “The Priest”

Jane Lurie’s Apartment, Chelsea, Manhattan, New York City, NY (mid 1969)



6. “Jesus”

7. Playing piano and vocalizing

The Dick Cavett Show ABC TV Broadcast, New York City, NY (Recorded August 18, 1969)

8. “Chelsea Morning”

9. “Willy”

10. “For Free”

11. Interview

12. “The Fiddle And The Drum”

Ladies Of The Canyon Demo Session, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

13. “Woodstock”

Live at Centennial Auditorium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada (November 1, 1969)

14. “As I Lie Thinking In My Backyard On August 2nd”

15. “Roses Blue”

16. “Rainy Night House”

Ladies Of The Canyon Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1969)

17. “Ladies Of The Canyon” – with cellos

18. “Blue Boy” – with recorder coda

In Concert BBC TV Broadcast, (recorded September 3, 1970)

19. “All I Want”

Blue Demo Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (September 1970)

20. “A Case Of You”

21. “California”

Disc Five

In Concert BBC Radio Broadcast, Paris Theatre, London England (recorded October 29, 1970)

1. Introduction

2. “That Song About The Midway”

3. Intro to “The Gallery”

4. “The Gallery”

5. “Hunter”

6. Intro to “River”

7. “River”

8. “My Old Man”

9. “The Priest”

10. This is a mountain dulcimer

11. “Carey”

12. “A Case Of You” – with James Taylor

13. Intro to “California” – with James Taylor

14. “California” – with James Taylor

15. Intro to “For Free” – with James Taylor

16. “For Free” – with James Taylor

17. Intro to “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor

18. “The Circle Game” – with James Taylor

19. Intro to “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor

20. “You Can Close Your Eyes” – with James Taylor

21. “Both Sides Now”

22. Intro to “Big Yellow Taxi”

23. “Big Yellow Taxi”

Blue Sessions, A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA (late 1970/early 1971)

24. “Hunter”

25. “River” – with French horns

26. “Urge For Going” – with strings