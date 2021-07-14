Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 14/07/2021

"The Velvet Underground & Nico": esce un album tributo con Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop e altri

Ascolta la cover di “Run Run Run”, interpretata da Kurt Vile insieme ai suoi Violators
&quot;The Velvet Underground &amp; Nico&quot;: esce un album tributo con Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop e altri

Il prossimo 24 settembre sarà pubblicato "I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico", un album tributo al leggendario debutto discografico dei Velvet Underground realizzato insieme alla cantante tedesca Nico.

Il disco includerà i brani della band newyorchese rivisitati da artisti come Michael Stipe, Iggy Pop e Matt Sweeney, St. Vincent e Thomas Bartlett, Kurt Vile con i suoi Violators, Courtney Barnett, Matt Berninger dei National, Sharon Van Etten e Angel Olsen, Thurston Moore e Bobby Gillespie, oltre ai Fontaines D.C..

Come anticipazione della pubblicazione è stata resa disponibile la cover di “Run Run Run”, interpretata da Kurt Vile insieme ai suoi Violators. 

"I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico"è stato curato dal produttore e amico di Lou Reed Hal Wilner, che, dopo aver già lavorato all'album in tributo ai T.Rex "Angelhead Hipster", aveva appena terminato l'omaggio ai Velvet Underground poco prima della sua scomparsa avvenuta il 7 aprile 2020.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina:
01. Sunday Morning – Michael Stipe
02. I’m Waiting For The Man – Matt Berninger
03. Femme Fatale – Sharon Van Etten (w/ Angel Olsen on backing vocals)
04. Venus In Furs – Andrew Bird & Lucius
05. Run Run Run – Kurt Vile & the Violators
06. All Tomorrow’s Parties – St. Vincent & Thomas Bartlett
07. Heroin– Thurston Moore feat. Bobby Gillespie
08. There She Goes Again – King Princess
09 I’ll Be Your Mirror – Courtney Barnett
10. The Black Angel’s Death Song – Fontaines D.C.
11. European Son – Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney

