"It’s coming home": il testo del tormentone dell'Inghilterra per Euro 2020

Three Lions

I think it's bad news for the English game



(We're not creative enough)

(We're not positive enough)

It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

Football's coming home (we'll go on getting bad result, getting bad result, getting bad result)

It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

Football's coming home

It's coming home, it's coming home, it's coming

Football's coming home



Everyone seems to know the score

