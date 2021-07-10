Pet Shop Boys, una band squisitamente britannica
Dal debutto, avvenuto nel 1985 col botto (alla posizione numero uno direttamente con il singolo d’esordio) ad oggi – l'ultimo album pubblicato, il quattordicesimo, è "Hot Spot" del gennaio 2020 - il duo composto da Neil Tennant, che compie oggi 67 anni, e Chris Lowe è stato un assiduo frequentatore delle classifiche, britanniche e non solo. Ma essendo i Pet Shop Boys quintessenzialmente inglesi, è proprio alle charts britanniche che abbiamo fatto riferimento per selezionare i brani di maggiore successo della loro ampia produzione: quelli cioè che sono entrati nella Top Ten dei dischi più venduti oltremanica. Sono ben ventidue canzoni, che troverete elencate qui a seguire in ordine cronologico.
1985, “West End Girls” (#1)
1986, “Suburbia” (#8)
1987, “It’s a sin” (#1)
1987, “What have I done to deserve this” (con Dusty Springfield) (#2)
1987, “Rent” (#8)
1987, “Always on my mind” (#1)
1988, “Heart” (#1)
1988, “Domino dancing” (#7)
1988, “Left to my own devices” (#4)
1989, “It’s alright” (#5)
1990, “So hard” (#4)
1991, “Where the street have no name / Can’t take my eyes off you/How can you expect to be taken seriously?” (#4)
1993, “Can you forgive her” (#7)
1993, “Go west” (#2)
1994, “Absolutely fabulous” (#6)
1996, “Before” (#7)
1996, “Se a vida e (That’s the way life is)” (#8)
1997, “A red letter day” (#9)
1997, “Somewhere” (#9)
2000, “You only tell me you love when you’re drunk” (#8)
2003, “Miracles” (#10)
2006, “I’m with stupid” (#8)