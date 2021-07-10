Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Il Marketing dei Cataloghi Musicali Concerti 2021 1971 NFT Reg Mastice
Notizie - Anniversari e ricorrenze - 10/07/2021

Pet Shop Boys, una band squisitamente britannica

Il duo composto da Neil Tennant e Chris Lowe è (smentendo una nota locuzione latina) 'propheta in patria'
Pet Shop Boys, una band squisitamente britannica

Dal debutto, avvenuto nel 1985 col botto (alla posizione numero uno direttamente con il singolo d’esordio) ad oggi – l'ultimo album pubblicato, il quattordicesimo, è "Hot Spot" del gennaio 2020 - il duo composto da Neil Tennant, che compie oggi 67 anni, e Chris Lowe è stato un assiduo frequentatore delle classifiche, britanniche e non solo. Ma essendo i Pet Shop Boys quintessenzialmente inglesi, è proprio alle charts britanniche che abbiamo fatto riferimento per selezionare i brani di maggiore successo della loro ampia produzione: quelli cioè che sono entrati nella Top Ten dei dischi più venduti oltremanica. Sono ben ventidue canzoni, che troverete elencate qui a seguire in ordine cronologico.

1985, “West End Girls” (#1)

1986, “Suburbia” (#8)

1987, “It’s a sin” (#1)

1987, “What have I done to deserve this” (con Dusty Springfield) (#2)

1987, “Rent” (#8)

1987, “Always on my mind” (#1)

1988, “Heart” (#1)

1988, “Domino dancing” (#7)

1988, “Left to my own devices” (#4)

1989, “It’s alright” (#5)

1990, “So hard” (#4)

1991, “Where the street have no name / Can’t take my eyes off you/How can you expect to be taken seriously?” (#4)

1993, “Can you forgive her” (#7)

1993, “Go west” (#2)

1994, “Absolutely fabulous” (#6)

1996, “Before” (#7)

1996, “Se a vida e (That’s the way life is)” (#8)

1997, “A red letter day” (#9)

1997, “Somewhere” (#9)

2000, “You only tell me you love when you’re drunk” (#8)

2003, “Miracles” (#10)

2006, “I’m with stupid” (#8)

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Chris Lowe Neil Tennant Pet Shop Boys
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.