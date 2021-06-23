Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): in uscita un box set con i suoi album solisti e rarità

Il bassista dei Black Sabbath Geezer Butler ha annunciato l’uscita di un box set che, intitolato “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection” e volto a ripercorre la sua carriera da solista, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 30 luglio.

‘Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection’ assembles the entire solo works of Geezer Butler across 4CDs. Including ‘Plastic Planet’, ‘Black Science’, ‘Ohmwork’ and a bonus CD.



Out on July 30th, pre-order here: https://t.co/FVHF60B1P4 pic.twitter.com/Tl8VlDPFB9 — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) June 23, 2021

Il cofanetto, composto da 4 CD, includerà i tre album solisti di Butler - "Plastic planet" del 1995, "Black science" del 1997 e "Ohmwork" del 2005 - e un disco bonus.

Quest’ultimo, come segnalato in un comunicato stampa ripresa da Blabbermouth, conterrà materiale raro, demo inedite, outtakes in studio, brani in versione "single edit" e tre tracce live registrate durante il concerto tenuto dal bassista della band di Ozzy Osbourne al Majestic Theatre di Detroit, nel Michigan, nel febbraio 1996. Il box set proporrà anche la canzone "Beach skeleton", precedentemente inclusa nella sola edizione giapponese di "Black science" e poi resa disponibile in rete gratuitamente nel 2010. Lo stesso giorno in cui uscirà “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”, verrà pubblicata un’altra raccolta che, intitolata “The very best of Geezer Butler”, includerà 17 tracce.

Inoltre, il 30 ottobre i tre album solisti di Butler, originariamente pubblicati rispettivamente a nome G/Z/R, Geezer e GZR, saranno resi disponibili per la prima volta su vinile e - anche nella versione CD - saranno accompagnati da copertine aggiornate.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina di “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”

CD1 – "Plastic Planet"

01. Catatonic Eclipse

02. Drive Boy, Shooting

03. Giving Up The Ghost

04. Plastic Planet

05. The Invisible

06. Séance Fiction

07. House Of Clouds

08. Detective 27

09. X13

10. Sci-Clone

11. Cycle Of Sixty

CD2 - "Black Science"

01. Man In A Suitcase

02. Box Of Six

03. Mysterons

04. Justified

05. Department S

06. Area Code 51

07. Has To Be

08. Number 5

09. Among The Cybermen

10. Unspeakable Elvis

11. Xodiak

12. Northern Wisdom

13. Trinity Road

CD3 - "Ohmwork"

01. Misfit

02. Pardon My Depression

03. Prisoner 103

04. I Believe

05. Aural Sects

06. Pseudocide

07. Pull The String

08. Alone

09. Dogs Of Whore

10. Don't You Know

CD4 - Bonus

01. Pseudocide (No Intro)

02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)

03. The Invisible (Instrumental)

04. Area Code 51 (Demo)

05. Cycle Of Sixty (Radio Mix)

06. X13 (Radio Mix)

07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)

08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)

09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)

10. Misfit (Rough Mix)

11. I Believe (Demo)

12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)

13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)

14. Detective 27 (Live)

15. House Of Clouds (Live)

Queste, invece, la tracklist e la copertina di “The very best of Geezer Butler”:

01. Drive Boy, Shooting

02. Man In A Suitcase

03. Misfit

04. The Invisible

05. Box Of Six

06. Pardon My Depression

07. House Of Cards

08. Mysterons

09. Aural Sects

10. Detective 27

11. Number 5

12. I Believe

13. Catatonic Eclipse

14. Among The Cybermen

15. Prisoner 103

16. Plastic Planet

17. Area Code 51