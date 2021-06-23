Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie

Recensioni

Concerti

Classifiche

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

Il Marketing dei Cataloghi Musicali Concerti 2021 1971 NFT Reg Mastice
Notizie - 23/06/2021

Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): in uscita un box set con i suoi album solisti e rarità

Il prossimo 30 luglio esce ‘Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection’
Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): in uscita un box set con i suoi album solisti e rarit&agrave;

Il bassista dei Black Sabbath Geezer Butler ha annunciato l’uscita di un box set che, intitolato “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection” e volto a ripercorre la sua carriera da solista, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 30 luglio.

Il cofanetto, composto da 4 CD, includerà i tre album solisti di Butler - "Plastic planet" del 1995, "Black science" del 1997 e "Ohmwork" del 2005 - e un disco bonus.

Quest’ultimo, come segnalato in un comunicato stampa ripresa da Blabbermouth, conterrà materiale raro, demo inedite, outtakes in studio, brani in versione "single edit" e tre tracce live registrate durante il concerto tenuto dal bassista della band di Ozzy Osbourne al Majestic Theatre di Detroit, nel Michigan, nel febbraio 1996. Il box set proporrà anche la canzone "Beach skeleton", precedentemente inclusa nella sola edizione giapponese di "Black science" e poi resa disponibile in rete gratuitamente nel 2010. Lo stesso giorno in cui uscirà “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”, verrà pubblicata un’altra raccolta che, intitolata “The very best of Geezer Butler”, includerà 17 tracce.

Inoltre, il 30 ottobre i tre album solisti di Butler, originariamente pubblicati rispettivamente a nome G/Z/R, Geezer e GZR, saranno resi disponibili per la prima volta su vinile e - anche nella versione CD - saranno accompagnati da copertine aggiornate. 

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina di “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”

CD1 – "Plastic Planet"

01. Catatonic Eclipse 

02. Drive Boy, Shooting 

03. Giving Up The Ghost 

04. Plastic Planet 

05. The Invisible 

06. Séance Fiction 

07. House Of Clouds 

08. Detective 27 

09. X13 

10. Sci-Clone 

11. Cycle Of Sixty

CD2 - "Black Science"

01. Man In A Suitcase 

02. Box Of Six 

03. Mysterons 

04. Justified 

05. Department S 

06. Area Code 51 

07. Has To Be 

08. Number 5 

09. Among The Cybermen 

10. Unspeakable Elvis 

11. Xodiak 

12. Northern Wisdom 

13. Trinity Road

CD3 - "Ohmwork"

01. Misfit 

02. Pardon My Depression 

03. Prisoner 103 

04. I Believe 

05. Aural Sects 

06. Pseudocide 

07. Pull The String 

08. Alone 

09. Dogs Of Whore 

10. Don't You Know

CD4 - Bonus

01. Pseudocide (No Intro) 

02. Prisoner 103 (Demo) 

03. The Invisible (Instrumental) 

04. Area Code 51 (Demo) 

05. Cycle Of Sixty (Radio Mix) 

06. X13 (Radio Mix) 

07. Northern Wisdom (Demo) 

08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version) 

09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take) 

10. Misfit (Rough Mix) 

11. I Believe (Demo) 

12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo) 

13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live) 

14. Detective 27 (Live) 

15. House Of Clouds (Live)

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/wCaER9sqFvDLoROiOsiyhKCNv4s=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/geezer-butler-manipulation-cover.jpg

Queste, invece, la tracklist e la copertina di “The very best of Geezer Butler”:

01. Drive Boy, Shooting 

02. Man In A Suitcase 

03. Misfit 

04. The Invisible 

05. Box Of Six 

06. Pardon My Depression 

07. House Of Cards 

08. Mysterons 

09. Aural Sects 

10. Detective 27 

11. Number 5 

12. I Believe 

13. Catatonic Eclipse 

14. Among The Cybermen 

15. Prisoner 103 

16. Plastic Planet 

17. Area Code 51 

https://a6p8a2b3.stackpathcdn.com/yeGiweJzCiK5WxV9MuP6bmbkIuI=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/geezer-butler-the-very-best-of-cover-art.jpg
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Black Sabbath Geezer Butler Ozzy Osbourne
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2021 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.