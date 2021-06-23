Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath): in uscita un box set con i suoi album solisti e rarità
Il bassista dei Black Sabbath Geezer Butler ha annunciato l’uscita di un box set che, intitolato “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection” e volto a ripercorre la sua carriera da solista, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 30 luglio.
‘Manipulations Of The Mind – The Complete Collection’ assembles the entire solo works of Geezer Butler across 4CDs. Including ‘Plastic Planet’, ‘Black Science’, ‘Ohmwork’ and a bonus CD.— Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) June 23, 2021
Out on July 30th, pre-order here: https://t.co/FVHF60B1P4 pic.twitter.com/Tl8VlDPFB9
Il cofanetto, composto da 4 CD, includerà i tre album solisti di Butler - "Plastic planet" del 1995, "Black science" del 1997 e "Ohmwork" del 2005 - e un disco bonus.
Quest’ultimo, come segnalato in un comunicato stampa ripresa da Blabbermouth, conterrà materiale raro, demo inedite, outtakes in studio, brani in versione "single edit" e tre tracce live registrate durante il concerto tenuto dal bassista della band di Ozzy Osbourne al Majestic Theatre di Detroit, nel Michigan, nel febbraio 1996. Il box set proporrà anche la canzone "Beach skeleton", precedentemente inclusa nella sola edizione giapponese di "Black science" e poi resa disponibile in rete gratuitamente nel 2010. Lo stesso giorno in cui uscirà “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”, verrà pubblicata un’altra raccolta che, intitolata “The very best of Geezer Butler”, includerà 17 tracce.
Inoltre, il 30 ottobre i tre album solisti di Butler, originariamente pubblicati rispettivamente a nome G/Z/R, Geezer e GZR, saranno resi disponibili per la prima volta su vinile e - anche nella versione CD - saranno accompagnati da copertine aggiornate.
Ecco la tracklist e la copertina di “Manipulations of the mind - The complete collection”
CD1 – "Plastic Planet"
01. Catatonic Eclipse
02. Drive Boy, Shooting
03. Giving Up The Ghost
04. Plastic Planet
05. The Invisible
06. Séance Fiction
07. House Of Clouds
08. Detective 27
09. X13
10. Sci-Clone
11. Cycle Of Sixty
CD2 - "Black Science"
01. Man In A Suitcase
02. Box Of Six
03. Mysterons
04. Justified
05. Department S
06. Area Code 51
07. Has To Be
08. Number 5
09. Among The Cybermen
10. Unspeakable Elvis
11. Xodiak
12. Northern Wisdom
13. Trinity Road
CD3 - "Ohmwork"
01. Misfit
02. Pardon My Depression
03. Prisoner 103
04. I Believe
05. Aural Sects
06. Pseudocide
07. Pull The String
08. Alone
09. Dogs Of Whore
10. Don't You Know
CD4 - Bonus
01. Pseudocide (No Intro)
02. Prisoner 103 (Demo)
03. The Invisible (Instrumental)
04. Area Code 51 (Demo)
05. Cycle Of Sixty (Radio Mix)
06. X13 (Radio Mix)
07. Northern Wisdom (Demo)
08. Beach Skeleton (Japanese Version)
09. Pardon My Depression (Alt Take)
10. Misfit (Rough Mix)
11. I Believe (Demo)
12. Four Feathers Fall (Demo)
13. Drive Boy, Shooting (Live)
14. Detective 27 (Live)
15. House Of Clouds (Live)
Queste, invece, la tracklist e la copertina di “The very best of Geezer Butler”:
01. Drive Boy, Shooting
02. Man In A Suitcase
03. Misfit
04. The Invisible
05. Box Of Six
06. Pardon My Depression
07. House Of Cards
08. Mysterons
09. Aural Sects
10. Detective 27
11. Number 5
12. I Believe
13. Catatonic Eclipse
14. Among The Cybermen
15. Prisoner 103
16. Plastic Planet
17. Area Code 51