Eric Clapton: Anniversary Deluxe Edition per il suo esordio da solista
Il 27 agosto 2021 esce in Italia l’Anniversary Deluxe Edition del primo album solistico di Eric Clapton, originariamente pubblicato nell’agosto del 1970. Sarà disponibile in digitale e come box set di 4CD e LP (con vinile 180g standard black). La copertina del vinile mantiene l’artwork originale mentre il box set ha una differente illustrazione.
L’album viene anticipato dalla pubblicazione di due brani disponibili dal 9 giugno: "After Midnight" (Delaney Bramlett Mix) e "Blues Power" (Eric Clapton Mix).
Questa nuova Anniversary Deluxe Edition presenta l’album "Eric Clapton" in tre versioni, ognuna con un differente missaggio: The Eric Clapton Mix, The Delaney Bramlett Mix e The Tom Dowd Mix (The UK Version). Include inoltre nel quarto CD singoli, versioni alternate ed outtake.
TRACKLISTINGS:
4CD
CD1 (The Tom Dowd Mix - The UK Version) all mixes released on CD and vinyl
Slunky 3.40
Bad Boy 3.59
Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.50
After Midnight 3.14
Easy Now 3.03
Blues Power 3.15
Bottle Of Red Wine 3.12
Lovin' You Lovin' Me 3.39
I've Told You For The Last Time 2.36
I Don't Know Why 3.23
Let It Rain 5.06
CD2 (The Eric Clapton Mix)
Slunky 3.34 unreleased mix
Bad Boy 4.20 unreleased mix
Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.58 unreleased mix
After Midnight 3.19 released on Life in 12 Bars Soundtrack
Easy Now 2.57 released – this was the only EC mix inserted into the original 1970 Tom Dowd mix LP
Blues Power 3.53 unreleased mix
Bottle Of Red Wine 2.58 unreleased mix
Lovin' You Lovin' Me 3.
44 unreleased mix.
I've Told You For The Last Time 2.32 unreleased mix
I Don't Know Why 3.35 unreleased mix
Let It Rain 5.18 released on Life in 12 Bars Soundtrack
CD3 (The Delaney Bramlett Mix) all mixes released on 2005 Deluxe Edition CD
Slunky 3.35
Bad Boy 3.44
Easy Now 3.00
After Midnight 3.19
Blues Power 3.20
Bottle Of Red Wine 3.09
Lovin' You Lovin' Me 4.07
Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.52
I Don't Know Why 3.45
Let It Rain 5.02
CD4 (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes) all titles released on 2005 Deluxe Edition CD except COMIN’ HOME (Alternate Mix) which is a previously unreleased mix
Teasin' 2.17 Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends
Comin' Home (Alternate Mix) 3.44 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton unreleased mix
Blues In "A" (Session Outtake) 10.28
She Rides (Let It Rain alternate version) 5.08
I've Told You For The Last Time (Olympic Studios version) 6.49
I Don't Know Why (Olympic Studios version) 5.14
Comin' Home (single a-side) 3.
15 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton.
Groupie (Superstar) (single b-side) 2.50 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton
1LP
Side A
Slunky
Bad Boy
Lonesome And A Long Way From Home
After Midnight
Easy Now
Blues Power
Side B
Bottle Of Red Wine
Lovin' You Lovin' Me
I've Told You For The Last Time
I Don't Know Why
Let It Rain