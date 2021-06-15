Eric Clapton: Anniversary Deluxe Edition per il suo esordio da solista

Il 27 agosto 2021 esce in Italia l’Anniversary Deluxe Edition del primo album solistico di Eric Clapton, originariamente pubblicato nell’agosto del 1970. Sarà disponibile in digitale e come box set di 4CD e LP (con vinile 180g standard black). La copertina del vinile mantiene l’artwork originale mentre il box set ha una differente illustrazione.

L’album viene anticipato dalla pubblicazione di due brani disponibili dal 9 giugno: "After Midnight" (Delaney Bramlett Mix) e "Blues Power" (Eric Clapton Mix).

Questa nuova Anniversary Deluxe Edition presenta l’album "Eric Clapton" in tre versioni, ognuna con un differente missaggio: The Eric Clapton Mix, The Delaney Bramlett Mix e The Tom Dowd Mix (The UK Version). Include inoltre nel quarto CD singoli, versioni alternate ed outtake.

TRACKLISTINGS:

4CD

CD1 (The Tom Dowd Mix - The UK Version) all mixes released on CD and vinyl

Slunky 3.40

Bad Boy 3.59

Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.50

After Midnight 3.14

Easy Now 3.03

Blues Power 3.15

Bottle Of Red Wine 3.12

Lovin' You Lovin' Me 3.39

I've Told You For The Last Time 2.36

I Don't Know Why 3.23

Let It Rain 5.06



CD2 (The Eric Clapton Mix)

Slunky 3.34 unreleased mix

Bad Boy 4.20 unreleased mix

Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.58 unreleased mix

After Midnight 3.19 released on Life in 12 Bars Soundtrack

Easy Now 2.57 released – this was the only EC mix inserted into the original 1970 Tom Dowd mix LP

Blues Power 3.53 unreleased mix

Bottle Of Red Wine 2.58 unreleased mix

Lovin' You Lovin' Me 3.

44 unreleased mix.

I've Told You For The Last Time 2.32 unreleased mix

I Don't Know Why 3.35 unreleased mix

Let It Rain 5.18 released on Life in 12 Bars Soundtrack



CD3 (The Delaney Bramlett Mix) all mixes released on 2005 Deluxe Edition CD

Slunky 3.35

Bad Boy 3.44

Easy Now 3.00

After Midnight 3.19

Blues Power 3.20

Bottle Of Red Wine 3.09

Lovin' You Lovin' Me 4.07

Lonesome And A Long Way From Home 3.52

I Don't Know Why 3.45

Let It Rain 5.02



CD4 (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes) all titles released on 2005 Deluxe Edition CD except COMIN’ HOME (Alternate Mix) which is a previously unreleased mix

Teasin' 2.17 Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends

Comin' Home (Alternate Mix) 3.44 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton unreleased mix

Blues In "A" (Session Outtake) 10.28

She Rides (Let It Rain alternate version) 5.08

I've Told You For The Last Time (Olympic Studios version) 6.49

I Don't Know Why (Olympic Studios version) 5.14

Comin' Home (single a-side) 3.

15 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton.

Groupie (Superstar) (single b-side) 2.50 Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

1LP

Side A

Slunky

Bad Boy

Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

After Midnight

Easy Now

Blues Power

Side B

Bottle Of Red Wine

Lovin' You Lovin' Me

I've Told You For The Last Time

I Don't Know Why

Let It Rain