Eric Clapton festeggia i 51 anni del suo esordio solista con una nuova pubblicazione

Il prossimo 20 agosto Eric Clapton pubblicherà un’edizione deluxe del suo primo album solista per l’anniversario dell’uscita del disco, originariamente pubblicato nell’agosto del 1970.

L’eponimo disco del chitarrista e cantautore britannico tornerà nei negozi sotto forma di cofanetto contenente quattro CD e in versione vinile. La pubblicazione, disponibile anche sulle principali piattaforme digitali, includerà tre diverse versioni dell’album: “Tom Dowd Mix (The U.K. Version)”, "Eric Clapton Mix" - questo mix pubblicato prima volta nella sua interezza - e "Delaney Bramlett Mix”.

Come anticipazioni dell’edizione deluxe di "Eric Clapton”, che conterrà anche singoli, versioni alternative e outtake, sono già state condivise le tracce "After Midnight (Delaney Bramlett Mix)" e "Blues Power (Eric Clapton Mix)”, disponibili all’ascolto nei video riportati di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist:

Primo CD (The Tom Dowd Mix – The U.K. Version)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy

3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

4. After Midnight

5. Easy Now

6. Blues Power

7. Bottle Of Red Wine

8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

9. I’ve Told You For The Last Time

10. I Don’t Know Why

11. Let It Rain

Secondo CD (The Eric Clapton Mix)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy 4.20

3. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

4. After Midnight

5. Easy Now

6. Blues Power

7. Bottle Of Red Wine

8. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

9.

I’ve Told You For The Last Time.

10. I Don’t Know Why

11. Let It Rain

Terzo CD (The Delaney Bramlett Mix)

1. Slunky

2. Bad Boy

3. Easy Now

4. After Midnight

5. Blues Power

6. Bottle Of Red Wine

7. Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me

8. Lonesome And A Long Way From Home

9. I Don’t Know Why

10. Let It Rain

Quarto CD (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes)

1. Teasin’ Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends

2. Comin’ Home (Alternate Mix) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton unreleased mix

3. Blues In “A” (Session Outtake)

4. She Rides (Let It Rain alternate version)

5. I’ve Told You For The Last Time (Olympic Studios version)

6.

I Don’t Know Why (Olympic Studios version).

7. Comin’ Home (single a-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

8. Groupie (Superstar) (single b-side) Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton