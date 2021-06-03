Tina Turner, esce "Foreign Affair" in edizione deluxe

Il prossimo 16 luglio Tina Turner pubblicherà l’edizione deluxe del suo album del 1989 "Foreign Affair" in vinile, CD e digitale. Il cofanetto in edizione limitata include nel CD1 l’album originale completamente rimasterizzato per la prima volta; nel CD2 la raccolta di B-side, remix e una demo inedita del classico di Tina Turner “The Best”. Nei CD3 e CD4 è invece contenuto il suo concerto di Barcellona nel 1990.

Oltre a tutto ciò, l’edizione deluxe contiene un passaporto speciale e commemorativo con una serie di foto della oggi 81enne Tina Turner, come anche una cartolina in alta qualità con delle foto e un libretto con delle nuove note di copertina di Holly Knight.

L’album sarà pubblicato come doppio LP in vinile bianco con l’audio dell’album originale completamente rimasterizzato e su doppio vinile per la prima volta. Il disco sarà inoltre disponibile su doppio LP nero.

Tracklist:

CD/1DVD – Deluxe Edition

CD1 – 2021 Album Remaster

1. Steamy Windows

2. The Best

3. You Know Who (Is Doing You Know What)

4. Undercover Agent for the Blues

5. Look Me in the Heart

6. Be Tender with Me Baby

7. You Can't Stop Me Loving You

8. Ask Me How I Feel

9. Falling Like Rain

10. I Don't Wanna Lose You

11. Not Enough Romance

12. Foreign Affair





CD2 – B-Sides, Remixes & Unreleased Demo

B-Sides

1. Bold And Reckless

2. Stronger Than The Wind

3. Steel Claw (Live)

4. Private Dancer (Live)

5. Be Tender With Me Baby (Live)

Remixes

6. The Best (Extended Muscle Mix)

7. Steamy Windows (12“ Vocal Mix)

8. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Mix)

9. Look Me In The Heart (12“ Remix)

10. The Best (Extended Mighty Mix)

11. Steamy Windows (Justin Strauss 12“ House Dub Mix)

12. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone One In A Million Club Mix)

13. Steamy Windows (12“ Dub Mix)

14. Look Me In The Heart (Instrumental)

15. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Instrumental

Previously Unreleased

16. The Best (Demo)





CD3 - ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

1. Steamy Windows

2. Typical Male

3. Foreign Affair

4. Undercover Agent for the Blues

5. Ask Me How I Feel

6. We Don't Need Another Hero

7. Private Dancer

8. Nutbush City Limits

9. Addicted to Love





CD4 - ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

10. The Best

11. I Don't Wanna Lose You

12. What's Love Got to Do With It

13. Let's Stay Together

14. Proud Mary

15. Better Be Good to Me

16. Be Tender With Me Baby





DVD – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990 & Remastered Promo Videos

‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990

1. Steamy Windows

2. Typical Male

3. Foreign Affair

4. Undercover Agent for the Blues

5. Ask Me How I Feel

6. We Don't Need Another Hero

7. Private Dancer

8. Nutbush City Limits

9. Addicted to Love

10. The Best

11. I Don't Wanna Lose You

12. What's Love Got to Do With It

13. Let's Stay Together

14. Proud Mary

15. Better Be Good to Me

16. Be Tender With Me Baby

Remastered Promo Videos

1. Foreign Affair

2. Look Me in the Heart

3. The Best

4. Steamy Windows

5. Be Tender With Me Baby

6. I Don’t Wanna Lose You





2LP





Side 1

1. Steamy Windows

2. The Best

3. You Know Who (Is Doing You Know What)

Side 2

1. Undercover Agent for the Blues

2. Look Me in the Heart

3. Be Tender with Me Baby

Side 3

1. You Can't Stop Me Loving You

2. Ask Me How I Feel

3. Falling Like Rain

Side 4

1. I Don't Wanna Lose You

2. Not Enough Romance

3. Foreign Affair





2CD





CD1 – Remastered Original Album

1. Steamy Windows

2. The Best

3. You Know Who (Is Doing You Know What)

4. Undercover Agent for the Blues

5. Look Me in the Heart

6. Be Tender with Me Baby

7. You Can't Stop Me Loving You

8. Ask Me How I Feel

9. Falling Like Rain

10. I Don't Wanna Lose You

11. Not Enough Romance

12. Foreign Affair





CD2 – B-Sides, Remixes & Unreleased Demo

B-Sides

1. Bold And Reckless

2. Stronger Than The Wind

3. Steel Claw (Live)

4. Private Dancer (Live)

5. Be Tender With Me Baby (Live)

Remixes

6. The Best (Extended Muscle Mix)

7. Steamy Windows (12“ Vocal Mix)

8. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Mix)

9. Look Me In The Heart (12“ Remix)

10. The Best (Extended Mighty Mix)

11. Steamy Windows (Justin Strauss 12“ House Dub Mix)

12. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone One In A Million Club Mix)

13. Steamy Windows (12“ Dub Mix)

14. Look Me In The Heart (Instrumental)

15. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Instrumental)

Previously Unreleased

16. The Best