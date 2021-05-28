Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 28/05/2021

Lady Gaga annuncia l'uscita di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary”

E' una edizione speciale per celebrare i dieci anni dall'uscita del secondo album della musicista statunitense
Lady Gaga annuncia l&#039;uscita di &ldquo;Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary&rdquo;

Lady Gaga ha annunciato l’uscita, prevista per il prossimo 18 giugno, di “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary”. Il disco conterrà tutte i 14 brani contenuti nell’album pubblicato nel maggio del 2011, il secondo della musicista statunitense, in un nuovo packaging con, in più, sei brani completamente rivisitati accanto ad artisti che rappresentano e sostengono la comunità LGBTQIA+.

La prima di queste sei canzoni, “Judas”, ricantata nella nuova versione insieme all’icona della Bounce Music Big Freedia la potete ascoltare qui sotto.

Questo il pensiero di Big Freedia al riguardo: “Quando è uscito il disco, "Judas" è stata fin da subito una delle mie canzoni preferite e ho fortemente voluto ricantarla oggi. Sono davvero felicissima che sia la prima canzone di questo nuovo progetto ad uscire. Per me "Judas" è una canzone d’amore che parla di qualcuno che vuol farti sentire sbagliato. Anche a me è capitato, a chi altro?”

Tracklist “Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary”:

01. “Marry the Night”

02. “Born This Way”

03. “Government Hooker”

04. “Judas”

05. “Americano”

06. “Hair”

07. “Scheiße”

08. “Bloody Mary”

09. “Bad Kids”

10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11. “Heavy Metal Lover”

12. “Electric Chapel”

13. “Yoü and I”

14. “The Edge of Glory”

Born This Way Reimagined Tracklist:

01. “Marry the Night” - by artist to be announced

02. “Judas” - by Big Freedia

03. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” - by artist to be announced

04. “Yoü and I” - by artist to be announced

05. “The Edge of Glory” - by artist to be announced

06. “Born This Way (The Country Road Version)" - by artist to be announced

