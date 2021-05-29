Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - Anniversari e ricorrenze - 29/05/2021

L'insostenibile emotività delle canzoni di Jeff Buckley

Ventiquattro anni fa il cantautore statunitense moriva... ed entrava nel mito
L&#039;insostenibile emotivit&agrave; delle canzoni di Jeff Buckley

Quella maledetta sera del 29 maggio del 1997 la musica, e il mondo, hanno perso, a soli 30 anni di età, Jeff Buckley (figlio di Tim Buckley, ovviamente): un artista che avrebbe potuto dare moltissimo, ma che ha avuto solo la possibilità di lasciarci due album: il bellissimo "Grace" del 1994 e "Sketches for My Sweetheart the Drunk" (rimasto incompiuto e pubblicato postumo nel 1998).

Una decisione improvvisa, un po' folle, di fare un tuffo nelle acque del Wolf River (un affluente del fiume Mississippi) mentre si recava in studio per una session è bastata a porre fine alla sua vita. E alla sua musica. Un destino tragico, che ricalca purtroppo quello del papà Tim, morto ventottenne nel 1975 per overdose. Per ricordare questa triste ricorrenza, abbiamo scelto dieci fra i brani più emotivamente connotati tra quelli da lui incisi.

"Lover, you should have come over", da "Grace"

"Last Goodbye" (da "Grace")

"Hallelujah" (da "Grace", cover di Leonard Cohen)

"Everybody Here Wants You" (da "Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk")

"Dream Brother" (da "Grace")

"Morning Theft" (da "Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk")

"The Sky is a Landfill" (da "Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk")

"Vancouver" (da "Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk")

"Thousand Fold" (dal singolo "Everybody Here Wants You")

"You and I" (da "Sketches for my Sweetheart the Drunk")

anniversario morte Jeff Buckley Tim Buckley
