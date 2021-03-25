Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 25/03/2021

Amy Winehouse: esce il triplo album "Amy Winehouse At The BBC"

La nuova pubblicazione è una edizione ampliata del box uscito postumo nel 2012.
Amy Winehouse: esce il triplo album &quot;Amy Winehouse At The BBC&quot;

Il prossimo 7 maggio verrà pubblicato un triplo album intitolato "Amy Winehouse At The BBC". La nuova uscita discografica è una edizione ampliata del cofanetto uscito postumo nel 2012 che aveva lo stesso titolo. La nuova pubblicazione comprende, per la prima volta disponibili, l'audio di "A Tribute To Amy Winehouse" di Jools Holland. Nuove sono anche le "BBC One Sessions Live At Portchester Hall".

Il mese scorso, la musicista newyorkese Lana Del Rey ha rivelato di avere preso in considerazione, per un breve periodo, di lasciare la musica dopo la morte di Amy Winehouse, scomparsa all'età di 27 anni il 23 luglio 2011. La notizia della morte della cantante londinese giunse nello stesso giorno in cui venne pubblicata la sua prima recensione. “Ho avuto per dieci secondi la più euforica delle sensazioni e poi la notizia ovunque, in ogni televisione, che Amy era morta e io mi sono detta no. NO".

Tracklist:

DISC ONE – A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland

01. Stronger Than Me

02. Take The Box

03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland

04. Rehab

05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland

06. Tears Dry On Their Own

07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland

08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

10. Love Is A Losing Game

DISC TWO – The BBC Sessions

01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)

03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)

04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)

05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)

06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)

08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)

09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)

12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)

13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

DISC THREE – Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall

01. Know You Now

02. Tears Dry On Their Own

03. You Know I’m No Good

04. Just Friends

05. He Can Only Hold Her

06. I Heard Love Is Blind

07. Rehab

08. Take the Box

09. Some Unholy War

10. Back To Black

11. Valerie

12. Addicted

13. Me & Mr Jones

14. Monkey Man

