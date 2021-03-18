Addio a Matt 'Money' Miller, primo tastierista dei Titus Andronicus
E' morto Matt 'Money' Miller, il primo tastierista dei Titus Andronicus. A darne la notizia è stato il leader della rock band statunitense Patrick Stickles attraverso i social network del gruppo. Sul suo account Twitter ha scritto: "È difficile trovare le parole da dire, ma sto cercando di mettere la gratitudine prima di tutto, poiché i 34 anni che abbiamo trascorso insieme saranno per sempre una delle più grandi benedizioni della mia vita".
It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you the sudden and untimely death of Matt "Money" Miller, founding keyboardist of Titus Andronicus, cover model of "A Productive Cough," lead vocalist of "Home Alone (On Halloween)," my beloved cousin and the dearest friend I ever had pic.twitter.com/im7ioAFN3p— Titus Andronicus (@TitusAndronicus) March 17, 2021
Sebbene il musicista scomparso militò nella band solo tra il 2005 e il 2006 è accreditato in numerosi album dei Titus Andronicus, tra questi "The Monitor" del 2010, "The Most Lamentable Tragedy" del 2015 e "Home Alone on Halloween" EP pubblicato nel 2018. L'immagine di copertina del quinto album del gruppo, "A Productive Cough", uscito nel 2018 riproduce una fotografia di Stickles e Miller quando erano bambini in posa vicino a una roccia.