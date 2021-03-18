Rockol - sezioni principali

Notizie - 18/03/2021

Addio a Matt 'Money' Miller, primo tastierista dei Titus Andronicus

Il musicista statunitense aveva 34 anni.
Addio a Matt &#039;Money&#039; Miller, primo tastierista dei Titus Andronicus

E' morto Matt 'Money' Miller, il primo tastierista dei Titus Andronicus. A darne la notizia è stato il leader della rock band statunitense Patrick Stickles attraverso i social network del gruppo. Sul suo account Twitter ha scritto: "È difficile trovare le parole da dire, ma sto cercando di mettere la gratitudine prima di tutto, poiché i 34 anni che abbiamo trascorso insieme saranno per sempre una delle più grandi benedizioni della mia vita".

Sebbene il musicista scomparso militò nella band solo tra il 2005 e il 2006 è accreditato in numerosi album dei Titus Andronicus, tra questi "The Monitor" del 2010, "The Most Lamentable Tragedy" del 2015 e "Home Alone on Halloween" EP pubblicato nel 2018. L'immagine di copertina del quinto album del gruppo, "A Productive Cough", uscito nel 2018 riproduce una fotografia di Stickles e Miller quando erano bambini in posa vicino a una roccia.

